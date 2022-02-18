After postponing what would have been the opening date of her North American Tour, Lucy Dacus delivered a powerful performance from Detroit’s Majestic Theatre on Feb. 10. Due to unexpected medical issues involving two herniated discs in her back, Dacus and company came up with a creative solution — a big gray sofa, covered in purple flowers and vines, which Dacus draped herself upon in a Victorian-esque fashion. The night before the show, Dacus took to Twitter, writing, “I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I’m fragile.” Against all odds, the Virginia native was the picture of serenity, delivering a masterful performance full of floating vocals and mesmerizing instrumentals.

Lucy Dacus, known for her intimate lyricism and unassuming delivery, stayed true to brand with her third studio album, aptly titled Home Video; it offers audiences an honest and personal experience, much like peering into private snippets of someone else’s life as seen through a shaky camera. Front to back, Home Video feels like cracking into Dacus’s private diaries from over the years. There is a level of detail in the lyricism that makes the entirety of the album a narrative, chock-full of authentic characters and poignant human experiences that make it special to listen to and even more enticing to see live.

The show opened with “Triple Dog Dare,” a song befitting the hazy atmosphere of the stage, lit with pink, red and electric blue. Dacus was accompanied by a full band — drums, bass, keys and electric guitar — who sat alongside her on their own living room furniture as she crooned bittersweet lyrics to an eager audience, telling a familiar story of a friendship fraught with romantic feelings that are far less than welcome. From there, the tempo changed with “First Time” and “Hot & Heavy” — explosive songs that could have proved hard for an injured performer to keep up with. However, Dacus held her own with a receptive audience cheering her on, note after note. Emotions built as Dacus ripped into heavy tracks like “Cartwheel” and “VBS” — she certainly knew her audience when she mentioned her time spent at Vacation Bible School and was met with cries of understanding.

Alongside songs from both Home Video and Historian, Dacus brought new life to Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” and Carole King’s “Home Again.” “La Vie en Rose” took on a new character with rippling guitar parts and an insistent drumbeat, while “Home Again” remained a gentle classic with a slightly moodier twist that made the lyricism the central focus — both were eagerly welcomed by a crowd of fans held in rapt attention.

In front of its first live audience, “Kissing Lessons” rang out from a stage bathed in pink light, and despite being released on Feb. 2, only days prior to the show, the crowd echoed each word with full enthusiasm. Punchy rhythm guitar and shimmering snare drum accompanied open and honest vocals, typical for Dacus. The lyrics and performance were equally playful, with Dacus waving about various limbs to the beat of the song, all from the comfort of her couch.

In rare moments where Dacus mustered the strength to lift herself from her reclining position, she was met with resounding cheers from an audience, excited to catch more than glimpses of her cherry-red jogger set or stark white Timberland boots. Despite her supine position for the majority of the show, Dacus and her accompanying band remained engaging and charming, holding the crowd in close with some of her best tracks to date.

The night closed out with “Night Shift” and “Historians,” equally haunting songs that felt akin to a deep exhale, leaving the audience with a sense of perfect closure and peace. The gentle crooning of honest lyrics brought emotions to a simmer as Dacus prepared to release the crowd from the spell in which she had kept them for just over an hour. In the closing notes of “Historians,” Dacus exited the stage with friendly and familiar waves to her audience, and, understandably, the lights went up before anyone had a chance to call for an encore.

What could have sent the tour into utter chaos became an inviting performance that showcased just how captivating Dacus can be without anything too flashy or showy. Despite being entirely unplanned, performing from a couch is entirely fitting for a musician as personal and honest as Dacus.

