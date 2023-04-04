The scene at Stanford Lipsey Student Publications Center for The Michigan Daily’s first Standing Room Only show since the COVID-19 was not your run-of-the-mill college show. The normal positions of assorted background guitars and singers were replaced with their classier counterparts — the cello and the upright bass. A pair of keyboards and a drum kit seem standard for your average band, but a saxophone stand next to one of the keyboards disrupts the set.

After seeing this, I had no idea what to expect. I had heard Cece and the Crawlers before, but only in parts. Cece June is a senior at the University of Michigan, and has released an EP as well as multiple singles. This performance featured three songs from the band’s upcoming album. Her sound was along the lines of singer-songwriter, with beautiful vocals accompanied by equally gorgeous piano pieces singing about love and devotion. The Crawlers include members Tyler Thenstedt, Sam Botero, Casey Cheatham, (all members of Kingfisher, with Botero also being in .ssj, a group having a more upbeat, R&B sound) Micah Huisman, and Lucas Tittle. The result of their amalgamation? A unique sound that brings out the best of all artists.

They performed three songs off of June’s upcoming album, how did this get so heavy?, starting with their song “Things Unsaid.” This piece had Cece singing her usual melancholy lyrics over a beautiful string arrangement performed by Tehnstedt and Huisman. This song was a tone-setter, depicting complex arrangements showing years of expertise beyond their age. The track was followed by a song titled “De Mi; Por Ti,” which was a song very different from any other I’ve heard. The track started in Spanish with a drum backing from Cheatham and a violin piece performed by Tittle. It was a very solid track, but the showstopper of the song was a saxophone solo midway through performed by Botero. The combination of strings and saxophone was not something I had heard from any band, and it provided a full immersion in the song that really brought the listener into the bilingual vocals of June.

My personal favorite track of the short set was the closing number “Todo Lo Que Di.” For this track, June ditched her electric guitar for an acoustic one, accompanied by limited instrumentals. This created a feeling of closeness with the singer that worked incredibly well. As lyrics about the value of unrequited love filled the newsroom, the track slowly crescendoed. At this point, both the variety and depth of the instruments present had a profound effect. The song had the energy and passion of people who enjoy making music, yet despite it being noisy, this noise was purposeful. The harmonies as both the instruments and the singers filled the air, and better yet, it was obvious the band was having fun — so much so that during the outro of the song, the band’s drummer, Cheatham, unveiled a clapping rhythm that June later clarified was on a later song on the upcoming album. And seemingly as quickly as it started, the set ended.

After only hearing three songs from their upcoming album, it was safe to say Cece and the Crawlers is a band that is very comfortable with their uniqueness. Each track from the performance, although about similar themes and topics, remained interesting in their presentation and composition. I would love to see the band explore more with their instrument interactions and melodies, as they have the means to do so, but I have no doubt the new album will include more of these interactions.

Editors note: Cece June has previously written for The Michigan Daily but was not involved in the writing or editing process of this piece.

