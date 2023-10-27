“Nazar Se” is Ali Sethi and electronic producer Nicolás Jaar’s latest single. It is a tear-stained interpolation of a ghazal that still sounds strikingly romantic.

Fusion music, like fusion food, produces heated debate: Is it an innovative marriage of two distinct styles and cultures, or is it just disrespectful mediocrity? I’m inclined toward the former, but even I have my reservations; Indian pizza is fine, but the EDM-ified version of “Andha Arabi Kadaloram”? Blasphemous.

It’s not entirely fair to box Sethi into the broad descriptor of “fusion music,” but the Pakistani artist is no stranger to it — he often traverses the sounds of dusty Indo-Pakistani cassettes and applies a contemporary, cosmopolitan polish to them. Last year’s viral “Pasoori” paired billowing ragas, a free-form bağlama and ringtone-esque synth plucks over a steady reggaeton beat, which Sethi has dubbed “ragaton.” Maybe it’ll catch on.

“Nazar Se” comes from Sethi and Jaar’stheir upcoming collaborative album Intiha. It interpolates a classic Hindustani ghazal about an intense love for someone. Unlike the flamboyant “Pasoori,” the tear-stained intimacy of “Nazar Se” arrives in mere murmur. Sethi’s voice trembles like a plucked sitar string; obscured by filters, Sethi calls from a distance, almost like he’s prevented from completely expressing his emotions. Jaar’s instrumentation wonderfully amplifies the frigidity, with bursts of lush, nautical keys and a smattering of echoing percussion that sounds like droplets falling from cave ceilings. My broken Urdu can only take me so far, but “Nazar Se” does well to maintain the tenderness of the original — “Place your hand upon my heart, oh master of my life” still sounds just as strikingly romantic in translation as when Sethi sings.

Daily Arts Writer Thejas Varma can be reached at thejasv@umich.edu.