Fall is officially upon us, with its kaleidoscope of leaves, its Halloween movies and, most importantly, its contemplative music choices. There’s something about the crisp weather and shorter days that necessitates a playlist filled with somber guitar and lyrics on renewal and new beginnings. Here are the music beat’s picks for the autumn season, perfect for this period filled with nostalgia and change.

“Poison Root” – Alex G

Nothing feels more fall than Alex G’s “Poison Root.” The track opens with a barking dog and methodical guitar plucks traversing in all sonic directions. Its deep, bassy textures are squall-like, breaking every line as muffled, nearly unintelligible vocals twist and turn alongside instrumentals. Beneath it all is a steady thrum that carries the song ever forward.

The inordinate noise cuts out to reveal a prayer-like repetition of “now I know everything” before bursting back into dissonance — out-of-time keys, squealing strings and the same forward pace. The lyrics are simple yet haunting — there are only about four unique phrases — but they hold within them all the pensive gloom of fall. And really, what is more fall than finding a poison tree, digging up its roots and boiling tea?

“Stay Home” – American Football

Since I became a Midwestern transplant three years ago, Midwest emo has crept into my musical rotation every October. There is something about the genre’s hushed vocals, its sometimes melodramatic lyricism and steady, melodic guitar riffs that call to me with the first cold snap. There is beauty in this gloom, an atmosphere best distilled on the self-titled debut album from Illinois emo band American Football.

On 1999’s American Football, the essence of a Midwestern fall permeates every chord progression. Written while the band members were still attending the University of Illinois, the project is steeped in the confessional tales of a college student navigating love and life. In the song “Stay Home,” a past love deteriorates like brown autumn leaves, the detritus of our lives in transition. Vocalist Mike Kinsella sings woefully, “But that’s life, it’s so so-so / So emotional / So, stay home.” While the changing of the seasons may be predictable, the life changes that accompany these shifts are not. The glow of summer has begun to wear off, leaving in its wake a more austere and mercurial world. Why face your emotions when you can stay home, wrapped in a blanket and protected from this messiness? “Stay Home” is a soft, amber gem of a song, one that has rung true these past three falls as I grapple with my yearly urge to hibernate.

“Change” – Big Thief

Since its release last year, I’ve made an effort to listen to Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You on the first day of fall every year. Although the tradition is new, I hope to continue it because this album’s diverse acoustic soundscape and melancholy lyrics are perfect for transitioning the listener into a fall headspace. There is no better track to start this transition than “Change.”

Fall is the season of change. People return to school, the colors all around turn from lush green to dense yellow and red hues and then to the inevitable brown of winter, and the weather goes from comfortable to frigid, all over the course of one season.

Set to slow, delicate acoustic guitars, “Change” perfectly encapsulates this feeling, crooning, “Would you walk forever in the light / To never know the secret of the quiet night?” It furthers the concept by bringing in mortality: “Would you live forever, never die, while everything around passes?” And it delivers perhaps the most heart-wrenching acceptance of change with, “Could I set everything free / When I watch you holding her the way you once held me?”

Fall is the transition between beautiful, warm, sunny days and the miserable, gray cold, but this change makes it the most vibrant season of all. These lyrics of forlorn acceptance of change are the epitome of fall: If everything was stagnant perfection, we could never fully enjoy what makes life so special, and only in these periods of change can we really appreciate what we have.

“Who Knows Where the Time Goes?” – Fairport Convention

Though spring is traditionally the season of rebirth, fall has always felt to me like the time of beginnings. The air is brisk with anticipation; the first time my breath fogs in the night feels novel and exciting. In the great circle of a year, those new red leaves steadfastly propel us forward. We look back with sentimentality and ahead with expectation — whether it’s a beginning or an ending, there’s something about fall that forces a reckoning with time.

That’s what makes “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?” the perfect song for the season. If The Velvet Underground is the cozy indoors, Fairport Convention is an open field. Mellow guitar riffs and lead singer Sandy Denny’s resonant voice create a delicate mix of nostalgia and possibility, as Denny eloquently captures the feeling of fall from the very first line: “Across the evening sky, all the birds are leaving / But how can they know, it’s time for them to go?” No sooner does she sow doubt, however, than she brings us comfort again. With warm, reedy guitar and a relaxed drum line to back her up, she sings, “So come the storms of winter / And then the birds in spring again / I have no fear of time.”

As someone with a definite fear of time, I envy her peace. But for the five minutes that the song plays through my $20 headphones, peace feels, for once, reachable. “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?” came out in 1969, when my $20 headphones didn’t exist, but the wistfulness of fall is, ironically, timeless.

“End” – Frank Ocean

Though Frank Ocean has been M.I.A. for roughly the past four years (and even longer if we use the time elapsed since his last release as a metric), his discography provides a lethal yet satiating arsenal for the times when your heartstrings are feeling particularly tender. “End,” the 17th and final song off Channel Orange, is no exception.

As seasons change, the tides of our lives, too, turn, and we inevitably discover that temperature is not the only thing that grows cold with time. Appropriately, “End” acts as an echo chamber for a resounding experience — equally unfortunate and human — carried as a mere chip on a shoulder or an irrevocable hit in the battle to preserve a relationship. Superimposed over a sample of “Voodoo” — another Ocean track, circa 2012 Tumblr — “End” captures a hauntingly inaudible conversation between two weary lovers in a car, pelted by a downpour that is putting out their flame. In the reverberation of raindrops and the absence of coherence, we feel the collapse of the lovers’ world all the more intensely: a sensation that the listener may know too well.

Listening to this concluding track to Channel Orange is the perfect coping mechanism, whether you seek to wallow in love lost or embrace a bruised heart before the blue-purple left by their touch fades to yellow-brown, eventually vanishing forever with the warmth and sunshine of fleeting summertime.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” – The Rolling Stones ft. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder

In one of the most unexpected collabs seen in classic rock this decade, the Rolling Stones released a new single with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder in September of this year. The song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” spends 7.5 minutes reminiscing on a world plagued by misery yet filled with persistently optimistic people. The song follows two individuals having some sort of philosophical metamorphosis, claiming “you can’t have a light without a little shadow,” and begging for the music to “play loud” and “burst through the clouds” so we all can “feel the heat of the sun.” These strong religious undertones color the otherwise repetitive lyrics, and the Rolling Stones supplement the track with jazz-adjacent piano and a slow, sleazy guitar contribution that reminds the listener of their late ’60s sound.

Thankfully, the Stones seem unwilling to let go of that decade’s sound for anything more contemporary. Their dedication to the early rock genre shows in the new single despite, or possibly thanks to, the addition of 2000s pop star Lady Gaga. Even though Lady Gaga’s contribution to this latest track sounds like her best attempt at mimicking Mick Jagger, her remarkable vocal range helps to elevate the song. The result of this Frankenstein of genres is a sweet, somber but pointedly optimistic story that highlights nostalgic musical tropes and reminds audiences of the past evolving into something recognizable, but ultimately refreshing. With its decade-defying sound and an artistic blend of new and classic tone, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” feels like the perfect song to listen to as we transition into the chill fall season.

“Body” – Briston Maroney

Briston Maroney, best known for his breakout indie hit “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate,” recently released a new album. Its lead single, “Body,” builds on the singer-songwriter’s track record of grappling with life’s greatest uncertainties over dins of drums and rocking guitar riffs, though this time in a more understated, philosophical manner.

One musical backbone of the song is the wandering instrumental melody that begins in its fourth second. It sets the tone for the song as a journey and marks a cinematic turn for Maroney, whose voice now sits on a more equal playing field with the rest of the track’s elements. The steady, below-the-surface drum beat is the car’s motor, and its distorted, twinkling guitar melodies, accompanied by producer Daniel Tashian’s lush layering, serve as autumnal scenery along the way. It’s easy to imagine oneself within the stunning album cover: driving down windy forest roads with the ground densely decorated by orange leaves.

As always, Maroney’s lyrical content is striking. In “Body,” he’s preoccupied with death: if not the actual process of it, then the implications it has while he’s still alive. “But it seems the closest that I’ll ever be / Is when I let the world fall around me,” he mourns, but don’t mistake the song for a gloomy one. Maroney’s choruses are driven with determination and resolve, though his turn to altruism might be a little too saccharine for some listeners. Still, “Body” begs the question: When faced with the certainty of death, what can one do to feel the most alive?

“Last Goodbye” – Jeff Buckley

Leaves fade to orange and a new school year commences. I switch out my relaxed summer attire for striped flannels and oversized hoodies. Fall symbolizes transformation and renewal, a period of high ambitions and optimism in which I feel ready to tackle anything. But fall also makes me yearn for a summer passed, struggling to readjust to the regularly scheduled programming as I reminisce on memories past.

I associate Jeff Buckley’s “Last Goodbye” with both of these experiences of fall. It’s a poignant expression of longing, as Buckley bids farewell to a lover. Beyond its romantic themes, “Last Goodbye” is quintessentially “fall” in how it presents change as an uneasy process that clashes with our desire to return to comforting times.

Guitar chords soaked in reverb delicately graze the ears like gentle zephyrs of early October days. Buckley’s vocals wax and wane. His tone suggests an intense pining for the moments he had with his lover. But fall is not entirely gloomy; the song ascends to a climax as a dusty string solo pierces through the instrumental, concluding “Last Goodbye” with a blooming sense of hopefulness. My fall seasons have seen me shifting countries and experiencing friends moving away. While “Last Goodbye” may be more romantic than abstract, it wonderfully encapsulates the struggles of change while offering glimmers of a radiant future.

“Sand River” – Beth Gibbons and Paul Webb

Autumn bristles with death. The ground is littered with it; after a cold snap, I recover a baby bird from between brown leaves, stillborn. Surrounded by these morbid reminders, I try to seek warmth, to live until autumn buries me.

On Out of Season, Portishead vocalist Beth Gibbons and Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb are mindful, too, of their limited time. Written in the September of their careers, the project sees the duo stripped of their respective bands’ youthful bombast. “Sand River” is the album at its least acoustic and most wistful: somewhere a Moog trembles like a theremin, like someone humming as they do the dishes. The backup chorus, already faint as a memory, fades seamlessly into an organ’s disembodied wail. On “Sand River,” you feel the disc spinning, down to the last empty turns, until it is gone into the air above your head.

Gibbons’ lyrics bask in liminal, fluid images — “watercoloured memories / soft as a summer’s breeze” — which she delivers barely above a whisper, nearly weeping. In her procession of scenes, you feel no line between the times she sings about and the time thereafter. There wasn’t a line until the day you looked back and realized you must strain your eyes to see the time before.

In the fall of 2002, Out Of Season charted in the UK, and the emotional detritus left by that initial popularity — still-warm memories, amorous testimonies — lies littered in 20-year-old comments on forgotten websites. Remember those nights, twirling laughing drunk singing “Everyone can see / everyone except me!” til the neighbors knocked? You’ll never know, but this was our song. This was our song.

