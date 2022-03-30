The National Basketball Association (NBA) and rap music have had a long and illustrious relationship. Rappers have been name-dropping NBA players regularly since Kurtis Blow’s watershed 1984 track, “Basketball.” Occasionally, the lines blur, and a rapper tries his hand at a career on the hardwood (see J. Cole), or an NBAer gives it a go in the booth. Normally, the consequences are disastrous. Cole’s stint in pro basketball ended after only three games, and basketball players don’t exactly have a reputation for being acclaimed rappers, even when their name is Shaquille O’Neal. In the modern NBA, arguably the most prominent rapper for a long time was Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A.; his music is not by any means ridiculed, but it’s also most definitely not great. In the last two years, however, a young upstart has wrested the crown of the NBA’s best rapper from Lillard. His ascension as a rapper has gone hand in hand with increased talk of him being the NBA’s Most Improved Player as a part of one of the league’s most entertaining young teams.

RTB MB, better known as Miles Bridges Sr., is a 23-year old, 6’7” forward for the Charlotte Hornets. He has blossomed into a second star to complement the mercurial LaMelo Ball on a fun, young Hornets team (2018-present) and battled for a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. On the side, Bridges does more than dabble in rap. While his debut project in 2020, Up the Score, released to little fanfare, both the NBA and hip-hop communities began to take note of his talent.

Most strikingly, Bridges’ music does not sound like anything a pro basketball player has ever put out before, from its relatively risqué subject matter to its unique sonic portrait. Many have joked that he raps like he’s not an employee of the NBA, or that the league is just a side hustle to his rapping career. Bridges, who hails from Flint, Mich., is very much a part of the city’s exciting local rap scene, and though he spent several of his formative years at basketball powerhouse Huntington Prep in West Virginia, he came back to his home state to attend college at Michigan State University, from 2016 to 2018. Bridges sounds very much at home on Flint-style beats, and his producer of choice happens to be the city’s consensus favorite, Enrgy.

The most remarkable aspect of Bridges’ songcraft is his unassuming sense of humor, and the undeniable fact that while he may have left Flint, the Flint spirit never left him. While Flint rappers are notorious comedians, few expected Bridges to have jokes like he does. The previous standard for NBA players-turned rappers was music about hard work and determination, so Bridges dropping, “You can’t get no loan, bitch, fuck I look like, Sallie Mae?” on a track is a change of pace. Bridges, like fellow Flint product Rio Da Yung Og, has a penchant for out-of-pocket jokes. Bridges has repeatedly shown that even the NBA money won’t deter his trademark style, as he raps about a lot of stuff that would make NBA Commissioner Adam Silver clutch his pearls, from “Put them switches on the Glock, turn his crewneck to a short sleeve” on “AF1,” from 2021’s Halftime, to a story about catching a guy with his pants down on 2020’s “Intro.”

Bridges’ success as a rapper, similar to his success in the league, did not come instantly — it was earned. While not subjected to an insane amount of hype initially, he had several solid campaigns before emerging as a player with star potential, with his statistics in all departments improving dramatically. As a rapper, his trajectory has been similar, with his first release going under the radar before his second project brought his music to a larger audience.

What also differentiates Bridges from his NBA-rapper compatriots is the level of respect he commands in the rap game. Bridges is easily the most integrated within a regional rap scene of any of the basketball rappers, with collaborations from Beecher’s YN Jay and Ypsilanti’s BabyTron to boot. Most NBA players only score collaborations from major artists as a by-product of their on-court exploits, whereas Bridges has earned his mettle with solid output. As Bridges’ star continues to rise both on and off the court, it will be intriguing to see if his sound develops in turn with his game.

