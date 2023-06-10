It’s no secret that I’m a Swiftie.

I’ve written about Taylor countless times, and I’ll probably continue to do so for the rest of my time with The Michigan Daily (for instance, keep an eye out for my Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) review after the album drops on July 7).

I’ve listened to her songs, written about her music, stayed up late for her new releases, gone to her shows, driven myself crazy trying to figure out her Easter eggs and much, much more.

But I feel like I didn’t really understand what it meant to be a Swiftie until I attended the first Detroit show of her Eras Tour.

Even before the show started, the mood was set. We saw people decked out in elaborate, over-the-top eras-themed outfits the second we walked out of our car and into the parking garage. Throughout our 10-minute walk to Ford Field, we were joined by even more concertgoers, each in more extravagant outfits than the last. Tons of “Bejeweled” looks, more cowboy hats and boots than I could count, pink flouncy dresses, a lot of black leather and so much Eras Tour merch.

From the literal second I stepped out of the car until the moment I started driving away post-concert, I felt like part of this massive, sprawling community — a community I sometimes forget the sheer size of. All of these people were here for one purpose: to experience this concert. And sharing the Eras Tour (this once-in-a-lifetime concert) with all these Swifties was a truly unique and special experience.

Before I get to the actual concert (which, by the way, was easily the best concert I’ve ever gone to and probably will ever go to), I want to highlight another really unique aspect of this tour: the friendship bracelets. For those of you who may not know, in her song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Taylor has a line about “mak(ing) the friendship bracelets,” and as a result, fans attending her shows have been prepping for their concerts by making beaded friendship bracelets to trade with their fellow fans. I was one of those devoted, prepared fans, arriving at Ford Field with an armful of bracelets (only slightly cutting off my circulation). One of the most special, magical moments of the entire night was when I was able to give bracelets to little girls, shining with excitement about their first Taylor show. That really sums up what Taylor does for her fans — she nurtures this aura of togetherness and camaraderie that sees no age, gender, race or other factor. We’re all there; we’re all Swifties. And it’s kind of beautiful.

Now, for what you’ve all been waiting for — the concert itself. Gracie Abrams and girl in red opened the show, doing an amazing job of getting the crowd excited. It’s a daunting task to open for someone as huge as Taylor Swift, but both acts did the job impeccably and with no visible fear. The crowd was ready for Taylor, and a huge part of that was due to the performances that Gracie Abrams and girl in red gave.

So what about Taylor? I know for a fact it’s been discussed already, but it warrants further discussion. This woman sang 44 songs over the span of three hours with minimal breaks, just so her fans could experience the last 17 years of her music. My feet were hurting from standing, dancing and Instagram takeover-ing only one hour in, so I truly don’t know how she did it.

But she did.

Starting with the Lover era, she took to the stage with pastel colors and the line “It’s been a long time coming but / it’s me and you, that’s my whole world,” signifying the role that her fans play in her career and her life. Followed by “Cruel Summer” (and with it, the bridge to end all bridges), she really started out strong.

After a few more Lover songs, we entered the Fearless era. She may have asked us to go back to high school with her as she sang “You Belong With Me,” but I was transported back to elementary school and the feeling of dancing in my bedroom and singing into my hairbrush as I jammed out to this song (Which, by the way, I still do, and you’re lying to yourself if you claim you don’t).

She switched gears with evermore, and while most would highlight “champagne problems” as the best part of that era, I think “marjorie” stole the show. A song written about her maternal grandma, the sheer emotion she felt while singing was palpable. When the audience took out their phones to light up the stadium, she seemed as mesmerized by us as we were by her. And when her grandmother’s voice joined in the song, it felt like that moment was suspended in time for a second, where we all just breathed and took in what we were experiencing, Taylor included.

After a quick outfit change (and a huge shift in aesthetic), we all entered our reputation eras. I attended the reputation stadium tour back in 2018, but this felt even more gripping than that, even though we only heard four songs off the album this time around. From the second we saw the snake on the screen, the audience was on their feet, energy renewed by the anticipation of what was to come.

And then we got another genre shift when Taylor went from her snakeskin getup to her literal princess ball gown, as she sang “Enchanted,” my favorite song ever. I got weepy (and I’m sure others did too) as she called back to her Speak Now album. Screaming “please don’t be in love with someone else / please don’t have somebody waiting on you” in a stadium full of Swifties is incredibly cathartic, and I highly recommend everyone do it at least once in their lives.

Then we came skipping and bounding into the Red era with “22.” She primarily sang singles from the RED era, which felt criminal considering the amount of underrated songs on that album (“Holy Ground”? “State of Grace”? “Message in a Bottle”?), but she made up for it with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” It’s funny because the song truly didn’t feel 10 minutes long — when everyone around you is as wholly into the moment as you are, the song speeds by and lasts forever. It’s a paradox, a dichotomy, but when you’re at the Eras Tour, that’s all to be expected.

She followed Red with folklore, decked out in the most beautiful, pixie-like green dress, singing hit after hit. Taylor may not admit if she had a favorite album, but my money’s on folklore, considering that she performed more songs off that album than any other. From the three teenage love triangle songs to a stunning rock-esque version of “illicit affairs” to a haunting rendition of “my tears ricochet,” she put her whole heart and soul into embodying everything folklore is.

And then she shifted gears again. This woman reinvents herself so often — has so many eras — that she can go from folklorian to 1989 pop princess in seconds. And pop princess she was. Reentering the stage to her hit “Style,” the 1989 era was bright colors and catchy ear worms and everything she wanted it to be (and we wanted it to be).

And then, the best part of the night — the best part of every night of the Eras Tour: the surprise songs. Every single show, Taylor performs two surprise songs, typically ones she hasn’t played before on tour, so every crowd gets something special, something that’s their own. And, no offense to any other city, but Detroit Night One won the surprise songs. “Haunted,” a track off her third album, was perfect on the acoustic guitar, with the crowd lit up in purple. Considering that there’s only one Speak Now song permanently on the setlist, getting a surprise song from that era felt like a particularly glorious moment. She followed this with the highly underrated song “I Almost Do” from the Red album. As mentioned earlier, many Red songs on the permanent set lists are singles, so getting to hear a song that usually flies under the radar as our second surprise felt like she was giving us a hidden gem.

After diving away from the surprising songs, we were thrust into Midnights. As her latest album, Midnights got its own moment in the tour, spanning seven songs and tons of iconic moments. With an entrance to the line “meet me at midnight,” Taylor ushered in the final era of the night with a bang. And when she ended the show with “Karma,” it felt like no time at all had passed, even though we’d been at the venue for hours by then. As she said her goodbyes, I was left wondering how that time could have passed as quickly as it had. Forty-four songs, three hours … gone, just like that.

I’ve heard people talking about this post-concert amnesia they’re experiencing, where the sheer joy they felt actually eclipses the ability to form or maintain memories of the night, but I don’t think that will happen to me. Whether it’s giving a friendship bracelet to the little girl dressed in a folklore costume or seeing Taylor sing “Enchanted” or experiencing a Taylor Nation notice live during the show (yes, that happened), I feel like all these memories are imprinted on me. Maybe it’s cheesy or dramatic to say that, but it also feels true. Taylor made this show, planned it carefully (like a “Mastermind,” if you will), with the intention that we would all go down memory lane with her as she reexperienced her highly expansive discography, and I’m so thrilled and privileged to have been a part of that. So, yes, I will be “hold(ing) on to the memories,” because I can’t imagine letting a single moment from this night slip away.

