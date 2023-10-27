Rachel Chinouriri is perhaps best known for her TikTok hit and debut single “So My Darling” and its acoustic version. In the song, the English singer-songwriter assures her “best friend,” “baby” and “boo” that their love is everlasting over soft-spoken guitar and a cushion of warm instrumentals. It’s a song primed for wedding montages, the birth of a newborn or, apparently, an intimate moment between two characters in a Netflix Original Series.

In Chinouriri’s newest single, “The Hills,” her affection is directed not toward a person but a place, and its sound appropriately widens in the process. Deviating from the portrait depicted in “So My Darling,” Chinouriri steps outside, orients her camera to landscape mode and, over surging electric guitar, seeks to process the setting that surrounds her.

In the track’s accompanying video, it’s clear that “The Hills” is a love letter to Chinouriri’s British homeland; red-crossed flags are strung across balconies and lie tangled in gutters on the street. People throw punches in front of tents and iron shirts on their porches. In these small moments, with synth arpeggios cascading in the background, the seemingly mundane makes up the heart of a locale.

The lyrics, however, share a more complicated story. The song’s title is a reference to the affluent Hollywood Hills neighborhood overlooking Los Angeles, where the singer lived, unhappily, until recently. A simple, rotating palette of chords provides a steady backdrop for Chinouriri’s cathartic anguish. “Broken is the understatement of this whole year / I disappear,” she sings with grief. Though the broadness of emotions and setting sometimes lead the lyrics into worn-out clichés, Chinouriri deftly personifies place, portraying the way a city’s uninviting aura feels like a personal attack.

In the track’s belting pre-chorus, Chinouriri’s longs for a homecoming: “ ‘Cause deep from within / This place that I’m in / Is never-ending.” Her vocals erase the boundaries between person and place.

We have long been told that “the hills are alive.” Chinouriri adds an important distinction: The hills only live on because we do.

