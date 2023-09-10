In an interview with Mojo4Music, Neil Halstead, guitarist and vocalist of British rockband Slowdive, is asked what guitar effects he’s been using on their new album, to which he responds, “All of them.” It’s a funny little quip to end the interview, but near-accurately explains shoegaze. Birthed in mid-to-late ’80s Britain, shoegaze is defined by loud, rough-edged guitars and fuzzy, psychedelic soundscapes, often achieved by using as many guitar pedals and effects as possible.

Slowdive, one of shoegaze’s pioneering bands, has constantly defined and redefined its sounds, bringing ambient, post-rock and other genres into their fold. They reunited for the first time in 22 years in 2017 to release their eponymous album Slowdive, which opted for more silken, oceanic guitar riffs and militant rhythms over their characteristically mid-tempo and distortion-heavy tunes. This shift is evidenced by their collaboration with producer and mixer Chris Coady, a frequent collaborator with dream pop group Beach House. Although it proved to be a mixed bag, Slowdive established the band’s place in the modern shoegaze era, distinguishing them from many of their contemporaries. Slowdive’s new album everything is alive better incorporates its electronic elements and produces more consistently engaging songs. However, parts of the album fail to capture the intimacy that has defined some of their best work, with songs that are lifeless and emotionally distant.

everything is alive opens with “shanty,” a monumental epic of a rock song. Brooding synths greet us, shifting about, almost like the band is trying to get a feel for the new environment they’ve been cast in — it’s symbolic of their return after six years, as the band cautiously treads into new waters. The song builds elegantly, as hazy, distorted guitars contrast with the steady pace of the drums, providing a stunning balance of textures. Haunting, often incomprehensible, vocals add to the dreamlike atmosphere; it’s like the musical equivalent of those old Windows Media Player visuals — kaleidoscopic swirls move around your head, immersing you into the world the song has created. It remains the best song on the album, but everything is alive still has much to offer.

One of the better aspects of everything is alive is its lovely blend of electronic and shoegazey textures. Slowdive is no stranger to electronic music, as shown by their 1995 album Pygmalion, but on Slowdive, the synth work takes a more hidden role, ultimately feeling like they’re holding back. On everything is alive, however, many songs merge their moody guitar work with flashes of electronica. “andalucia plays” is the best example of this; watery, Disintegration-esque guitars reverberate alongside wandering synths, which sound almost liminal. The lyrics describe a past relationship, so the song’s drifting, aimless atmosphere feels like it’s trying to capture a distant moment in time. Unlike typical Slowdive, there’s an element of intimacy in the vocals, untouched by the band’s usual vocal effects, that adds to its poignancy.

However, other parts of the album struggle to express similar warm, intimate feelings, instead sounding hollow even as the songs themselves deal with emotional themes. “skin in the game” contains some unsettling, droning guitars with lyrics that point towards an uncomfortable relationship, evidenced by lyrics pointing towards a lack of communication between two partners. But it’s difficult to enjoy the song when the vocals feel flat, almost sleepy, taking the emotional core out of it. Then there’s “kisses,” which is basically just clothing store background music, with its dull guitars and lackluster melodic refrains. While everything is alive contains some of their most gripping and gorgeous work, many songs suffer from watered-down and boring songwriting, which distances us from its thematic content.

For nearly three decades, Slowdive made their mark in the indie world through a willingness to take their music into unique and exciting directions. According to a 2017 interview, the band expected Slowdive to be a “logical progression” from Pygmalion, though it turned out to be more reminiscent of Souvlaki. Despite Slowdive not containing much of the woozy ambience that defined Pygmalion, everything is alive improves on that sound, as songs bring together blissful, airy synths with walls of guitar feedback to produce some of their most satisfying work since Souvlaki. But it continues the same trajectory as their last two records, as songs are eroded by bland instrumentation that puts you to sleep. Despite this, everything is alive showcases Slowdive’s undying creative flair and offers much potential for improving and expanding on their contemporary sound.

