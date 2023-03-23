When Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA announced that they had a collaborative album in the works, people might have had no idea what to expect. Brown has been long-established in the hip-hop community, with his albums XXX and Atrocity Exhibition being considered classics of the experimental rap genre, but recently had been thought to be temporarily side-barring music, focusing more on himself and other projects like “The Danny Brown Show” podcast. JPEGMAFIA is also an established veteran (which also happens to be the name of his critically acclaimed breakout album) in the genre, breaking onto the scene with debut album Black Ben Carson and project All My Heroes Are Cornballs, which peaked at 105 on the Billboard charts, an impressive feat for an experimental rap album.

The last time the duo was seen was on Brown’s most recent project uknowwhatimsayin¿ when JPEGMAFIA produced a gritty, boom-bap instrumental to compliment Brown and Run the Jewels’ verses on “3 Tearz (feat. Run the Jewels).” When the experimental rap pioneers announced the album would be called Scaring the Hoes Vol. 1 with a tracklist containing such titles as “Steppa Pig,” “Jack Harlow Combo Meal” and “HOE (Heaven on Earth),” it was clear JPEGMAFIA and Brown wouldn’t waver with their iconic experimental style.

“Lean Beef Patty,” the lead single and intro track to the project, upholds the record title flawlessly. With an ironic sample used in Diddy’s “I Need a Girl (Pt.2)” sped up and pitched up to an absurd degree alongside a bombastic bass line and blaring synth track, the beat alone is enough to scare the hoes. Top this with JPEGMAFIA’s speedy flow rattling off whatever is on his mind, some highlights being “First off, Fuck Elon Musk / Eight Dollars is too expensive” in reference to Musk wanting to create a Twitter subscription service, and “In the crib, drinkin’ soylent for weeks” providing a much-needed look into JPEGMAFIA’s diet. The track concludes with a sample breakdown leaving the listener with just the bass, synths and Danny’s brown iconic voice giving a quick, sharp verse and setting the stage for what’s to come on March 24.

