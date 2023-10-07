On “Celebrity,” from her 2019 self-titled debut mixtape, Slayyyter sarcastically sings “I’ve made it onto the D-List.” Practically unknown at the time, her music captured a sort of edgy Y2K futurism, as if the sultry raspiness of Britney Spears and Timbaland’s knocking percussion were fed through an industrial grinder. This sound was enough to propel her to niche internet music fame, snugly fitting into the hyperpop corner, even if her music didn’t reflect any particular camp. But “Celebrity,” apart from the ironic posturing, feels like a foreshadowing of her new album, Starfucker, a pristine work of pop nostalgia that dives into the glamorous underworld of Hollywood.

In the context of Slayyyter’s album, the word “starfucker” can be taken literally or metaphorically: someone who seeks out sex with celebrities, or simply a fame chaser. “I Love Hollywood!,” the album’s forbidding opener, explores both these perspectives. She stumbles into a drug-fueled journey of carnal desire, raucous parties and luxury excess, separating her Hollywood self from her regular self (“Don’t bring Cathy, she’s a c*** / That b**** would embarrass us”). A brash, almost atonal housey bassline drives the song, with higher frequencies that feel like they’re gripping onto your skin. The song sounds as bloodcurdling as it is off-the-wall exhilarating.

Starfucker is full of these weird and confusing emotions and experiences. The rest of the songs reflect the intro in that manner — she’s not not having fun, but it exists alongside bouts of heartache. “Rhinestone Heart” channels Ava Max’s wounded nu-disco as Slayyyter grieves over someone that used her and broke her heart, while “My Body” begs someone to dance to relieve her loneliness through howling high notes over dizzying electro. Then there’s “Dramatic,” which somehow makes infidelity sound alluring (it isn’t!); flashes of weeping synths dance around her voice as she yearns for a man, capturing the divide between the flashy aesthetics of Hollywood life and her puzzling realities.

The aesthetics do make for some pretty fantastic music, though; Starfucker is pop at its best, a concoction of disparate influences working in sync to produce groovy earworms. Slayyyter takes notes from French touch, EBM, Eurodance and even the Drive soundtrack. It feels like a natural progression from 2021’s Troubled Paradise, which introduced more straightforward takes on pop alongside her grittier sound. But Troubled Paradise, for its few enjoyable moments, felt clunky and void of any real identity. Starfucker, on the other hand, is polished and teeming with passion, giving Slayyyter all the markings of a pop diva. Take “Miss Belladonna,” the second single; although it’s sitting at a little over two million Spotify streams, the song feels like a pop moment. Replete with throbbing basslines and dazzling, technicolor synths, it’s straight out of the ’80s, detailing the titular Belladonna as a femme fatale. Slayyyter’s vocals are fantastic, effortlessly moving between breezy falsettos, her signature raspiness and thunderous, operatic high notes. It’s classy and confident, the music of a budding star.

Starfucker’s inspiration is incredibly vintage, both sonically and visually. The visuals for this album are inspired by old Hollywood; in a Rolling Stone profile, Slayyyter mentions being “entranced” by ’80s thrillers like “Body Double,” which also serves as the direct inspiration for the “Erotic Electronic” single cover. These vintage aesthetics are also reflected in the sound, but it occasionally falls within tiring revival trends, fueled by nostalgia; “Memories of You,” arguably the weakest song, is a bouncy Euro house tune weakened by a dated trance synth line in its chorus. But for its brief dullness, Starfucker remains a glossy exploration of the inner workings of celebrity. The thrill and horror of losing yourself through fame is underpinned by an unsubtle layer of irony: “I love Hollywood!”

