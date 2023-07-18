Sufjan Stevens, perhaps best known for his alternative and indie music on albums like Illinois and Carrie & Lowell, or for his work on scoring “Call Me By Your Name,” takes on a new musical style with Reflections.

Written in collaboration with choreographer Justin Peck of New York City Ballet, Reflections is a series of seven movements for two pianos and 11 dancers. The album’s origins are clear in its ability to tell a story through instrumentation alone, becoming almost “Fantasia”-esque in its journey.

“Ekstasis” (Greek for “ecstasy”) is a strong opening track, beginning with confident piano chords and a bouncy staccato feel. It is a piece of music that is all over the place in the best way, like a happy rainstorm or a track from a Studio Ghibli film. It truly gives the piano a voice — by the end of the song, it almost sounds like the instrument realized it was speaking too loudly in public, continuing its motifs in a softer tone.

“Revanche” comes in just as confidently as the previous track, though more dissonant and chaotic (a fitting feeling for the title’s meaning — “revenge” in French). The song is reminiscent of George Gershwin greats, like “Rhapsody in Blue,” with its slightly dissonant chord structures. With a similar yet more sophisticated or serious feel compared to/ the previous track, this one feels like being caught in a tornado the likes of which could take you to Oz. It sweeps between grand, climactic chords and lighter sections of steady melody that truly take the listener out of Kansas.

The next track, “Euphoros,” lives up to its name, a happy tune that begins with a grand glissando and twinkly melody. It smoothly transitions between a high staccato melody and legato, deeper chords which expertly use the piano’s resonant pedal. About halfway through the track, a steady bassline transports the listener to a Red Riding Hood-esque skip down a woodland path. The track reminds me of classic and notoriously complicated Jason Robert Brown piano tunes like “I’m Not Afraid of Anything” from “Songs for a New World”. Though it ends rather abruptly, it transitions nicely into the next track.

“Mnemosyne” opens much more calmly than its predecessors. Its melody is so continuous that it’s difficult to pick out a steady time signature, though this is no detriment to the tune. This seamlessness is fitting for the track’s name, shared with that of the Greek goddess of memory. Its use of the piano’s full range of notes feels like a gentle rainstorm, drops bouncing gracefully off of puddles. It seems to fade into oblivion as the piano freely explores the melody, ending on a settled chord.

Stepping away from the endlessness of the previous track, “Rodinia” is hesitant and curious, as if the player is exploring the piano for the first time. It takes its time settling into itself, quiet bass chords guiding the higher melody through the song. It seems unable to decide whether it wants to be major or minor, occasionally dipping into a darker feel and adding to this feeling of experimentation. By the end, the song gains confidence and soars through graceful arpeggios and quick, waltz-like chords with a driving melody. The song truly follows the journey of its titular supercontinent, slowly breaking apart and forming the planet we know and love today.

“Reflexion” maintains a constant motif from its beginning, using an unconventional and difficult-to-identify time signature to juxtapose its steady feel by inserting quick measures in cut time. It maintains its structure all the way through, fading into the background in a way that lives up to its reflective title.

“And I Shall Come To You Like a Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness” was my favorite track and a worthy closer — and not just because of its wonderful title. Its sassy bassline serves as a motif throughout the song, returning in various forms to ground the piece in its playful mood. Overall, the song seems to be teasing the listener as it jumps from motif to motif with seemingly nothing connecting it but its attitude. Its occasional dive into triplets makes the melody seem to run circles around the listener. The climactic end of the song reflects its namesake’s galaxy-spanning universe with grand chords reminiscent of the “Imperial March.”

For listeners with less experience looking to delve into the classical genre, Reflections is an excellent starting point. It is an emotional musical journey that grabs listeners’ attention from beginning to end with an easy almost half-hour runtime. The album is joyful, reflective and brings the listener through a beautiful story.

