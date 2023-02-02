The career of Lil Yachty has been a rollercoaster of sorts. Born Miles McCollum in suburban Atlanta, Yachty, fresh out of high school, rose to fame as a member of the initial crop of rappers that gained mainstream popularity through posting music on the Soundcloud streaming platform. His breakout single, “1 Night,” and debut mixtape, Lil Boat, in addition to a feature on one of 2016’s biggest hits, D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli,” were enough to land him a spot in the legendary XXL Freshman Class of 2016.

Since the class (and its iconic cypher) was so saturated with artists who have had long-lasting success, including Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, Yachty has almost become the group’s forgotten member. His debut studio album, Teenage Emotions, performed lacklusterly, both critically and commercially, and the lukewarm response was exacerbated by the emergence of classmates Uzi and 21 Savage as bankable megastars.

While Yachty’s next two albums, 2018’s Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin’ 2 Prove, were solid and spawned some minor hits, Yachty had fallen down a hole of repetitiveness, seemingly lacking the inspiration behind his signature “bubblegum trap” sound. Then, he made a trip to Detroit. In the Great Lakes State, Yachty discovered a rambunctious, witty and hard-hitting local rap scene that revitalized his creative drive. His collaborations with rappers from Ecorse to Beecher have shone light on a red-hot underground movement full of talent. While Yachty may not have the sardonic wit of Rio Da Yung Og, booming voice of RMC Mike or self-assured swagger of Louie Ray, he holds his own and has shown that he is unafraid to experiment with the unfamiliar.

This experimentation guides Yachty’s fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, albeit through trying out a very different genre: psychedelic rock. Yachty, clearly influenced by titans like Pink Floyd and Tame Impala (whom he has shown his affinity for by remixing “Breathe Deeper”), lays his signature auto-tuned vocals over grandiose instrumentation, aided by the core production team of Patrick Wimberly, Justin Raisen and his brother, Jeremiah, who goes by the moniker SADPONY. From the synth dirge that opens the first track, “the BLACK seminole.,” I knew this project was going to be like nothing we’ve heard from Lil Yachty before.

When Yachty stays within his vocal range, he sounds natural on the unfamiliar instrumentals. “the BLACK seminole.,” is a strong example of this, as he keeps the lyrics to a relative minimum and lets virtuosic instrumentals crescendo and fade through the nearly seven-minute opener. The song features a strong guitar solo, as well as an ethereal post-chorus and outro section by singer Diana Gordon, whose Florence Welch-esque vocals make several phenomenal appearances on the album. Another album highlight is “running out of time,” where Yachty doesn’t try to force falsettos and warbles, instead enlisting Justine Skye to handle the high notes, creating a more euphonious listening experience.

While it’s tough to criticize earnest experimentation, some of the album’s tracks are bloated in an almost pretentious way. The grandiosity of endless intros, bridges and 90-second instrumental outros quickly become gratuitous and even boring at times. There are also some songs that Yachty’s vocals simply don’t suit. On “pRETTy,” he overdoes the autotuned warble that made “Poland” a surprise hit; even Fousheé can’t save the song, though her guest appearance is solid. “sAy sOMETHINg” features similar shortcomings, as his vocal modulation and incessant falsettos sound forced.

Most of the time, though, the album’s idiosyncrasy is more entertaining than off-putting. A spoken word interlude, “:(failure(:,” is produced by indie mainstays Mac Demarco and Alex G, and features Yachty sharing the source of his optimism, displaying a level of gratitude that endears Yachty, the human being, even closer to the listener. A foray into neo-disco with Gordon, “drive ME crazy!” is impossibly catchy and mellow, and reeks of sleeper hit potential.

Towards the end, the album becomes so obsessed with the concepts of crescendo and climax that the instrumentals seem almost formulaic, though there are still some intriguing moments. “The Alchemist.” features a more frantic, upbeat pace than the rest of the album, which Yachty handles well with his hip-hop background. The lyrical content grows increasingly abstract, with Yachty taking influence from the ambiguity of Roger Waters and Jim Morrison. Daniel Caesar provides a haunting intro to the maximalist final track, “REACH THE SUNSHINE.,” which induces the song into its build-and-fade structures, going in and out of orchestral symphonies and single-instrument bridges.

While the instrumentals are occasionally overpoweringly grandiose, Let’s Start Here as a whole represents a fascinating journey of an artist who has again shown his curiosity and devotion to musical exploration.

