Since the age of 13, Rebecca Black has had a tumultuous history with music. After signing with ARK Music Factory in 2011, the “Friday” star first reached hundreds of millions of listeners as an internet joke. Replete with preteens and green-screened shots, her music video was once the most-disliked on Youtube, dethroning Justin Bieber’s “Baby” for the title.

In 2023, the winds have changed. ARK Music Factory is defunct; Black is on the right side of history. In fact, “Friday” has had a major resurgence — and a hyperpop remix to boot. Even today, the infamous track still sits luminously at the top of her Spotify profile, with a cool 17 million streams.

After 12 years and a string of singles comes Black’s debut album. Released Feb. 9, 2023, Let Her Burn seemed poised to kick ass and take no prisoners. The title reads as a command to the listener: the Rebecca Black you know? Let her burn. The promise is tantalizing.

As far as genre-bending it-girls go, Black should fit right in. Leading up to the release of Let Her Burn, Black took to Instagram in a PVC leotard and microbangs befitting a pop girlie du jour. In time, she will undoubtedly cement her place among them: Let Her Burn is not that admittatur. Instead, the styles Black draws from read like a series of impressions.

To their credit, the producers — primarily Micah Jasper — keep well abreast with each stylistic shift. Black’s backtracks lean into a hyper-electronic, artifacting quality; meanwhile, her ethereal whisperings permeate the tracklist like a thin fog. This kind of high-fructose pop, shot through with distorted electric guitars, defines the sound palate of Let Her Burn. Halfway through the A-side, the album hits its stride — from here, the tracks do more to stand out. It’s no wonder that “Crumbs,” the lead single, gained such notoriety. Riding a house beat with SOPHIE-esque industrial scrapings, Black’s self-assured delivery meshes well. By the tracklist’s back half, Black gains increasing momentum: combined with its lovelorn lyrics, “Sick To My Stomach” is true-blue, the 808-ridden beat gets across a distinctly ’80s ethos. “What Am I Gonna Do With You” is a sleeper hit; Black’s delivery is downright cutting over the pounding guitar line. Even at its most maximalist, the production makes her voice the crown jewel of the mix.

When Black misses, it’s because she tries on shoes she simply cannot fill. Uncharitable reads have even called her presence on Let Her Burn like a second-rate Sawayama. While this particular comparison would be difficult — Rina Sawayama is a tough act to crack — Black routinely promises more than she can deliver. On “Cry Hard Enough,” she coasts over the roaring cut-ins like a butterfly over a forest fire. When the drum-and-bass drop comes, though, that energy is deflated — an experience that’s replicated all over Let Her Burn.

At worst, Black’s choice of pastiche is a flawed premise. “Doe Eyed,” for example, is a modern take on a slightly tired style of pop song, the kind Ariana Grande might have written five years ago. The beat is cloyingly quirky; when it’s not buried under overbearing hi-hats, the sparse synth line is bright and grating. Way over the mix, Black sings hyper-tuned trills and whines about “(fucking) you ‘til sunrise.” Society has moved on for a reason. Thank u, next.

A decade into her career, it would be strange to describe this project as “early work.” For all it purports to emerge fully formed, Black’s new project betrays an insecurity in her personal voice. From song to song, she wears each influence on her sleeve like a temporary tattoo. Nevertheless, Black turns out a batch of catchy tunes.

Let Her Burn is the new Black, but her sound is nothing new. Herald it as her Gaga era, her SOPHIE era, whatever avant-popstar comes to mind, but for now, “derivative” is a good problem to have.

