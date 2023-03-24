Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that few other artists can aspire to. And because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. With The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to various fictional couples. The fifth part in this series contains songs from her fifth album: 1989. Most songs from this album have been included, although “Welcome to New York” and “Shake It Off” have been omitted, due to their more personal, non-romantic stories.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

“Blank Space” — Ben Barry and Andie Anderson, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

Love’s a game, wanna play?

As you can probably guess from the title, Ben (Matthew McConaughey, “Interstellar”) and Andie (Kate Hudson, “Almost Famous”) were pretty much doomed from the start. To them, “love’s a game,” and they’re both hellbent on trying to outplay each other and further their careers in the process. Just as Ben wages a bet that he can make any girl fall in love with him in a week, Andie is tasked with writing a piece on how to drive a guy away within 10 days, basically a “what-not-to-do” relationship guide. While Ben is striving to be the perfect boyfriend, Andie is doing everything in her power to make him run screaming from her. After making him fall for her on the first date, she flips the switch for the next nine days to try and get him to break up with her, becoming the crazy, emotional, overly-needy girlfriend from hell. Within a week, she gets them a dog and a fern plant to represent their relationship, redecorates his apartment and sabotages every single one of their dates. An all-out “nightmare dressed like a daydream,” Andie’s got more than a few tricks up her sleeve and is not about to go down without a fight.

“Style” — Han Solo and Princess Leia, Star Wars franchise

When we go crashing down / We come back every time

Han Solo (Harrison Ford, “Blade Runner”) has been captured by an evil crime syndicate. Just before he’s pulled away, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher, “The Force Awakens”) rushes forwards. “I love you,” she confesses. Han cracks a half-smile. “I know.” It’s a classic Han response. He’s a rogue and a smuggler, quick to flirt and slow to open up. Han’s commitment to keeping his cool makes for a great dynamic between him and the notoriously fiery Princess Leia. They bicker, they break up, they roll their eyes — and they always find their way back together. Essentially, they’re the perfect embodiment of the dynamic present in “Style.” It’s a song all about a good girl and a bad boy, about “long drives” that can end in “burning flames or paradise.” Of course, “Style” is also a song about iconography. Not just anyone can embody such a legendary song. They’ve got to be a real movie star couple, two people who match each other for iconicism — two people with that “red-lip classic,” “long hair, slicked back” timelessness. Han and Leia are very much that couple. They’re both widely beloved characters in their own right. Leia brings the “good girl faith,” a feminist icon for peace in both the galactic world of “Star Wars” and the real world. Han carries the “James Dean daydream” charisma, rough around the edges and frustratingly charming. Half a century after the first “Star Wars” film was released, both of them remain cherished, wildly recognizable figures in pop culture. As a duo, they’re even more iconic. It’s safe to say that Han and Leia will never go out of style.

“Out of the Woods” — Lucas Sinclair and Max Mayfield, “Stranger Things”

When you started crying, baby, I did too / But when the sun came up, I was looking at you

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” has plenty of tear-jerking moments: Joyce (Winona Ryder, “Beetlejuice”) and Hopper’s (David Harbour, “Violent Night”) long-awaited Russian reunion, fan-favorite character Eddie Munson’s (Joseph Quinn, “Game of Thrones”) gruesome death, Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes”) final faceoff with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and more. However, the scene that left me sobbing like a baby was Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink, “The Whale”) near death by Vecna attack, where she was only saved by Eleven’s last-minute heroism. Fans watched in horror as Max’s limbs snapped and she fell from the air, landing in the arms of a distressed Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin, “Concrete Cowboy”), who sobbed as Max grasped for life. The two had been dating on and off since season two but were broken up in season four as Max reeled from the trauma of losing her brother. Nevertheless, the handful of shared laughs and smiles scattered throughout the new season left fans hopeful that a new beginning for these two was just around the corner — that is, until Vecna ruined it. Now, Max is in a coma, and Lucas is still powerless to help her. Taylor Swift’s “Out of the Woods” perfectly encapsulates the panic and urgency that Lucas and Max felt in those final moments, as they both sobbed and cried out for help, desperate for a few more minutes together. Afterward, just as the song states, Lucas does not leave Max’s side, dutifully reading to her in the hospital as if nothing else in the world is as important. Neither of them are out of the woods yet, but we can hope that maybe they’ll be lucky enough to have a happy ending.

“All You Had to Do Was Stay” — Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano, “Gilmore Girls”

People like you always want back the love they gave away / And people like me wanna believe you, when you say you’ve changed

The moment Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”) stepped foot in Stars Hollow, Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) life was never the same. Although his presence caused a rift between Rory and her then-boyfriend, Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”), the two shared a special connection. Jess was only nice to Rory, and the two bonded over their love of books. Over the course of season two, they remained “just friends” despite Jess’ obvious attempts at winning her over. But Rory wasn’t innocent in all of this; she skipped her mother’s graduation to visit Jess in New York, and she kissed him during the season two finale. Jess and Rory started dating in season three after Dean and Rory broke up, but their relationship was short-lived.

In “All You Had to Do Was Stay,” Swift goes on to say, “Here you are now, calling me up, but I don’t know what to say / I’ve been picking up the pieces of the mess you made.” When Jess left town without saying goodbye to Rory again, he called her after her high school graduation but didn’t say a word. She admitted that she may have loved him, but with him gone and her leaving for Europe, then eventually Yale, she was moving on. Jess returned a few times to visit Rory throughout the series and made an appearance in “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” But when Rory was a teenager, all she needed was for Jess to stay. Maybe she wouldn’t have had an affair with a married man and maybe she wouldn’t have dropped out of Yale. Jess wasn’t the best boyfriend to Rory, but he certainly wasn’t the worst. He just so happened to be my favorite.

“I Wish You Would” — Anne Elliot and Frederick Wentworth, “Persuasion”

I wish you knew that / I’d never forget you as long as I live

While “Pride and Prejudice” is rightfully Jane Austen’s most popular, respected and adapted work, “Persuasion” features a similarly entrancing love story — it was, after all, Captain Wentworth who made the beloved love declaration, “I am half agony, half hope.” The story revolves around Anne Elliott and Frederick Wentworth: The two were engaged in the past, but Anne was convinced to break off the engagement, as Wentworth was a poor man who many considered below her station. He returns to her life years later, and she begins to regret her decision to leave him. The concept of taking responsibility and blame for your own ruined relationship is something Taylor Swift explores in “I Wish You Would.” She sings “I wish you would come back / Wish I never hung up the phone like I did” and “I wish we could go back / And remember what we were fighting for,” showing that she regrets the actions that led to her breakup. Anne and Wentworth get a happy ending, unlike the subjects of “I Wish You Would,” but since the majority of this second-chance story deals with regret and remorse, the song is still fitting.

“Bad Blood” — Katherine Pierce and Damon Salvatore, “The Vampire Diaries”

‘Cause baby, now we got bad blood / You know it used to be mad love

First of all, don’t come at me for the obviousness of choosing this song for a couple of vampires. It simply had to be done. But the lyrical parallels go further than the simple mechanics of vampire creation with Katherine (Nina Dobrev, “Love Hard”) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder, “Lost”). The two met in 1864 and Katherine, already a vampire, was in a relationship with both Damon and his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley, “The Originals”) until she supposedly died in a fire, but not before turning both brothers into vampires themselves. Katherine and Damon were always a poorly-matched pair, with Katherine too headstrong and Damon too head-over-heels for it to ever work (not to mention the whole problem of Katherine also being in a relationship with Damon’s brother). I firmly believe that Ms. Swift was writing about vampires in this song, and Katherine and Damon couldn’t be a more perfect couple for a vampire love story gone terribly wrong. Taylor had to know: Katherine literally turns Damon into a vampire by feeding him her blood, hence the line “‘Cause baby, now we got bad blood.” Then there’s “These kinds of wounds they last, and they last” — vampirism is forever, after all. But Katherine and Damon are more than just vampires — they’re ex-lovers, something our favorite prolific writer of love songs loves to sing about. I can imagine “It’s so sad to think about the good times” playing over a flashback of them getting hot and heavy in their Civil War-era outfits. And the real kicker, “Did you have to hit me / Where I’m weak? Baby, I couldn’t breathe / And rub it in so deep / Salt in the wound like you’re laughing right at me,” simply must refer to none other than the infamous “I’ve never loved you. It was always Stefan.” Yup, Damon is a serious sufferer of second-best sibling syndrome. But at least we eventually see him accept that Katherine is bad news for him, with a triumphant “If you live like that, you live with ghosts / If you love like that, blood runs cold.” Thank you, Ms. Swift, for yet another perfect vampire love story anthem (with the most explicit lyrical references to vampires yet).

“Wildest Dreams” — Mia Dolan and Sebastian Wilder, “La La Land”

Someday when you leave me / I bet these memories / Follow you around

“What might have been” is a more heartbreaking phrase than it gets credit for, and “La La Land” will shatter your heart into a million pieces. Mia (Emma Stone, “Easy A”) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling, “Blue Valentine”) each have their own dream — she wants to be an actress; he wants to open a jazz club. The movie-musical follows the pair as they meet, fall in love and eventually go their separate ways. It might seem pointless to invest so much time in watching a couple who don’t end up together in the end, but Mia and Sebastian have magnetic chemistry and are both (for the most part) supportive of each other’s goals. But the last ten minutes of this movie are the real tearjerker, and Taylor Swift perfectly sums up Mia and Sebastian’s relationship when she sings, “Say you’ll see me again, even if it’s just in your wildest dreams.” Mia becomes a successful actress and marries someone else, and by chance, they end up at Sebastian’s club while on a date. What follows is a montage of how Mia and Sebastian’s lives would have looked if they had ended up together. It’s romantic, but ultimately just a fantasy. Just because there isn’t a happily ever after doesn’t mean they stopped loving each other, but they had to split up in order to achieve their wildest dreams. Does that fact make the ending any less sad? Nope. If you need me, I’ll be crying in the corner.

“How You Get the Girl” — Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise

Broke your heart / I’ll put it back together / I would wait forever and ever

We all know and love the fake-dating trope, and no one has done it better than Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor, “Moonshot”) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo, “Black Adam”). This is how the story goes: fake dating turns into real feelings, turns into heartbreak, turns into (spoiler alert) true love! But it’s a long journey to the end of the rainbow. “Say it’s been a long six months / And you were too afraid to tell her what you want, want” is practically Lara Jean and Peter’s anthem. Throughout their fake relationship, they both mistakenly believe the other is in love with someone else, which prevents them from admitting their feelings for each other — and of course, when they finally do, everything falls apart: “Broke your heart, I’ll put it back together / I would wait forever and ever.” Lara Jean feels fooled and betrayed by Peter (who in reality wants her “for worse or for better”), but after a sisterly-forced intervention, she realizes that he isn’t all to blame for their issues (I’m talking to you, Gen! (Emilija Baranac, “Dead End”)) and she goes to get him back. “And that’s how it works / That’s how you get the girl.”

“This Love” — Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt, “Titanic”

Currents swept you out again / And you were just gone and gone, gone and gone

“This Love” begins with an extensive amount of water imagery. “Titanic,” inarguably James Cameron’s (“The Terminator”) greatest film, begins, middles and ends with water imagery. Rose (Kate Winslet, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”) are on a ship in the Atlantic. The water in Swift’s song is metaphorical, or can at least be interpreted as such. The water in “Titanic” is real enough to kill Jack. But it is also a liminal space between real places, one where Rose can decide what life she wants. Her considerations can be traced in the song’s lyrics. Rose is in love with Jack, he has saved her from jumping off the boat and showed her that escape from her entrapment in high society is possible — “this love is good.” But she isn’t certain about him at first; the class divide between them feels wrong and insurmountable, not to mention how it tears apart Rose’s relationship with her mother (albeit a doomed relationship with a mother who thinks only of herself) — “this love is bad.” That’s how it is viewed from the outside, too, more so than by Rose. Rose does hold Jack’s hands on that door and then lets him go. While Jack himself is dead, the love he gave to Rose and the determination to change her life that he sparked in her remains — “this love came back to me.” It came back in a different form. Jack doesn’t come back to her, but she goes on to live a fulfilling life, marry someone she presumably loves, have children and — like she said she would do with Jack — ride horses on the beach. Swift’s song hardly references a person and gives no details about them when it does use the second person. As in love with Jack Dawson as I was when I first watched “Titanic,” he is not what matters. He doesn’t make it to the end of the film. It is “this love” that matters to Rose. Anyone could have loved her, saved her in the ways her fiancé did not. Jack happened to be that person.

Perhaps a more important question: What Swift song encapsulates Billy Zane yelling “look at me, you filth!”?

“I Know Places” — Sydney Bristow and Michael Vaughn, “Alias”

They take their shots, but we’re bulletproof / And you know for me, it’s always you

Who better to associate “I Know Places” with than two spies? Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner, “13 Going On 30”) was a hallmark in the female spy genre — she was smart, strong and so utterly cool. While she certainly offered more to “Alias,” and television in general, than just her relationship, her romance with her handler Michael Vaughn (Michael Vartan, “Never Been Kissed”) was absolutely celebrated by fans. In so many ways, they were each other’s confidantes; the trust between these two characters is what made their relationship so successful. While Taylor Swift may be singing about the paparazzi with “I Know Places,” the lyrics can also be easily applied to the enemy spies, assassins and overall bad guys that are constantly after Sydney and Vaughn. The song especially applies to the season two episode “The Getaway,” when the two are discovered on a romantic dinner, which endangers Sydney’s status as a double agent. I think if “Alias” was made in the 2020s, we would have definitely seen an action sequence featuring Sydney beating up some bad guys who are following her and Vaughn, with “I Know Places” playing in the background.

“Clean” — Tony Stonem and Michelle Richardson, “Skins”

It was months and months of back and forth / You’re still all over me like a wine-stained dress I can’t wear anymore

Leaving a toxic relationship can feel like a detox, and Michelle’s (April Pearson, “Tormented”) relationship with Tony (Nicholas Hoult, “The Menu”) was nothing short of radioactive waste. Having been together for years, Michelle had gotten used to Tony’s constant gaslighting, manipulation and narcissistic tendencies because she believed he loved her. He did love her, but he loved excitement more. After he orchestrates a situation for Michelle to walk in on him kissing another girl for his own amusement, Michelle has finally had enough. She ends their relationship, only to find out he’d been cheating on her with basically their entire town for years. At first, he’s unaffected by their breakup, believing she’ll come back like she always does. When she doesn’t and all their friends choose her side, he starts to panic. He’s “all over her” trying to fix what he broke, but it’s too late. Tony must face up to his actions and take responsibility for all his toxicity. In a comically strange musical sequence, Tony finally apologizes for hurting her, only to be hit by a bus in the middle of the street. In the next season as he begins to reform his memories, their “months and months of back and forth” lead them to a cleaner love.

“Wonderland” — Tony and Maria, “West Side Story”

Too in love to think straight / All alone or so it seemed / But there were strangers watching / Whispers turned to talking / Talking turned to screams

The idea of finding “Wonderland” is less applicable to Tony (Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”) and Maria’s (Rachel Zegler, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”) actual mindsets and more to the film itself. In Steven Spielberg’s (“The Fabelmans”) film, the cinematography and music create a surreal world in which Tony and Maria can fall in love, until reality forces its way between them and destroys their short-lived romance. When Tony and Maria meet behind the bleachers at the dance in the gym, the music slows, the lights flare behind them and the world around them disappears. They are the only people there. In “Wonderland,” Swift describes a love blinded by naïveté and a refusal to see outside of something perfect because, outside of that relationship, are people who will break it. “Didn’t they tell us, don’t rush into things?” Didn’t Anita tell Maria to find a boy who was “one of your own kind”? “Didn’t it all feel new and exciting?” Until lives were on the line. The music itself turns the film into a wonderland at first — Tony and Maria duet on that balcony; the song “One Hand, One Heart” makes marriage in a matter of days feel less ridiculous. But the situation also teeters on the edge of impossibility until proven too good to be true. Swift uses a song, too, to express this feeling of hope for something that is ultimately impossible, doomed to crumble. “There were strangers watching” — in Tony and Maria’s case, there were family members who may have been more strangers than they thought. When “talking turned to screams,” the film’s music remained emotional but became grounded in reality. The tagline for “West Side Story” could be “It’s all fun and games ’til somebody loses their mind.” Or their life.

“You Are In Love” — Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago, “Brooklyn 99”

One night, he wakes / Strange look on his face / Pauses, then says / “You’re my best friend” / And you knew what it was / He is in love

“You Are In Love” is one of Taylor Swift’s most romantic songs of all time. It’s one of those songs that people could use for their first dance as a married couple, with its lilting melody, soft-spoken vocals and enchanting story. To associate a fictional couple with this song, you would need two characters who are hopelessly enamored by each other, and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero, “Blockbuster”) fit the bill perfectly. “Brooklyn 99” starts with the two characters as rivals of sorts, but things develop quickly, and the two find their way to each other fairly early on in the show. Unlike many other fictional couples, Jake and Amy never face any real relationship troubles — there’s no infidelity on either side nor are there any issues just meant to cause drama for viewers. Any problems they have only work to bring each other closer, such as their troubles conceiving or their separation while Jake is in witness protection and, later, in prison. The moment that epitomizes their relationship and proves how well-suited they are for this iconic love ballad is a simple one: when Jake decides to propose to Amy. Fans of the show will lovingly recall how a mundane, domestic thing — a typo that Amy finds in a crossword puzzle — causes Jake to realize the depth of his love for her. It’s simple but powerful, just like the song.

“New Romantics” — Serena van der Woodsen and Nate Archibald, “Gossip Girl”

We team up / Then switch sides like a record changer / The rumors are terrible and cruel / But honey, most of them are true

“New Romantics” could be the anthem for just about every character on “Gossip Girl,” though none more so than Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively, “A Simple Favor”), the quintessential “it girl” herself, always too busy partying to get her heart broken. But Serena was more than just a name in every “Gossip Girl” tell-all. She was the story. With no shortage of enemies, she very well could have built “a castle out of all the bricks” Gossip Girl threw at her. Although Serena ended up with Dan (Penn Badgley, “You”) by the show’s end, Nate (Chace Crawford, “The Boys”) and Serena were arguably the better pair. Unlike Dan, Nate was a part of the “in crowd” of Manhattan’s elite and one of Serena’s oldest friends. He never gawked at her like an outsider or tried to change her for what she was. In the face of endless rumors and scandals, Serena was kind of the queen of indifference, just living her life and doing whatever she wanted; one minute she’d break up with Nate, and the next they’d get back together. Everyone on the show was constantly stabbing each other in the back — friends, siblings, lovers, you name it. But in the moments when they were together, Serena and Nate were above it all and here for a good time, not a long time.

