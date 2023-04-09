Since the late 2010s, duo Overmono — consisting of brothers Tom and Ed Russell — has been flourishing in the UK dance music scene. Although both the brothers have released solo music (Tom as Truss and Ed as Tessela) they’ve received unprecedented success as Overmono, including garnering millions of plays across platforms, being featured on numerous end-of-the-year lists and slated to play Coachella later this month. Their music carries influences from the raucous, guttural techno seen in their solo ventures, but Overmono isn’t bound to any specific subgenre, with their music often bridging the gaps between generations of UK dance music styles.

Overmono’s most recent single, “Good Lies,” is the title track for their upcoming album. A nonchalant opening, driven by a reserved vocal sample and drum breaks, transforms into a cinematic opus — as larger than life as it is deceptively subtle. The bass throbs and shifts during the verse, almost uncertain of its position. The synths, which appear during the main refrains, are the highlight, undulating like velvet curtains against a breeze. While the drum loop can sound slightly tedious and repetitive, it functions as the driver of the song’s carefree atmosphere. The vocal sample, sourced from “No harm” by Norwegian electronic pop duo Smerz, is cut up into a loop: “Nothing’s ever gone / While I wait here for music to watch boys / And I’m not going home / I wanna feel you, I wanna feel you.” Along with the single comes a separate outro to the song, which consists of the original sample, warped and obscured by synth pads and what sounds like crinkling newspaper. The lyrics are mundane, but perhaps that’s the point: It feels like daydreaming at the beach, a call to love our simple pleasures and intimacies.

