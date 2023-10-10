Last Thursday, University Musical Society continued its 145th season by welcoming acclaimed soprano Renèe Fleming and pianist Inon Barnatan. Fleming made an appearance at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium for the first time since 2011, when she was awarded UMS’ Distinguished Artist Award. Fleming is an opera singer with decades of experience singing at venues such as Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center, and in cities like Paris and Milan.

Fleming explored themes of love, loss and beauty through the first half of the concert. Caroline Shaw’s “Aurora Borealis” kicked off the night as a modern piece that did a wondrous job of setting the tone. She then proceeded to belt classical selections in their original French and German by legendary composers including Franz Liszt and Edvard Grieg. The house lights were left up per Fleming’s request so that the audience could follow along with the translations of the foreign language poetry that she sang. This made for a unique experience in which we the audience got to feel the emotion of the original text while also being able to understand it on an intellectual level. The first act concluded with tales of loss and love in Grieg’s “Zur Rosenzeit” and American composer Jerome Kern’s “All the Things You Are.”

The major draw of the evening was the world premiere of Fleming’s new live experience, “Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene.” Originally a collaboration with pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Fleming recorded the work in 2021 as a collection of new and old songs that are meant to highlight the beauty of the natural world and the danger that that beauty is in. After the album won the Grammy award for “Best Classical Solo Album” in 2023, Fleming began a collaboration with National Geographic to pair film with live performances of the songs from this album.

The film was shown for the very first time at this recital and featured footage of different biomes and creatures from across the globe. From deserts to glaciers, the video provided by National Geographic showcased the beauty of Earth and the danger it is facing in the wake of climate change.

“I realized that the crisis we had been warned of for so long had arrived,” Fleming wrote in her artist statement.

Fleming took her inspiration from the climate crisis and channeled it into beautiful renditions of pieces such as “Endless Space” by Nico Muhly. This piece stuck out above the others because of the way it calls out the scope of the world, saying that it is “too much” to take in all at once. The piece proceeds to discuss the natural disasters we increasingly face today but goes back to the idea that through all the bad, there is still beauty in the world. Fleming displayed her ability to convey a breadth of emotions through her vocal tone during this piece, and combined with the video footage and Barnatan’s piano, this section made for an unforgettable experience.

The evening wound down with what is arguably Fleming’s most famous work, “Twilight and Shadow,” as featured in “The Lord of the Rings.” As Fleming’s most notable song in terms of pop culture, it was very intriguing to see it paired with the National Geographic footage. The coupling of this iconic piece with the new film showcased Fleming’s artistic ability to recontextualize her work for a novel message and world.

Fleming tied up the whole performance nicely with “What the World Needs Now” by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. She ended with the message that the world needs “love, sweet love,” encompassing both the first act themes of love with the second act themes of healing the Earth.

Fleming has been a long-time friend of UMS and, with her newfound inspiration to heal the environment, she continues to make splashes in the world of classical music.

