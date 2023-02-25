In their home base of Hoboken, N.J., co-founders of Yo La Tengo — Georgia Hubley and her husband Ira Kaplan — and the group’s bassist James McNew set up microphones in the middle of their rehearsal space. They begin to capture their righteously distinctive meandering and ever-evolving jam-session, of what would soon give way to the ensemble’s 17th studio release, This Stupid World. This ritual consists of a free-form rehearsal of a loose idea with experimental overdubbing and editing to distill it into a track and eventually a record. This decades-old routine and framework have shaped their fecund and restless sound that was so defining of the ’90s and early aughts; not to mention, distinguishes them as one of the most influential indie rock bands of the last nearly four decades. Even with a method to their madness, the ensemble perpetually flirts with the risk of a self-contained versatility. For a band as prolific as Yo La Tengo, redundancy is not necessarily a negative trait. In This Stupid World listeners are taken into this isolated world constructed by the group, dreaming up an urgency to leave, but to savor the ubiquitous preciousness as we all hurdle towards our fate.

Opening track “Sinatra Drive Breakdown” is a melodic if wandering guitar drone. With the trance-like nature of both the guitar and Hubley’s driving beat, you would hardly notice the seven-and-a-half-minute playtime. Interspersed with sporadically rich and turbulent guitar lines chasing themselves around in circles, this track introduces a cyclical persistence that appears throughout the record, with lyrics like “I see what you see / I see wintеr still / I see clearly how it ends.” It’s the sense of blossoming doom in a wintery scene of the waterfront road in Hoboken — it sets the contemplative and melancholic stage for the rest of the record.

In the song “Tonight’s Episode,” their early meditations morph into tongue-in-cheek observation — notably featuring lyrics about yo-yo-ing prowess. However quiet, they remain semi-acerbically disguised ruminations, seeming to poke fun at the inane posturing in our stupid world. Drifting along in soft succession is “Aselestine,” undoubtedly a highlight of the record. Hubley’s sweet voice is still as gentle as ever, with the tender heaviness of a rain cloud hanging above the guitar. Evidence of bittersweet longing is sonically lush, but lyrically, it harkens to the understated poignancy of the record “Alone again / Or time between / I wait for you / It’s not the same / Push the pin / Into the map / And I find you.” Aesthetically, this album emanates a boundless push and the undying uncertainty of our destiny in this world, the same that accompanies aimless barren highway driving — the kind that can be found even a few miles north of Ann Arbor.

Settling into the album’s closer, “Miles Away,” the listener is invited into a warm, buzzing guitar drone with a scattered drum machine setting the pace. About halfway through the track, Hubley’s voice floats above the sound with mournful musings — gingerly describing pain and loss, brought back to life with an ambiently peaceful surrender. Listening to the track feels like a fleeting memory — like a silhouetted frame of a moment in time, one that you’d hoped to be endless, but are comforted upon discovering it is not. “Miles Away” is a loving, outstretched hand of hope as an ending for what feels like a hopeless spiral into oblivion.

With 38 years in the making, Yo La Tengo is still a consistent blissfully driving force in the indie-rock scene, with their only real sonic and industry parallel being themselves.

Rigidity with delicate subtlety is a trope at this point for Yo La Tengo, lulling you into the privacy of their creative inner workings and forgiving you for getting lost throughout the tangled kind of tension that holds their dreamworld in the balance. This Stupid World makes for a sweet, melancholic meditation on the inevitable end and the beautiful trepidation in getting there — wherever or whenever that may be. With that being said, it’s expected that their eternal presence in the indie rock scene is no accident. The band still adheres to an album framework that proved successful and innovative at the time of their conception. Although verging on a complacent musical sensibility, it’s for this reason that it works. It is this framework that sustains their longevity, sounding like it could be plucked from somebody’s tape deck from two decades ago or buried in someone’s “songs to cry to” playlist on Spotify. Like many of their records, This Stupid World basks in a sylvan resilience and one’s idyllic score for fated pursuits — one that asks for your patience without overstaying its welcome.

