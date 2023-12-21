The avant-garde composer Pamela Z is best known for her vocal and spoken word electronic works, often looping and collaging sounds as they are performed. On a recent Friday in East Quad Residence Hall’s cozy Keene Theater, she did just that. Pamela Z shared the stage with ascendant contemporary ensemble The Living Earth Show, made up of guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson, as the culmination of both group’s fellowship in the University of Michigan Center for World Performance Studies.

From the outset, despite the high artistic caliber present, it was apparent that the performance would be a relatively informal affair. All three musicians walked on stage like they would on the street, and addressed us as if we were old friends. The Living Earth Show compared the forthcoming concert to “sandbox time”: a period of play and creativity, the results of which, it seemed, were up in the air. We were also told the event was to be divided into three parts: The Living Earth Show would perform, then Pamela Z, followed by a collaborative conclusion.

Onto part one: a couple of mics populated the stage, along with Meyerson’s vibraphone and timpani, as Andrews held an electric guitar in hand, studying a laptop. The projection screen was drawn down, waiting to come alive. The duo posed a rhetorical question to the audience, one that they sought to answer while creating the night’s program, a 2021 new age album made with Danny Clay that was adapted for their live show: Is it possible to make people feel better (using music)?

Although their intentions were clarified from the outset, the humans that make up The Living Earth Show took a back seat for the rest of the performance (by this point I was still wondering what each musician’s name was). The projector lit up, at first in colors, one at a time, then into high-definition video. Swells of marimba accompanied waves crashing into picturesque rocky cliffs. The electric guitar was distorted and stretched to a texture resembling a string orchestra, chords wafting like a breeze through the conifer branches on screen. Meanwhile, Andrews and Meyerson performed in near darkness, with only blue and green stage lights illuminating their silhouettes as if they were fish forgotten at the bottom of the ocean.

This gets to the heart of The Living Earth Show’s philosophy: the natural world with humans behind the lens, rather than in front of it. Musical flourishes heightened the every day: A melodic flutter amplified the actions of ants, and a cymbal crash turned a change of scenery into a seismic shift. Although humanity’s intrusions into the wilderness were still evident — a hiking backpack at a trailhead, the winglet of a plane slicing a blue sky — it took a backseat to the mythos of nature. The human hand was viewed as something that enhances the natural world, rather than shaping it.

Though The Living Earth Show relegated its human creators to the background, Pamela Z was the background, the foreground and everything in between during her performance. Using a laptop, electronic drum pad and various sensors that sensed hand proximity and location (think theremin) to cue programmed sound bites, Pamela Z served a rhythmic, textured good-for-you sonic salad.

Her setup also yielded something as visually dramatic as it was sonically: Pamela Z methodically walked between her various instruments, triggering them with flashy, precise arm movements, as if conducting a spell. Bubble wrap was popped with admirable restraint. Laying beautifully atop this percussive precision was Pamela Z’s breathtaking and commanding voice, whether in the form of soaring, fluttering operatics or cryptic, playful spoken words. Bird calls were not off limits, nor was counting in various languages.

One highlight was “Unknown Person,” in which she subverted the language of typical train station announcements into something more cadenced and peculiar, mixed with a tinge of UFO. A phrase isolated from an audio segment resembling a podcast interview, “I always put my keys in the same place,” received a similar, Reichian treatment, as did a question from Pamela Z herself: “Am I actually remembering or am I constructing it?” I wonder the same thing.

Now that she and The Living Earth Show had both established their respective motives for music, it was time to combine them through an improvisatory work created during their fellowship. Though the three musicians often seemed focused on their sonic worlds, reprising their instrumental roles from the earlier portions of the night, “It only works when the whole arch is built” became a repeated sound bite within this finale. This metaphor came to life at the end: Meyerson added some of Pamela Z’s physicality to his performance, carefully marking time via tambourine as he stepped closer and closer to hers and Andrews, who were having their own gestural, metered interaction, laughter and awe from the audience.

The trio bowed, arms interlocked, and applause ensued. The audience was largely smiling, save for the now-awoken frat bro who was snoring during the third act. Did we feel better at the end, per the performers’ wish? At the very least, different, or the very most, changed. How strange it was to exit the theater to the outside world, where our mundane actions weren’t accented with opera and the tree branches shook sans-timpani tremor. Oh, how we now had to count the passing seconds ourselves, invisible bubble wrap popping between our fingers, remembering Andrews, Meyerson and Pamela Z’s enhanced version of our life on earth. Or maybe we had learned to construct it ourselves.

Daily Arts Writer Oscar Nollette-Patulski can be reached at noletteo@umich.edu.