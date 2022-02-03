The Lumineers’ 2012 hit “Ho Hey” brought a touch of Americana soul to mainstream music. The song, which launched the Denver-based band as pioneers of the folk revival, became a favorite among indie-folk enthusiasts and mainstream listeners alike. In its wake, the band released their self-titled debut album and their even better known successor Cleopatra, maintaining their indie-folk style, even if that meant drifting out of popular music and into more niche corners of folk-rock.

BRIGHTSIDE, the band’s latest album, upholds The Lumineers’ signature folk style and is rooted in the aesthetics of the band’s early career. Clocking in at just over 30 minutes, BRIGHTSIDE is an ode to lessons learned and offers a reassuring message of hope to its listeners.

For the most part, the music of The Lumineers has leaned on the art of somber storytelling. From nostalgia to addiction to lost love, The Lumineers have spent their past three albums breaking the hearts of their listeners with the stories that have nearly broken them. Their 2019 album III, which is presented in three parts, tackles themes of substance abuse and addiction while also addressing the cyclical and sometimes generational effects of those struggles. During a NPR Tiny Desk concert, lead singer Wesley Schultz even shared that “Leader of the Landslide,” as well as other songs off of III, was inspired by a family member who dealt with alcoholism and the difficulty of witnessing the suffering of someone you love.

Unlike its predecessors, BRIGHTSIDE, which the band called their “best album yet,” is the most optimistic project we’ve seen from The Lumineers. While their previous releases have functioned as snapshots of a specific cast of characters, BRIGHTSIDE is more cinematic in its approach, focusing on the bigger picture rather than individual stories. We no longer get tales of the lonely taxi driver or the negligent mother; on BRIGHTSIDE, The Lumineers double down on emotions and scenarios that aren’t as location-dependent as their previous work. In many ways, the narratives of BRIGHTSIDE feel like reflections on their past music and what they’ve learned from the suffering they’ve experienced and witnessed over the years.

The album’s title track, which also happens to be its opening song, sets the tone for the rest of the album. Schultz repeats the line, “I’ll be your brightside, baby, tonight” to a chorus of grungy guitars similar to the likes of “Cleopatra.” In fact, BRIGHTSIDE retains many of the sounds and elements from previous Lumineers albums but trades stories of heartbreak for hopeful mantras. One of the greatest examples of this is when Schultz bellows, “I don’t know where we are / But it will be okay,” in “WHERE WE ARE,” or the final track on the album, “REPRISE,” where the band wraps up the album the same way they start it: “I’m headed for the brightside, baby, tonight.” From start to finish, the album maintains a consistent sound and pacing, mimicking the one-sound albums we’ve seen from earlier folk artists like Cat Stevens.

The album’s uniform style makes it hardly surprising that it hasn’t quite taken off the same way Cleopatra or even III have. Without the highs and lows that we’ve seen in prior releases, BRIGHTSIDE lacks the same texture and depth of an older Lumineers album. But this move is intentional. We know The Lumineers are capable of creating emotive masterpieces, but BRIGHTSIDE, with its threads of spontaneous optimism from beginning to end, was obviously meant to be just that: a glimmer of hope amid the dark, dreary days of winter. Holding onto the unique folk sound that caught our attention over ten years ago, BRIGHTSIDE is the perfect record to keep us company as we eagerly await the spring and brighter days to come.

