The 1975, a staple of the early 2010s Tumblr music era, is known for its quirky lyrics and interesting production. Their first two albums, The 1975 and I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, were both met with mass amounts of praise from critics and fans alike. In the years since, the group has changed up the style that made them so famous on their first two albums, much to the disappointment of longtime supporters. Since their latest release in 2020, there wasn’t much noise from the group about new music until they began releasing singles for their brand new 2022 album, Being Funny In a Foreign Language, in July of this year. Three singles have been released as of now, all offering something new in their own ways, leading us to wonder what is in store for the rest of the new album. Could this be The 1975’s revival?

In the Apple Music blurb for this new work, Frontman Matty Healy says it is the product of introspection from the group, wondering about who they are and where they stand after four albums. As a result, the songs on this album are set to be more raw and unedited than what the band has previously put out. This is evident in the lead single, “Part of the Band.” The song is accompanied by rough and heavy strings, setting the mood for the unfiltered lyrics that dive into Healy’s past addictions and struggles. The song is comparatively chill and underproduced when compared to popular songs from the group such as “Chocolate” or “Girls.” The single, while clearly stepping away from the sound that so many fans and casual listeners love, doesn’t lose the special touch that a great song from the 1975 always has. The songwriting and lyricism on Healy’s end are still remarkable and set the tone for a new project that doesn’t just skim the surface.

The two other singles released, “Happiness” and “I’m In Love With You,” adhere a little more to the band’s traditional sound. “Happiness” has a funky bass line with sometimes unintelligible lyrics, a true hallmark of the group. “I’m In Love With You” has the bounciness and undeniable catchiness of a song like “The Sound.” The repetitive chorus mixed with the storytelling of the verses creates a song that fans of The 1975’s first two albums will find nostalgic while still bringing a fresh sound and perspective to light.

So where does this lead for The 1975? It’s fair to say that this seems like the group’s first project in a while that has a lot of potential for being a new fan favorite. The three singles already tell a sprawling story with an array of music styles and content matter, leaving the rest of the album to be entirely up in the air. Regardless, it seems that this album is a step in the right direction for the band — perhaps the reinvention that they need.

The 1975’s upcoming album Being Funny In a Foreign Language is set to release on October 14th, 2022.

