The Jonas Brothers bring back a wave of childhood Disney Channel nostalgia to many young adults, myself included. From classic bops like “S.O.S.” to more recent hits like “Sucker,” they have certainly defined their sound: crazy high vocals and a heartthrob boy-band vibe. Their latest release, The Album, is a collection of 1970s-inspired tunes perfect for a pool party. And while its tracks might be a bit overproduced with too much autotune here and there, it’s definitely the album you need for fun summer vibes.

The opening track, “Miracle,” immediately introduces the album’s groovy summer feel with warping electric guitar and high piano chords. Nick Jonas’ impressively high range is perfect for the song, with his intonation on the pre-chorus “You do-do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do, do you are” making it all the more enjoyable. Just before the song ends, it switches to a more acoustic feel, which is a bit jarring, but overall, the track is a stellar introduction to the album.

More mellow than the previous track, “Montana Sky” feels like a drive by the beach with the roof down. The song is a cute tribute to the one who is always on your mind, no matter where you go or what you do. Its tight harmonies, reminiscent of Maroon 5, give the song a nice clean vibe.

“Wings” is a song to bob your head to while walking down the street to the beat. With perfectly interspersed triplets and transitions between swung and even beats, it perfectly captures and maintains the listener’s attention. With heartfelt lyrics like “You are the one, the sun, the light of day / You are the wings I need to fly away,” it’s a song to make you smile, and all the more so with Joe Jonas’ impressively high vocal range. The passion is clear in his voice and carries throughout the track.

The best lyrics, in my opinion, come from “Sail Away,” which clearly takes inspiration from the Enya tune “Orinoco Flow.” Its use of the quick beat for phrases like “Transcendentallistical tempo” is strikingly creative, and its funky bass line adds a depth that makes the track even better.

“Celebrate!” and its combination of bright horns and a choral vocal feel is reminiscent of classics like Michael Jackson’s “Can You Feel It,” and it’s just as easy to bop along to. Its use of scat fits right in with the overall vibe of the song. I particularly enjoyed the bridge building up to the final chorus. The vocals soar sky-high after a fun change of pace with some interesting percussion, really rounding out the tune as a whole.

“Waffle House” might be the catchiest song of the bunch and is one I’m sure will be popular at future karaoke nights. It nicely uses a large chorus when singing the phrase “Waffle House” for emphasis in a similar manner to “Celebrate!”. It’s sure to be a fan favorite, given its earworm-y nature and the listener’s ability to dance like nobody’s watching to what might be the best song on the album.

The song that stuck out the least from the album is “Summer in the Hamptons.” Its cheesy lyrics went just a bit too far past sexy into gross territory with lines like “I’m deep inside your sand.” If anything, it felt like filler that added little more than an extra track to the album, though it certainly still fits into the summer vibes of the rest of the album’s songs.

One of the most striking tracks on the album is “Little Bird,” an adorable tribute to the performers’ children and the balance of parental worry and pride in growing up. Lyrics like “‘Cause I know if I’m doin’ my job correct / Nights like these will happen less / So please just keep me in your heart / When you fly into somebody else’s arms” bring tears to the eyes and truly reflect the love for the artists’ children. The song is heartfelt and a breath of fresh air from the rest of the album’s more upbeat themes.

I like to group the art I enjoy into two general categories: “good” and “fun.” “Good” describes those pieces of art that have deep meaning and truly strike the soul. “Fun,” on the other hand, is just fun, whether or not it means much at all. While not all art is the beautifully meaningful and highly technical stuff of museums, sometimes the best pieces are those you purely enjoy, and this album is a perfect fit. It continues to define the Jonas Brothers as more mature than they were in their Disney Channel era while maintaining its pure entertainment value for an album that’s pure summer fun.

