Michigan’s own Chris Bathgate, an NPR and BBC-lauded artist, sat down with The Michigan Daily after just over five years of solitude to talk about the past, present and future.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Chris Bathgate is an American folk singer-songwriter, with parts of himself in Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. Bathgate is best known for his commanding lyricism and unique production, brimming with washes of reverb and rustic folk instruments brought to life in new and unexpected ways. His voice carries with it a haunting resonance that pairs perfectly with the string instruments he seems to be so fond of.

Bathgate became a fixture in the Ann Arbor music scene while studying Art & Design at the University of Michigan in the early 2000s, reaching international acclaim in 2008 following the release of his first studio album, A Cork Tale Wake. His full-bodied and resonant ballad “Serpentine” garnered attention from NPR and received significant airtime on BBC Radio 2, leading to a stripped-down and memorable performance on NPR Tiny Desk.

In a phone interview with The Michigan Daily, Bathgate offers an unassuming and honest look into what makes his career so special.

The Michigan Daily: Why Music?

Chris Bathgate: It’s probably because I was brought up around music. My grandfather always had classical music in the house where my mother and her two brothers were raised. My Uncle Greg was super into traditional music — American folk, blues of all kinds, rock and roll. At family gatherings, music was always on, and, often, music was the number one recreational activity.

That’s probably where it started, just being immersed in it as a small child. Music is just what people would do.

TMD: So, having grown up around music, is there something that you can credit for shaping your sound — early influences, creative partners, a particular instrument?

CB: I think fiddle music in particular. You know, traditional old-time British Isles fiddle music.

There was a time where I started incorporating it, either hanging out with other fiddle players or playing myself, though I’m not very good. I think that I am always trying to capture the excitement and the wonder that I felt as a kid by integrating that style of music, nodding to it or referencing it in some way. It’s one of the most magic sounding instruments, especially that style in particular — full of double-stops and drone notes. I think that’s what has stayed with me. On almost every record, there is fiddle of some kind.

TMD: Out of all the music in the world right now, what is one piece of music that you wish you had written?

CB: Oh yeah — Erin Rae! It’s off a new record she has called Lighten Up. The song is called “Mind/Heart” and it is so good that it makes me say, ‘I wish I could have written that.’ It’s totally brilliant — just a real heart-string puller — doesn’t try to do more than it needs to and is so seemingly effortless.

Definitely give it a listen if you haven’t already.

TMD: I understand that you had a bit of an explosion of activity following the release of your first studio album, A Cork Tale Wake. What was that period of time like?

CB: Oh man, it was awesome — it’s still awesome. I got to see a lot of amazing places and play a lot of amazing shows.

I will say, I was feeling a lot of imposter syndrome. Music has always been a tough slog with a lot of peaks and valleys, but one moment that really sticks out was a show that I played in Rome. I remember not getting a lot of details about it, but I was playing in a room of about 400-plus people. I finished my set and told the audience to enjoy the rest of the show, not realizing that I was who they were there to see.

You know, I play in the backyards of college houses in Ann Arbor — that’s maybe when I really understood the power of BBC News. I was just in awe at where I was and how I got there.

TMD: And after all of that, you took a bit of a hiatus starting in 2012. What were you up to over that time period?

CB: I spent a lot of the time playing the piano and composing music. I believe that during that span of five years was the first time I got a pump organ in my possession, and I spent a lot of time studying jazz chords. This exchange between the root notes and the minor second chord, it’s just fascinating.

But the majority of that time, I was working a regular job and just living my life. I’m a father now, which is new to me. That’s like the number one most satisfying thing in my life right now.

TMD: But after taking that step back from performing, it seems that you have big plans for the future? Anything you can share as to what might be coming next?

CB: I wrote a lot of music just around me moving back and forth between minor seconds in various keys and have been playing with long drony chords on the parlor organ. Hopefully, you’ll hear a little of that in the next year and a half.

It’s all out of the dungeon and back on the workbench after all this time.

I recorded some stuff I’ve been working on in an entirely analog setting, which I am really excited about. The beauty of that is the limitation — I have to get it correct or live with the imperfections — which is not something that I am necessarily afraid of as a recording artist. The studio process was sort of out of my experience of Michigan studios; I got to work with some really great studio engineers, so it all felt very new and collaborative.

What I have been working on is a sort of self-reflection on how I function as a person, using plain language presented in a more poetic format. It feels like I told the truth even through the veil of persona — it resonates more purely than other projects with how I think and feel. Even down to the chords, it sounds like me telling the truth. It all feels like something that I was put here to make, whether people like it or not.

Daily Arts Contributor Claire Sudol can be reached at cjsudol@umich.edu.