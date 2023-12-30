Music is a powerful tool. On an individual level, it reflects our mood, provides relatability and molds who we are as people. In a social setting, however, people interact with music differently. Instead of reflecting our moods, we follow the mood that the music has set for us, an element that is integral to creating a lively atmosphere. Choosing songs is even harder; the songs have to be well-known but not overplayed, with a wide range of genres present to meet the preferences of a diverse group of people.

Balancing this task on a small scale such as a club or party setting is hard enough, but doing it for tens of thousands of people from different age ranges and cultures creates a gargantuan task for the one in charge of the highly-coveted aux. But despite the endless possibilities, stadium DJs always have a predictable roster of songs to get the stadium rocking.

I will be the first to say that I don’t really like any of the typical songs that come with college football and basketball games, but even I have to admit: Sometimes, with the company of friends and fellow fans, stadium anthems can hit.

To make an important distinction, I’m sticking strictly to college sports — as this is what I have the most experience with.

For college stadium anthems, there are two main categories of songs: songs universities “claim” and other general hype songs. The former category is the most diverse and the most interesting to me. How does a university “claim” a song? The unsatisfactory answer is it just happens. In the case of The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside,” a DJ simply played it in the stadium, it was well received and naturally became a tradition. For Penn State, Senfter’s “Kernkraft 400” was “claimed” as the intro song in 2005, and it has been a staple of the game day experience ever since. In basketball, Cascada’s “Everytime We Touch” has become an iconic part of the Cameron Indoor Stadium festivities for Duke fans, but now is seen at most stadiums during any game day.

There are countless other examples, such as the University of Tennessee playing​ the Osborne Brothers’ “Rocky Top” and Virginia Tech playing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and while these songs are not exclusive to the universities that “claim” them, some schools do their best to make them their own. These songs usually have a fun yet disappointing story behind them, but genre-wise they can be incredibly mixed, with the only commonality being simple lyricism and uptempo beats. The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” is an incredibly mainstream song about infidelity, “Kernkraft 400” is a remix of a German techno song and “Rocky Top” is a 1968 country song lamenting for simpler times.

The general hype song category is a bit more boring. Here lie the songs constantly in arena rotation, regardless of location. College sports are targeted toward a younger audience, so occasionally newer songs find their way to the aux, but oftentimes these are the safe-but-certain classics. Examples here include Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.” These high-energy rock standbys are vaguely related to the game at hand, with themes of belief, fighting and hope.

Newer examples of stadium anthems include songs such as Sheck Wes’ 2018 anthem, “Mo Bamba,” Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and Kanye West’s “POWER.” Although less about the competition at hand, these tracks imbue confidence and energy into their listeners which makes them perfect candidates for the stadium anthem title.

Being a stadium anthem isn’t always a privilege. These songs have to be good but are often overplayed, have catchy but uncomplicated lyrics and convey one mood in humans’ vast catalog of emotions — joy. Once a song reaches the stadium anthem distinction, it often spends the rest of its life there. While popular for their time, one is hard-pressed to find songs like Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” and “Seven Nation Army” anywhere but sports gatherings. If a song is claimed as a stadium anthem, it is guaranteed endless streams for seemingly the rest of time. But it will also almost always fail to become anything else, which can be an artist’s greatest dream or worst nightmare.

