There are a lot of things going against the sub-three-minute song. The worst of these songs are ridden with half-baked ideas and repetitive refrains and are void of any climax. But at their best they’re electrifying, capturing a spectrum of complex emotions and ideas in their minimal runtime. PinkPantheress fits into the latter. All but one of her songs are under three minutes — a reflection of the TikTok era — but recently, her music has become even better structured and more poignant. Her songs are blankets of nostalgia adorned with glitter, putting a twee spin on the effervescent sounds of ’00s drum-and-bass and two-step.

“Mosquito,” the lead single off her upcoming debut album, is like a postcard from ’00s London; a reserved breakbeat pushes on as pearly bells and acoustic guitars pitter-patter like rainfall on a window, reminiscent of garage classics like Club Asylum’s remix of “Imagine” by Shola Ama. It’s easy to imagine listening to this while snuggled under the covers on a gloomy morning.

A descending chord progression gives the song a melancholic flavor, tinged with the uncertainties of being young. What comes off as a description of an obsessive relationship is actually a treatise on her unhealthy relationship with money and materialism. “I was too young startin’ out, now I’m too scared that you might leave me,” she sings, referencing her newfound financial success. But “Mosquito” also feels representative of the general anxieties that define young adulthood, as we struggle to find our place in the world we were thrust into.

Daily Arts Writer Thejas Varma can be reached at thejasv@umich.edu.