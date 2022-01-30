It’s still hard to believe that Jan. 30 marks one year since the tragic passing of SOPHIE. A performer, producer and overall creative visionary, the existence of SOPHIE within the cultural landscape offered a rare glimpse into the possibility of a future where popular media becomes a nesting ground for renegades and iconoclasts.

That being said, her entrance into the mainstream seems just as obvious as it does shocking. Going as far back as 2014, when she started working with eventual frequent collaborator PC Music’s A.G. Cook, there were signs that the frantic, bubbly-yet-industrial sound she was building towards would resonate within the zeitgeist. The sound in question presented the idea of music as a market of emotion and would explain why her 2015 album was titled Product. SOPHIE seemed to look at the mass market style of production that permeated the early 2010s, and instead of trying to construct its antithesis, embraced its hollow artificiality.

In an interview with Billboard, she described her music as “advertising.” This seems to bear truth in a literal and figurative sense. Her song “LEMONADE” was used as the soundtrack to a McDonald’s advertisement. Irrespective of this, her music comes across like a promotion, not of herself or even of the music itself, but rather of the philosophy of emotive reconstruction behind the music. The obvious example of this comes from her collaboration with A.G. Cook entitled “Hey QT,” which acts as product promotion for the made-up beverage QT Energy Elixir. This philosophy seemingly caught on, as many other electronic-based pop artists began to emerge during her rise to fame, a fame that would lead her to influence the likes of Charli XCX and Lady Gaga. But what would this wave that SOPHIE initiated become? And what will it be now that she’s gone?

There are many pitfalls when discussing the genre of hyperpop. First of all, giving it the designation of “genre” is already a controversial move. Many would rather refer to it as a communal spirit that foremost emphasizes the transformation of pop music. The other pitfall people run into, which in a sense directly follows from the question of genre, is the issue of who is considered a true member of this movement. One interesting case is that of experimental electronic producer Arca. The argument remains to be had whether she was an ancillary character in the development of hyperpop or whether she should also be branded as a mainstay. Regardless, it is certainly true now given her progression toward pop and her proximity with others in the community that she is a significant player within hyperpop.

Both SOPHIE, a trans artist, and Arca, a trans non-binary artist, signify another important aspect of hyperpop: Its foundations heavily influenced by trans and queer aesthetics. Particularly in the case of SOPHIE, there is a deep emphasis on the obfuscation of identity, typically achieved through the modulation or distortion of the voice. Of course, there are still plenty of non-queer cisgender artists within the community — perhaps most notably Charli XCX — but what is ubiquitous is this desire to transform the “normative.” SOPHIE remained at the forefront of the seizure of pop conventionalities in order to progressively alter them.

It’s too early to obtain any general sense of a future of hyperpop that doesn’t involve SOPHIE, but one thing that continues to stay strong is the movement’s presence on TikTok. No doubt a large contributor to the genre’s relevancy, TikTok and its primarily Gen Z audience instantly recognized the radical messaging the hyperpop community was putting forth and used the music to emphasize the artificiality of the modern persona exemplified by the media platform. In fact, it would not be too egregious to say that the virality of hyperpop on the website alerted artists that their music could be easily promoted there. Beyond that, however, things become uncertain. This isn’t to say hyperpop is at risk of dying out, but with the loss of someone as vital as SOPHIE, there are still questions about what direction the genre will go. Will the prominent names still left over be enough to push it further into the mainstream, or will it move back to a more underground scene? With a “genre” as decentralized as hyperpop, things might not change at all. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Perhaps the most defining feature of SOPHIE’s artistry is her ability to transcend commonalities. Whether it be the ascending pitch of a popping bubble or the intense metallic clang of kitchen utensils, her music always conveyed a sense of unlocking something that goes beyond the object. It’s rare to find an artist so committed to a philosophy who tries to institute it within pop, a genre that tends to pride itself on being for everyone. What’s even rarer is when they actually manage to accomplish the goals laid out in said mantra. Still rarer is when they also build up general popularity at the same time. SOPHIE might be one of the few artists to have ever succeeded in pop the way she has. Truly unique, utterly uncompromising, she will forever have her name engraved on the monolith of 21st century music icons.

