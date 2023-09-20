“I told you that my band started popping off / You told me that you played guitar,” begins Irish musician CMAT in her new single, “Stay for Something.” The song goes on to tell the story of what she describes as a “bad relationship,” with CMAT wondering why she put up with it for so long. “Holy goddamn you were so annoying,” she remembers with a bit of irony, then ends the first verse with a punch: “But you had my heart.”

“Stay for Something” is the fourth single released ahead of CMAT’s upcoming sophomore album, CrazyMad, For Me, set to release on Oct. 13. While it falls in line with the themes of the other three tracks — youthful melancholy and the embarrassment of growing up and remembering it — “Stay for Something” brings a blazing, country-style passion to the story that harkens back to CMAT’s debut. Albeit with less of a vintage swing, “Stay for Something” shares some musical DNA with her first hits — tracks like “I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!” and “Nashville” that established her climactic, spirited, minor-chord-dominated sound.

The track starts strong — its eerie, bass-driven guitar riffs and operatic backup vocals create an uneasy wildness from the get-go. “I guess I had to stay for something / Had to stay for something good,” she croons in a pared-down chorus, the regret audible in her voice. In classic fashion, CMAT approaches serious topics with well-placed humor. Capturing the many facets of a breakup, the song’s funnier lyrics are juxtaposed with devastating zingers: “It hurts when I remember / You were sometimes good to me.” The real climax comes at the end, as a driving drum beat and a cacophony of country rock guitars fire up her desperation to a boiling point. With vocals as brave and expressive as ever, CMAT repeats the outro like a mantra, relinquishing us with a final “Hope you find what you’re looking for.”

“Stay for Something” is a ballad in its most distilled form, something CMAT has always excelled at. Though CrazyMad, For Me’s first three singles prove her range, toying with lackadaisical indie and bright piano pop, “Stay for Something” is in many ways a return to form, assuring loyal fans that, as one commenter put it, “countrymat is BACK BAYBEE.”

