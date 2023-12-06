“I have the perfect opener for your article,” said Josh, fellow Daily Arts writer. “ ‘Funnily enough, at a Standing Room Only event, everyone was seated.’ ”

Truer words have never been spoken.

I had never been to a Standing Room Only concert before, much less been in the newsroom this late at night, so I took a while to soak everything in: the cohorts of Daily staffers seated and huddled around their tables like middle school students during lunch period, the clamor of the setup crew building up equipment and the band noodling on their instruments, my fellow music beatmates throwing out hot topics for the night.

After a prolonged discussion on whether a revolving door should be considered always closed or always open, the commotion of the newsroom was stifled by the co-Editors in Chief introducing the band.

Their name was VUP, born from the souls and talents of eight undergraduate students. And if you’re wondering what VUP means, then keep wondering — the band merely responded, “What’s VUP?” when I asked them about their name’s origins. I wanted to pester them more, but I held off, as their performance was so convincing that they didn’t need any validating backstory to win me over.

The show was just three songs in 30 minutes, though it felt even shorter with how seamlessly each rendition flowed into the next. The first track, an unnamed original piece, was a classic 12-bar blues through and through. Though the song was, at its core, homespun, the overall performance was ear-catching and endearing. For one, I was astounded by lead singer Ari Kertsman’s voice, which resounded with the tonal clarity of a theatre performer. Her tight vibrato commanded the echoey newsroom with finesse, though she made sure to leave ample space for her bandmates.

Almost every member had their own solo, each impressive and deserved in its own right; my favorite solo was Jackson Manfredi’s guitar solo that perfectly meshed with the band’s soulful rendition of “Can I Call You Rose” by Thee Sacred Souls. It was my first time hearing the track, and frankly, the original pales in comparison to VUP’s beefier rendition — Kertsman’s vocals sound more assured than the original’s boyishly awkward singing, and the live trumpet, guitar and saxophone steadily anchored their beautiful performance.

VUP ended with a cover of Stevie Wonder’s classic Latin soul single, “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” and spiced it up with their own clever spins. The track sped up, slowed down and even morphed into an infectious, upbeat groove reminiscent of merengue that drove the audience to tap their feet and nod their heads to the beat. When the song came to a halt, I was left feeling swindled, as I had fallen so closely in time with their rhythm that the eruption of applause came as a stark awakening.

What I had learned at Standing Room Only was that VUP is a powerhouse band: They made three songs feel like 10, with each band member shining individually and then all at once. They fluidly shifted gears from one track to the next, feeling more akin to a jam session than a formal performance. VUP let the audience in on the inner workings of their collective — built on musical prowess, a knack for improvisation, chemistry and friendship.

