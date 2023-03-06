Tennis has been around the block a few times — as evidenced by the embarrassingly early-2010s-style photos that come up when you google its name. Composed of husband-and-wife Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, the indie pop duo aren’t necessarily trend-followers, but they aren’t exactly trendsetters either. Tennis debuted in 2011 with the severely twee Cape Dory, an album so of its vintage-obsessed time that it’s almost difficult to listen to now. Since, their sound has ebbed and flowed with the indie waves from old-fashioned rock-and-roll sweetness to the poppier territory of 2020’s Swimmer. Now, Tennis returns from a three-year hibernation with Pollen, an album that flies so high into everything light and dreamy that, consequently, it loses its depth.

As you’d expect from a married couple, Pollen abounds with love songs. Between the squealing synths and syncopated percussion of “Gibraltar,” Moore sings, “Open the door, we can live / Just you and me in the free air.” Nearly every track is a slight variation on this syrupy let’s-run-away-together theme, and what was once Tennis’s romantic charm quickly becomes repetitive and stale.

Indeed, much of the album’s lyrical content seems to operate as the couple’s walk down memory lane. On the opening track “Forbidden Doors”, over playful guitar riffs typical for Tennis and a slight bedroom pop spin, Moore remembers, “First time that our eyes met / Burned right through a sunset.” Sister songs “Hotel Valet” and “One Night with the Valet,” both tell the story of when Moore and Riley met while working different jobs on the same block, her as a waitress and him as the titular hotel valet. Falling just short of two minutes, “One Night with the Valet” functions as the album’s intermission, featuring a spoken interlude with Moore repeating, “Top down, head in the clouds.” On the folksy closing track, “Pillow for a Cloud,” Moore puts a darker spin on the album’s themes of nostalgia and escape, singing, “If only you and I began again / Instead of reliving old sins / I’d never let you down.”

But while many tracks are backward-facing, some express optimism and a connection to the natural world that Tennis has historically returned to. On “Paper,” Moore turns toward a hopeful future, asking, “Can you get it? It’s subtle and quick / Feel the earth begin to shift / How can anything contradict our nature?” Backed by funky, Carole King-esque piano, “Paper” feels more familiar to Tennis listeners, and more authentic to their sonic essence than pop tracks like “Forbidden Doors.”

Parts of the album seem to intentionally forgo that unique sound in favor of styles trendier in the indie genre, but this experimentation yields mixed results. On “Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight,” energetic bass and otherworldly synths sit slightly mismatched on top of each other, resulting in a cross between ‘80s synth pop and a Tame Impala song. It’s a more generic indie sound than Tennis is capable of, and the listener wonders if maybe they should just stick to what they’re good at.

“Glorietta” begs to differ. Beginning with a bright, strumming guitar like something you’d hear during the end credits of an early 2000s chick flick and dissolving into a harder, noisier outro, “Glorietta” is a standout track of the album, proving that not all of Tennis’s experiments are doomed to fail. “Never Been Wrong” is similarly successful — its waltzing, escalating acoustics and Moore’s signature dreamy vocals support lyrics that are more remarkable than the rest of the album combined.

When the album comes to a close, we’re not sure how to feel. So much of the album is stuck in the past, but when Tennis does trespass into the future we’re not necessarily pleased by that either. Stubbornly, Pollen is an album of reminiscences that forays into the current indie trends, feeling slightly out-of-touch, like two seasoned, adult musicians trying to fit in with what the teens think is cool. Maybe Tennis is at its best when it stays faithful to the indie genre in which it was raised, not the one ruled by Clairo and Men I Trust. Or maybe Pollen is a fun, upbeat album released perfectly in time for spring, and it doesn’t need to be anything more.

