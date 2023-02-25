For Samara Joy, music runs in her blood. Her paternal grandparents founded The Savettes, a gospel group originating in Philadelphia. Her father was a famous bassist who toured with famed gospel artist, Andrae Crouch. With this much musicality, it was only natural for the Bronx-based singer to start creating her own name in the music world. At only 22 years old, she has found her sound in a genre nearly five times her age — classic jazz.

With noted inspirations of the late Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Barry Harris, it may seem hard for one to recreate the sounds of these masterclass vocal performances. But for Joy, this never proved to be an issue. Throughout both of her released projects, her vocal artistry remains pristine, consistently sounding like something lifted from a Jazz club in the ’30s.

Joy won the Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal competition in 2019, a competition that draws people from all ages to perform in front of legendary jazz vocalists such as Regina Carter, Christian McBride, T. S. Monk, Pat Prescott and Maria Schneider. Two years later, she released her first E.P., Samara Joy, full of pieces not afraid to take risks and featuring some of her most technical jazz songs, namely the opening take on Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust.” From there, she sounds off on beautiful accompaniments executed by jazz guitarist Pasquale Gross. Although well-received by certain jazz circles, the album never reached mainstream success.

However, Joy has most recently taken the world by storm after a successful Grammy run, winning two Grammys for Best Upcoming Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album for her latest album, Linger Awhile. Joy is en route to stardom, all while working in a genre that hasn’t been mainstream for almost 100 years.

Linger Awhile follows her own renditions of deep jazz cuts from standards of the American Songbook. The song “Round Midnight” is her rendition of the famous Thelonious Monk track, but instead of using the original lyrics she uses the words of Jon Hendricks, which she heard on a vintage TV performance of the song. These spins on classic jazz songs along with her swinging jazz vocals create a finished product that both pays homage to the classics, while also creating her own modern-day sound that contemporary audiences can enjoy.

When Joy isn’t in the studio, she is frequently found on TikTok, creating jazz content for her 360,000 followers. Her use of social media brings jazz to a younger audience, revitalizing the genre for a new generation of listeners. While no new record has been announced as the singer is about to embark on a European tour, the future is certainly bright for the 22-year-old vocalist.

