Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that few other artists can aspire to. And because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. And so, with The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to various fictional couples. The fourth part in this series contains songs from the re-recorded version of her fourth album: Red (Taylor’s Version). Most songs from this album have been included, although “22,” “The Lucky One,” “Ronan,” “Nothing New” and “Forever Winter” have been omitted, due to their more personal, non-romantic stories. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” has also been omitted, in an effort to only write about “All Too Well” one time.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies, books and video games are included in the following article.

“State of Grace” — Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson and the Olympians series

These are the hands of fate / You’re my Achilles heel / This is the golden age of something good and right and real

If I had to choose a singular fictional couple that defined my childhood, shot my expectations for relationships sky high and made me cry — like, a lot of times — it would be none other than Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase, two of the central characters in Rick Riordan’s bestselling book series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” These two, in my totally unbiased opinion, are the blueprint for a slow-burn friends-to-lovers arc that has every single reader screaming, “Just kiss already!” From the very first page, Percy and Annabeth are put through the wringer, fighting off monsters and coping with neglectful Olympian parents, all while attempting to make sense of their own complicated relationship. Throughout the series, they clash all the time, largely because Annabeth is a methodical, organized person, while Percy is a reckless “let’s figure it out when we get there” kind of guy who dances on Annabeth’s last nerve every chance he gets. Yet, no matter what pushes these two apart — monsters, battles, vengeful goddesses and more — they always find their way back to each other, fiercely protecting one another above everything else. In the final installment of the series, “Percy Jackson and The Last Olympian,” it is Annabeth who throws herself in the path of a knife in order to protect Percy’s “Achilles’ heel” (a weak spot in which he could be fatally injured), and it is Percy who never leaves her side as she recovers. Swift’s “State of Grace” is one of the artist’s many songs that sums up their relationship perfectly. They are quite literally tied together by a destiny they cannot control and are each other’s emotional Achilles’ heel. Either would do anything to protect the other, no matter the cost.

“Red” — Tony Stark and Virginia (Pepper) Potts, Marvel Cinematic Universe

Losing him was blue, like I’d never known / Missing him was dark gray, all alone

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr., “Iron Man”) is the hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — I won’t hear anything to the contrary. What makes his status as a hero incontrovertible is his ultimate sacrifice in “Avengers: Endgame.” He gave his life to save his fellow heroes, the world and, most importantly, his family. While we have yet to see a return of his wife Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow, “Shakespeare in Love”) and daughter Morgan (Lexi Rabe, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”) since the events of “Endgame,” they are presumably mourning. Pepper is a character who has been prominent in the MCU since its very first film, “Iron Man.” Fans had watched their relationship for over a decade; Pepper started out as Tony’s personal assistant, but even then, it was obvious there was something more than just a professional relationship between the two. Tony had been a huge part of Pepper’s life, so his sudden absence likely had a huge impact on her. “Red” may have been written as a breakup song, but the lyrics fit the circumstances of Tony’s death well because Pepper is forever changed as a result of knowing Tony. Their relationship was passionate, and moving on from him is impossible. And of course, loving Tony Stark, loving Iron Man, was certainly “red” — he was adventurous, fearless, exciting and all-encompassing. The MCU will forever miss Tony, but Pepper will always miss him more.

“Treacherous” — Nina Zenik and Matthias Helvar, “Six of Crows”

Your name has echoed through my mind / And I just / Think you should, think you should know / That nothing safe is worth the drive

Matthias Helvar couldn’t commit a greater act of treachery than falling in love with one of the Grisha witches he and his country have sworn to eradicate. But, when their ship sinks in the middle of the ocean, his only saving grace is the “treacherous Grisha spy,” Nina Zenik. He goes so far as to call her that verbatim as they confess their feelings for one another. They both fight back against their blossoming emotions, but being one another’s only hope of survival makes it hard to stay away. Nina’s suave, flirtatious attitude perfectly bounces back against Matthias’s repressed, icy exterior. As they learn to see past their differences, they find a truly deep devotion to one another. However, their treachery doesn’t end once they’ve found each other. Nina betrays Matthias to protect him, but he can’t understand that from the inside of a cell in the world’s most dangerous prison. Even after she’s ruined his life, he spends every night dreaming of her. After they’re reunited, he swears a sacred oath to protect her even over his country. His loyalties are only to her now — a final act of treason in the name of love. Even as he lies dying in her arms, he affirms that she is his home; all their treachery fades into acts of piety to one another.

“I Knew You Were Trouble” — Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf, “Gossip Girl”

I guess you didn’t care and I guess I liked that

You can take one look at Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick, “Chalet Girl”) and just know that he’s trouble. Or you can hear him say, “I’m Chuck Bass,” and you’ll know it then, too. That doesn’t make him and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester, “Monte Carlo”) any less of an iconic couple on “Gossip Girl.” Even though just about everyone on this show is toxic, Chuck is the resident bad boy on the Upper East Side. Blair must have known what she was getting into when their on-again/off-again relationship began, but they gave us countless romantic and heartbreaking moments together all the same. They do complement each other, in a convoluted way — he brings her out of her shell, and she brings out his vulnerable side. Thankfully, these two are endgame, so nobody’s left “lying on the cold hard ground” when the series ends.

“All Too Well” — Elio Perlman and Oliver, “Call Me by Your Name”

And you call me up again / Just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest

When Elio (Timothée Chalamet, “Dune”), an Italian American teenager spending a summer in his family’s home in rural northern Italy, first meets Oliver (Armie Hammer, “Death on the Nile”), an American graduate student, the tension between them is palpable. As the summer progresses, the two seem to dance around each other dangerously in a flirtatious yet flippant attempt at courtship. Elio’s admiration and affection for Oliver become clear, and the audience almost (almost) finds themselves rooting for the pair, regardless of the more-than-questionable age gap. Despite the mixed signals the two of them endlessly emanate, Oliver and Elio become more than close, deepening their short-lived yet intimate relationship through midnight swims, small-town adventures and cross-country travels. Their brief and intense relationship closely reflects the relationship that was the subject of “All Too Well” with Swift singing of similar road trips, undeclared love and a just-as-questionable age gap to boot. When Oliver returns to the U.S. at the end of the summer, Elio is resigned, though nonetheless disappointed. His rose-colored memory of Oliver is shattered, however, with one fateful Christmastime call when Oliver reveals to Elio and his family that, only a few months after his dalliance with Elio, he is engaged to be married to a woman his own age. The declaration of a past relationship as meaningless and the ensuing heartbreak brought about by a simple long-distance phone call that Elio experiences in “Call Me by Your Name” is a hyper-specific scenario, but still one that Swift would understand all too well.

“I Almost Do” — Catra and Adora, “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

In my dreams you’re touching my face.

Enemies to lovers is a popular trope for a reason. It delivers a lot of angst and tension. But it’s also miserable to love someone you’re forced to fight against. Childhood friends Catra (AJ Michalka, “Schooled”) and Adora (Aimee Carrero, “The Menu”) are faced with this exact dilemma in “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” When they find themselves on opposite sides of a catastrophic war, they’re forced to confront the love they still share. It’s really tough for Adora to fully commit to her new role in the resistance while still holding on to her feelings for Catra. She’s constantly fighting against her own desires, just barely resisting the urge to run right back to Catra. That struggle against innate impulse is beautifully outlined in “I Almost Do.” It’s a song about memory, about picturing the person you once loved “sittin’ in (their) chair by the window / Looking out at the city” to match sentence structure] just like you used to do together. It’s about trying to reach them without actually saying a word. It’s easy to picture Adora connecting with this song, agreeing that “it takes everything in (her)” not to reach back out to Catra. The bridge is where the song hits its emotional peak. It mirrors Adora and Catra’s messy falling out, admitting that “we made quite a mess babe / It’s probably better off this way.” But then it softens with a final heartbreaking confession, “in my dreams you’re touching my face / And asking me if I’d want to try again with you / And I almost do.” No matter how far Catra and Adora travel, their dreams are always the same — a world where they’re together again.

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — Astrid Leong and Michael Teo, “Crazy Rich Asians”

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me / But we are never ever ever ever…getting back together

Astrid (Gemma Chan, “Eternals”) is the ultimate girlboss. She’s down-to-earth compared to the other members of her wealthy family, one of the only few people that treats Rachel (Constance Wu, “Hustlers”) with kindness and cares a lot about her family. Unfortunately, Michael (Pierre Png, “The Eye”) is the complete opposite — an egocentric shell of a husband who only cares about his business. When she discovers him cheating and brings it up, he tries to insult her instead of apologizing, projecting his insecurities about his lesser social status and cowardice. But she has the last word: She knows she and her children deserve better. After years of walking on eggshells and trying not to hurt his feelings, she’s had enough. She says that it’s not her job to make him feel like a man because she can’t make him “something he’s not,” dropping the mic in the most “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” way possible.

“Stay Stay Stay” — Jessica Day and Nick Miller, “New Girl”

You took the time to memorize me / My fears my hopes and dreams / I just like hanging out with you / All the time

Everyone always talks about what it means to be an old soul, but I rarely hear discourse about being a young soul. Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel, “(500) Days of Summer”) is the blueprint for keeping oneself young. Her lively spirit and childlike antics make her the perfect elementary school teacher and the most wholesome sitcom character ever. Who better than Nick Miller (Jake Johnson, “Let’s Be Cops”), the poster child for neuroticism and negativity, to complement Jess romantically? Their relationship perfectly represents the opposites attract trope: Jess is animated, Nick is apathetic. Funnily, no one makes them happier than the other. Despite being completely different, they bring out the best in each other in a way that keeps them young, and that is the best quality a relationship can ever have. “Stay Stay Stay” can be expertly connected to the youthful nature of Jess and Nick’s relationship: They go to ridiculously childish extremes, such as wearing a football helmet in preparation for a heated discussion, to preserve the amusing nature of their relationship. Ever since they memorized each other like a child memorizes words on flashcards in preparation for a spelling bee, they love “just hanging out” with one another, like kids do on playdates.

“The Last Time” — Lorelai Gilmore and Christopher Hayden, “Gilmore Girls”

This is the last time I’m asking you this / Put my name at the top of your list

If I could declare any “Gilmore Girls” couple the worst, Lorelai (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”) and Christopher (David Sutcliffe, “Proof”) would be high on my list, if not at the very top. Their relationship throughout the show is a series of missed connections. Lorelai gets pregnant at a young age and is thrust into single motherhood; Christopher comes and goes as he pleases, neither emotionally nor financially in the right place to join the Gilmore girls’ family. One person is almost always in another committed relationship when the other is single, but that doesn’t stop them from hooking up on several occasions. I really don’t want to talk about their marriage, because let’s be honest, it wouldn’t have happened if creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) had stayed with the show. Neither one of them is ever truly ready for a healthy relationship with the other. It’s hard to overlook the history you have with a past love, especially when you’re considering letting them back into your life. How can you be sure that things will be different this time? “The Last Time” is the perfect song for Lorelai and Christopher because they’re constantly wanting each other to show up and constantly letting each other down.

“Holy Ground” — Fleabag and Hot Priest, “Fleabag”

And for the first time I had something to lose

The reasoning is obvious: It’s called “Holy Ground,” and he’s a priest (a hot one). Many of the scenes between the (hot) priest (Andrew Scott, “Catherine Called Birdy”) and Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Crashing”) take place in his church — on holy ground. If you have seen the show, you know the confessional scene. He asks her what she wants. She tells him, “It’s bad,” then delivers one of the greatest monologues on TV — “I just think I want someone to tell me how to live my life, Father, because so far, I think I’ve been getting it wrong … even though I don’t believe your bullshit, and I know that scientifically nothing that I do makes any difference in the end, anyway, I’m still scared. Why am I still scared? So just tell me what to do. Just fucking tell me what to do, Father.” He can’t tell her how to live like she wants, but he can see her. He notices when she breaks the fourth wall. Swift sings that “for the first time I had something to lose.” Fleabag has lost her best friend, Boo (Jenny Rainsford, “Death of a Farmer”), and her relationship with her sister, Claire (Sian Clifford, “Two Weeks To Live”). She herself is lost for much of the show. Her relationship with the priest is not the first time she has something to lose, nor is it something she truly has. But she has something at the end of the show that she has been missing, trying to fill with a connection to a viewer she will never actually reach. The priest offers proof. He proves to Fleabag not that there is a greater power at play in her life but that despite everything she has lost and everything she has done to make her culpable for this loss, she can be loved. In a scene that leads me to scream and throw myself onto the floor, he tells her he loves her, even if he can’t stay with her. Because of that proof — the possibility of love and connection — she is okay. She is okay without him. She is okay without the viewer, who she leaves behind with a kind, parting smile in the show’s final scene. The relationship itself is in the past. With the priest’s help, she has found some part of herself. She has lost him, but she is no longer so lost. Like in Swift’s song, having something to lose is not especially scary. The song is bittersweet but upbeat. This thing Fleabag has found, with the priest’s help, is something stronger, not fragile enough to lose so easily.

“Sad Beautiful Tragic” — Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Agent Peggy Carter, Marvel Cinematic Universe

And time is taking its sweet time erasing you

Just thinking about Steve Rogers (Chris Evans, “Knives Out”) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, “Cinderella”) makes me want to cry. Time was not on their side.

In “Captain America: The First Avenger,” the two form a connection amid some definite flirting. Peggy liked the scrawny kid from Brooklyn before he became a super soldier. But ultimately, Cap crashes a plane carrying weapons into the Arctic and is presumed dead. But as it turns out, he was frozen for 70 years. Cap tries to adapt to life in the 21st century, and it’s not until after the events of “The Avengers” that he reunites with a 90-year-old Peggy during one heartbreaking scene in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Swift says it best: “Good girls, hopeful they’ll be and long they will wait.” In “Captain America: Civil War” Cap receives a text alerting him that Peggy has died in her sleep, and he attends her funeral. Their love story was sad, brief but beautiful and, most of all, tragic. They were each other’s dance partners for God’s sake. But in “Avengers: Endgame” when Cap travels back in time and decides to spend his life with Peggy, the two finally get their dance — and it’s beautiful.

“Everything Has Changed” — Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie, “Abbott Elementary”

I just want to know you better, know you better, know you better now / I just want to know you

“Abbott Elementary” is taking over the world by winning awards, stealing hearts and bringing back cable television. While the whole entire show is incredible — with unique characters, family-friendly plots, wholesome arcs and a deep appreciation for the public school system — to many, the best part about “Abbott Elementary” is the relationship between teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson, “Big Mouth”) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams, “Dear White People”). Janine and Gregory’s relationship is still so new to TV, but their sweet shared moments and brief instances of kindness toward one another ensure that they will soon be at the top of all those “best sitcom relationships” lists. There has been little progress in their relationship on the surface (few kisses, no dramatic declarations of love), but the smaller, quieter moments speak volumes: Gregory noticing that Janine changed her hair, Janine loving Gregory’s Valentine’s Day gift for his girlfriend — these details mean everything to viewers. Their connection is simple but strong. “Everything Has Changed” features a similar relationship and is further proof that these little moments, like holding the door open for another person, can mean so much and can be the basis of a loving relationship. The fact that the original “Everything Has Changed” music video takes place at a school is only a bonus.

“Starlight” — Samantha (Sam) Montgomery and Austin Ames, “A Cinderella Story”

The whole place / Was dressed to the nines / And we were dancing, dancing / Like we’re made of starlight, starlight

What better way to make a modern version of “Cinderella” than through the backdrop of high school? Teen heartthrobs Hilary Duff (“The Lizzie McGuire Movie”) and Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill”) star as Sam and Austin, the epitome of the nerd-meets-jock trope. Like any faithful adaptation of “Cinderella,” Sam is bullied by her stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge, “Promising Young Woman”) after her father’s (Whip Hubley, “Top Gun”) untimely death and made to work at the family restaurant. She doesn’t have a great reputation at school and mostly sticks to studying, and she only has fellow restaurant employee Rhonda (Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and her friend Carter (Dan Byrd, “Easy A”) to keep her company. Austin, on the other hand, is the captain of the football team and has a cheerleader girlfriend (Julie Gonzalo, “Waffle Street”). However, he is unhappy because his father (Kevin Kilner, “Hard Sell”) expects him to play college football and take over the family business, while he wants to go to Princeton and focus solely on his studies. Drawn together by their mutual values and easygoing correspondence, they meet on the dance floor of their high school’s masquerade ball. Despite the challenges that they face down the road before they can finally reach their happy ending, their first meeting beneath the starlight makes it worthwhile after all.

“Begin Again” — Asami Sato and Korra, “The Legend of Korra”

But you throw your head back laughing / Like a little kid / I think it’s strange that you think I’m funny cause / He never did

Love triangles are infuriating no matter how they end. But when Korra (Janet Varney, “Stan Against Evil”) and Asami (Seychelle Gabriel, “Falling Skies”) decided to ditch Mako (David Faustino, “Married… With Children”) and finally just date each other, they became the one exception to this rule. After spending the first season at each other’s throats, the two forge a strong bond as friends both screwed over by the same guy. This friendship becomes something more in the three years Korra spends away from Republic City to heal after a particularly draining battle. Asami is the only person Korra writes to in those three years because she is the only one who could understand her so deeply. At the end of the series, the two go off on a well-deserved vacation to the spirit world and emerge as an official couple in the comics. This is where their romance truly shines. Korra can’t wait to share their love with the world, even as they face attacks from old foes and shocked reactions from their friends. Their respective statuses as the CEO of a major company and the master of all four elements make them a certified power couple. They appreciate and protect one another with a tenderness that only two equals can share. Their relationship began a new cycle of love that will last at least until the next lifetime.

“The Moment I Knew” — Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert, “The Vampire Diaries”

And they’re all standing around me, singing / Happy Birthday to you / But there was one thing missing / And that was the moment I knew

The first episode of season three of “The Vampire Diaries” aired in 2011, but had it been released a year later, I can almost guarantee they would’ve played this song. At the end of season two, Stefan (Paul Wesley, “Tell Me a Story”) turns himself over to Klaus (Joseph Morgan, “The Originals”) to save Damon’s (Ian Somerhalder, “Lost”) life, so Elena (Nina Dobrev, “Love Hard”) spends the entire summer searching for Stefan, waiting for a sign that he’s alive. The 18th birthday party Caroline (Candice King, “The Originals”) throws for her is the last place she wants to be, hung up over Stefan, standing around in her party dress, “with no one to impress.” Though Caroline checks in on her and encourages her to move on with her life, Elena keeps insisting that he’ll return. Only once Damon breaks it to her that Klaus has turned Stefan back into a ripper and that there is no chance of him ever coming back does it all finally sink in. Later that night, Stefan calls her, and she gets the closure she’s waited months for. Though they technically got back together very briefly in season four and the show perpetually danced around their relationship for the love triangle’s sake, their break-up was pretty much set in stone here, as this was the moment that Elena realized they would never be the same again.

“Come Back… Be Here” — Ellie Williams and Dina, “The Last of Us: Part 2”

And this is when the feeling sinks in / I don’t wanna miss you like this / Come back… be here

If Swift’s music had survived the apocalypse, Dina (Shannon Woodward, “Raising Hope”) would have played this song every day that Ellie (Ashley Johnson, “Blindspot”) was off on a suicide mission in Santa Barbara. After suffering so much grief and loss, the two had finally settled into a peaceful little life on a sheep farm raising a family. But even this happily ever after couldn’t last very long. Ellie’s family is ripped away right in front of her by Abby (Laura Bailey, “Monster High”), who is seeking revenge for the death of her father. So, when Ellie has the opportunity to try her hand at killing her, something she and Dina had nearly died attempting months earlier, she takes it. Dina, however, can’t risk everything for this endless cycle of violence, much less her infant son. Despite Dina’s pleas, Ellie abandons her. The person she loves most in the world is gone, and Dina doesn’t know if she’ll ever come back. In the end, Ellie makes the choice that Dina would want her to; she lets Abby go. But it’s too late. She comes back to find an empty farmhouse and a hollow home. Now, it’s Ellie who wishes Dina would come back. It’s too hard to work through the pain, so they just keep missing each other.

“Girl At Home” — Devi Vishwakumar and Ben Gross, “Never Have I Ever”

Don’t look at me, you’ve got a girl at home / And everybody knows that, everybody knows that

If there’s one thing Mindy Kaling excels at, it’s writing the most unhinged female characters who make questionable decision after questionable decision, and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Turning Red”) of the hit Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” is no exception. Devi is the textbook definition of a boy-crazy teenage girl who will do just about anything to be in the “perfect” relationship, including dating two guys at once. At the end of season one, fans were happy to see Devi finally get together with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison, “The Ladies”), her longtime academic rival and mortal enemy. The two had grown close throughout the season, and the buildup made the relationship all the more adorable to watch play out. However, Devi quickly burst this happy bubble by choosing to date both Ben as well as her long-time crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet, “Love Hard”) at the same time. Of course, her scheme fell apart quickly when Ben realized what was going on at a party at Devi’s house, where she loudly proclaimed to a group of girls that she was dating Paxton. Ben’s pain was palpable through the screen — eerily relatable for anyone who’s ever been cheated on — and Swift’s “Girl at Home,” sums up this slap in the face all too well. Ben’s anger is intense and long-lasting. He refuses to even spare a glance in Devi’s direction for ages afterward, and rightfully so. She cheated on him for her own personal benefit without even considering how it could affect both him and Paxton. Though the two are now on the road to recovery, Devi still has a lot of making up to do.

“Better Man” — Billy and Camila Dunne, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

I know I’m probably better off all alone / Than needing a man who could change his mind / At any given minute

Hopefully, by now you’ve either read or watched “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin, “Peaky Blinders”) is the lead singer in his band, The Dunne Brothers, when he meets and marries Camila Alvarez (Camila Morrone, “Valley Girl”). The love the two of them share is described as a fierce softness that fuels and feeds them both. Their relationship is tested by Billy’s time on tour, and then more so by the introduction of Daisy Jones (Riley Keough, “The Terminal List”). Daisy and Billy have undeniable chemistry, but Billy — and everyone else — knows that his heart, mind and body lie with Camila. But that doesn’t mean it hurts Camila less. Swift’s lyrics are a testament to the love, trust and hope Camila had for Billy in spite of the epic love story standing in front of him. “I know I’m probably better off on my own / Than lovin’ a man who didn’t know / What he had when he had it,” and yet, even though a part of Camila recognizes that she might be better off without him, Camila and Billy are both aware that they’d be worse off without each other. She might want him to be better, but she chooses Billy for who he is, just as she chooses her. Isn’t that what love is, after all? Waking up and choosing each other each day?

“Babe” — Lucas Scott and Brooke Davis, “One Tree Hill”

Takin’ down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah / And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent / Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you, babe

The ever-popular teen drama “One Tree Hill” was not immune to the love triangle dilemma that haunts TV shows and movies even today. That said, it’s impossible to talk about Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush, “Good Sam”) and Lucas Scott’s (Chad Michael Murray, “Riverdale”) on-again, off-again relationship without addressing Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton, “Grey’s Anatomy”), the third member of the love triangle and Brooke’s best friend. In season one, Lucas knows Peyton is his soulmate and proceeds to date Brooke anyway. Midseason, however, Lucas and Peyton start seeing each other behind Brooke’s back, which leads Lucas and Brooke to break up. Then, in season two, Lucas and Brooke become friends, but Lucas reveals he still has romantic feelings for her, and the two get back together in season three. Eventually, Peyton reveals she still has feelings for Lucas, which obviously angers Brooke (“He’s on the door Peyton! He’s on the damn door under me!”). Can you see where this is going? It’s all so messy and complicated. By the end of the series, Lucas and Brooke don’t even end up together — Lucas and Peyton do. Lucas never loved Brooke the way she deserved (he cheated on her multiple times with her best friend and was generally the worst character), so it’s safe to say that he was definitely not the guy for Brooke.

“Message In A Bottle” — Lane Kim and Dave Rygalski, “Gilmore Girls”

A message in a bottle is all I can do / Standing here hoping it gets to you

Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody, “Shazam!”) is the best and most resilient “Gilmore Girls” boyfriend. What do I mean by resilient? Well, every “Gilmore Girls” fan knows what Lane Kim’s (Keiko Agena, “13 Reasons Why”) relationship was like with her mother. Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda, “Take the 10”) was adamant about prohibiting Lane from interacting with any member of the male species. To Lane’s disdain, she was cursed with longing for the classic teenage relationship with a boy that liked her just as much as she liked him. This seemed unattainable for her, up until Dave rolled around. Lane and Dave had many interests in common, the most important one being music. They were even in the same band! Lane had the most intense crush on Dave, which she eventually found out was reciprocated. There was just one obstacle in the way of them finally getting together: Mrs. Kim. They both dreamed of becoming a couple, hoping the message they were trying to telepathically get across to each other was being delivered. Once they confessed their feelings for each other, however, the message was still far from reaching its destination. It now had to be presented to Mrs. Kim in a way that she would approve. And so, Dave promptly read the Bible in one night to prove to the very Catholic Mrs. Kim that he was worthy of dating her daughter. Standing by the door of the Kim household, Dave hoped the message got across to Mrs. Kim. Thankfully, it did.

“I Bet You Think About Me” — Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger, “Gilmore Girls”

Well I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles / Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love

Let’s get something out of the way right now: Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is far more privileged than she believes herself to be. She went to a fancy prep school, she’s a student at Yale, she has rich society grandparents and opportunities generally just came to her without her having to work for them. But since Logan (Matt Czuchry, “The Resident”) never tried to deny that he grew up in a silver-spoon, gated community, that sets up the dynamic between these two that makes “I Bet You Think About Me” the representative song of their relationship. Logan and Rory dated throughout her time at Yale and saw each other through the most difficult times of their lives. I’d argue that he was her best boyfriend and not just because I’m “Team Logan” — his “rich kid” lifestyle and Life and Death Brigade status helped Rory come out of her shell at Yale, and he not only supported her when she needed it most, but also wasn’t afraid to call her out on the privilege she continuously denied she had. Though his stellar timing in proposing to her (and subsequently dumping her) on her graduation day makes me scream at my TV every time, their affair in the revival proves that Rory was harder to forget than she was to leave — maybe because Logan could never really let her go. We’re all in agreement he’s the father, right?

“Run” — Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev, “Shadow and Bone”

Say you’ll never let ‘em tear us apart / And I’ll hold onto you while we run

Raised together in an orphanage in the countryside of Leigh Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone” universe and best friends since early childhood, Alina and Mal are the definition of the friends-to-lovers trope. They grew up together, they fought a war together and, when the heavy burden of victory became too much for Alina, the Sun Summoner and Saint of Ravka, they ran away together to start an orphanage of their own. Despite facing their fair share of miscommunications, jealous fits and fights, Alina and Mal persevere, their close bond unbreakable even by the ravages of war and sacrifice. Although Alina’s faith in herself may waver, Mal’s faith in her never does — even as Alina is courted by all-powerful generals and literal Kings — and his undying loyalty for Alina allows the two to always find their way back to each other, making their romance almost too good to be true. Mal was prepared to lay down his life for Alina and his self-sacrificing nature may have made readers think their love was certainly doomed. But, it seems they were simply meant to be, as we knew they were, and they more than earned their chance to run off into the sunset together.

“The Very First Night” — Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, The Amazing Spider-Man franchise

I’d write this in the sky / I miss you like it was the very first night

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”) is just another awkward teenage boy who falls too hard for beautiful girls for his own good. There is, however, one quality that makes him stand out in a sea of gawky teenagers: his occult Spider-Man identity. When Peter met the incredibly brilliant and willful Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone, “La La Land”), it was like love at first sight. When love is true, it is known to render one speechless. Accurately so, every time Peter tried to talk to Gwen, the words just wouldn’t come out. One night, he suddenly got the courage to gallantly spit out one of his Spidey webs and spin her around toward him, passionately pulling her into a romantic kiss. The rest is history: This one immensely romantic gesture led to many others, like when Peter spelled “I love you” out in spiderwebs on the Brooklyn Bridge to surprise Gwen and boldly picked her up off her feet in the most superhero-esque manner. When it came to Gwen, Peter was all about huge actions, aided by his Spidey senses instead of words, given that they were lacking. Once Gwen sadly and unexpectedly dies right before Peter’s eyes, all he wishes is to be able to go back in time and (literally) sweep her off her feet one more time. Peter always went above and beyond to impress Gwen, and once he loses her, he can’t help but miss her like that very first night when he valiantly captivated her with exactly the right charming and romantic gestures that would enamor a headstrong girl like Gwen.

