Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan is perhaps best known for being a former member of the band One Direction, but he’s also had immense success as a solo artist. Seven of his songs have been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including hits like “Slow Hands” and “This Town.” Just this year, he joined the latest season of “The Voice” as a new coach, and on St. Patrick’s Day, he performed at the White House.

The Show is Horan’s first album in three years since the release of his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather. ​ As one of my favorite artists, my anticipation for his newest album has been building for months. Horan threw Niallers for a loop when he posted a TikTok on March 27 leaking his tracklist and revealing snippets of each song on the album. Horan released the lead single “Heaven” on Feb. 17 and a second, “Meltdown,” on April 28 — both of which sounded surprisingly unique and launched Horan into a new era of his music.

When The Show finally dropped, I was — admittedly — distracted. Taylor Swift took Detroit by storm the same day, what can I say? When I listened to it all the way through for the first time, I felt a tad underwhelmed, but I quickly became impressed by Horan’s lyricism.

My favorite song, “You Could Start a Cult,” is a slow love ballad that wowed me with its use of a harmonica in its instrumental break. Though the title can raise a few eyebrows, the lyrics ooze the notion of devotion.

The song “The Show” and its thoughtful chorus (“If everythin’ was simple, how would we know? … How good we have it, though?”) devastates, but it’s easily the best off of the album.

The piano ballad with drums makes you anticipate every beat and every line, resembling Harry Styles’s “Sign of the Times.” I don’t want to be that person and compare ex-bandmates, but Horan and Styles are the reigning kings of sad pop anthems, so I can’t help but think The Show is reminiscent of Styles’s sophomore album Fine Line, just not as sensual. But The Show shines because of its romantic, lovey-dovey nature — a stark contrast to Horan’s previous album.

The ultimate dancing song, “Save My Life” is upbeat pop perfection that gives major ’80s vibes, much like Styles’s “As It Was.” It’s euphoric and electric, full of passion and hope. It makes you wonder if meeting the love of your life, the person who might save your life, makes you feel like you’re “floatin’ seven feet above the ground.” The saxophone solo during the bridge left me, once again, pleasantly surprised by Horan’s instrumental choices.

The sparkly “Never Grow Up” exudes cuteness while “Science” feels like a personal pat on the back from Horan (“You can dance on your own / It’s okay ’cause you’re not alone”). Horan’s down-to-earth vibe and relatability shine throughout “Must Be Love,” especially when he says, “I’m a specialist at overthinkin’ everything” and “I got a first degree in bein’ my worst enemy.”

With 10 songs coming in a little over 30 minutes, The Show is short but sweet. Its tracks entirely fit well together, making up a mature album about love and intimacy. The Show will undoubtedly please longtime fans and definitely accrue some new ones.

Horan’s sound has evolved beautifully over the years, and The Show is a testament to that evolution. I firmly believe The Show will get better after every listen, so the album will be on repeat as I count down the days until Horan performs them live in Clarkston next summer.

Daily Arts Writer Ava Seaman can be reached at avasea@umich.edu.