Riding the release of Danger Days, pop-punk outfit My Chemical Romance entered their 2011 tour on a historic high. Between the sets, MCR made a pit stop at a little-known venue: Gabbaland on “Yo Gabba Gabba!”.

Children’s music needs a “shot in the arm.” At least that’s what “Yo Gabba Gabba!” showrunner Christian Jacobs had to say on the matter. Jacobs, a father and alt-rocker himself, set out to introduce the college radio canon to a new generation. Every show is open to all ages: Come see indie darlings the likes of MGMT, The Shins and, yes, MCR. Beset on both sides by a fake plastic gorge, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” transports preschoolers to a whimsical echo of California’s generator parties.

This formula was a smash hit. Preschoolers, college kids and parents alike flocked to the program in droves. Jacobs gave it his best shot, and succeeded — it was just what the doctor ordered.

The show’s ethos is supported by the research. Children’s programming, especially before reading age, faces a struggle between education and engagement. Music — a medium where exposure is its own form of education — offers an elegant solution. Classical has an especially strong track record; toddlers like Brahms just as much as anyone else. Still more impressive is its capabilities: In a condensation of the prior literature, researchers Rebecca Shore and Janis Strasser contend that we must “look beyond lullabies and nursery rhymes” to nourish a developing brain. No need to explain mixed meter, extended chords or counterpoint; just play along, and its beauty will be appreciated.

Showrunners knew this before scientists did: “The Muppet Show” platformed stars like Debbie Harry and Alice Cooper. “Phineas and Ferb” is being revived for two more seasons, original creators in tow. “The Muppet Show’s” torch still burns brightly today — as does the demand for a diverse array of music.

In children’s entertainment, there’s a new bully on the playground: YouTube. What now holds kids’ undivided attention better than its vast and anonymous cloud of content? The future, it seems, is digital, dominated by lo-fi, independent creators — no network to answer to, no deadlines to meet. In this media environment, a renaissance looks inevitable.

That is, until you watch the content yourself.

For the savvy content creator, YouTube kids can prove lucrative. A childlike viewing pattern, marked by dozens of rewatches and subservience to autoplay, means that any given video can rack up billions of views. As YouTuber Folding Ideas points out in “Weird Kids’ Videos And Gaming The Algorithm,” the core audience of this content cannot read. The videos’ titles are incomprehensible to humans because they’re optimized for machines.

In this landscape, search engine optimization is sink-or-float. To guarantee viewership, production houses mince trending keywords haphazardly into their titles, resulting in entries like “BURIED ALIVE Outdoor Playground Finger Family Song Nursery Rhymes Animation Education Learning Video.” The videos themselves are similarly anarchic: character assets, backdrops and music are combined and recombined ad nauseam.

The consequence is that for hours — and, on a long enough timetable, years — on end, kids listen to endless iterations of the same three songs. We live in a world where “Baby Shark” was on the Billboard Hot 100. This has tangible consequences for anyone with ears.

Parenting is already a Herculean task. When you’re busy putting food on the table, it’s not feasible — or even preferable — to keep an eagle eye on your kid’s media diet. Many hands have been wrung over the Elsagate crisis where violent and nonsensical dupes of popular child-oriented IPs dominated YouTube. There were think pieces then — even a crackdown from YouTube’s own management. But perhaps more insidious, writes journalist James Bridle, is the “morass of content”: the thousand Baby Sharks, so vacuous that they slip under the radar.

Curation is inevitable, be it hand-picked or machine-generated. As the ones populating these shelves, we have a duty to not only avoid harm but to spark joy. For Yo Gabba Gabba’s musical guests, like My Chemical Romance, the show is both a fun detour and a chance to share what they love. Young audiences are met with respect and, crucially, excitement.

For any band, a gig on Sesame Street has become a badge of honor. With enough support, YouTube Kids, too, can become a bastion for creatives. As new media negotiate their responsibilities, they should also explore their possibilities. Let punk and jazz and classical all jam together — when there’s no one to ‘run it by’, why not run wild? Hang loose; it’s food for the soul and medicine for the mind. Plant good seeds (or indeed, Bad Seeds) early — or we will all be left to face the music.

