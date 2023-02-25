Editor’s note: A Daily staffer is affiliated with Empty Mug Records, but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece.

I need to confess something: I’m a music writer, but I’ve never been to a live show in Ann Arbor. I have been meaning to check one out for some time and when I saw that Empty Mug Records, a locally-run music label, was putting on a small show, I was intrigued. I decided to make a spur-of-the-moment decision and attend.

My friend dropped me off a few hours after my decision. Approaching the Canterbury House, I felt anxious seeing the flocks of people moseying up the walkway to the side entrance. I found my way in, apprehensively looking down at my phone.

The church was small and snug, dimly lit with couches and bookshelves and colorful decorations fit for Christmastime. Each minute that passed brought a new stream of people flowing in until we were packed in on the floor like sardines, all buzzing in anticipation for someone to step up to the mic.

Enter Cece June.

Clad in a conspicuous black and white blouse with a guitar slung on her shoulder, she grasped the microphone, taking off with a Fleet Foxes cover that swept over everyone like a warm blanket. Her smooth voice filled the church, and each song she and her backup band (dubbed The Crawlers) played was performed with swagger. She would flub a word and coolly play it off as though it was a part of her act, laughing and smiling while singing. Everyone would laugh and smile with her, swaying to the beat and her crooning. My favorite was the slow burner, “Todo Lo Que Di,” a tearjerker that ended her act with a build of pounding drums and cries that shook the church rooftop.

Shortly thereafter, Zach Watson took the stage — his strong, quivering vibrato instantly gripping the entire audience. His entrance marked a shift from June’s smooth indie folk and rock to a riveting rockabilly and bluegrass twang. If you’re not a stickler for bluegrass music, then his tongue-in-cheek yet captivating songs and performances would’ve been sure to hook you. In songs titled “Sea of Ambrosia” to “Deep In My Thoracic Cavity,” which features the head-turning lyric, “We could make love in my Ford Fusion,” Watson’s boisterous charisma infected the crowd. Everyone danced to what felt like the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, especially at his finale, when he played a Christian number that had everyone, including me, on their feet. I also can’t forget the incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist Kaysen Chown, who played the fiddle with so much innate control and poise that I was convinced she was born with a bow in her hands. Chown could trill notes at lightning speed, and they would waver in the air for moments after, wonderfully clear and sharp.

Duo Dorée and Jonah, featuring Dorée Gordon and Jonah Eichner, brought the show to an emotive close, showcasing beautiful chemistry as they softly sang and plucked their guitar and double bass in unison (Gordon on guitar, Eichner on bass). They swapped instruments midway through, playing without a hitch. Their folk music evoked the introspective, hushed musings of Adrianne Lenker’s solo work, though more fleshed out and vivid, full enough to drown out all other noise. I was mesmerized when all of a sudden, they morphed from folk music into a jagged, dense rock tune entitled “It’s Normal,” with Gordon chaotically shouting over the heavy, lumbering sea of drums, “It’s normal! I’m normal!” There was nothing that could have prepared me for that: I was left in awe of its juxtaposition with the band’s folky ruminations, and the piece stood as a true testament to their talent.

My ears were left ringing, not from pain but from adrenaline and excitement, and from witnessing and experiencing a true treat. The show convinced me that talent and community are abundant everywhere, and the local Ann Arbor music scene is no exception. As for me, this was a community I want to be a part of wholeheartedly.

Daily Arts Writer Zachary Taglia can be reached at ztaglia@umich.edu.