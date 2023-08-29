The 20-year cycle is nothing new in the world of media. In cinema, remakes of movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s have recently flooded the theaters. In fashion, jorts and other Y2K staples have dominated the 2020s. However, in music, this cycle seems to be a bit late. Rap, a genre characterized by the late 2000s and 2010s, still dominates the airwaves and streams, with rappers Drake and Travis Scott on top of the charts and racking up millions of streams. Artists such as Brent Faiyaz, Daniel Caesar and The Weeknd have all brought back the R&B sound of Usher, Nelly and Pharrell Williams that commanded the early 2000s airwaves. It’s about time that rock-rap gets the same kind of love. Recent drops such as Pink Tape by Lil Uzi Vert and Let’s Start Here by Lil Yachty further cement this phenomenon, showing a sort of rock-rap fusion that pushes the genre in a way that hasn’t been done before — and listeners are starting to tune in.

To be clear, this emerging genre isn’t like classic rock. It’s heavy, with emo-inspired guitars over trap beats. It’s visceral noise-pop transforming into gorgeous soul samples. It’s something we haven’t heard before.

The rap-rock fusion genre isn’t necessarily new. Artists like Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys have used guttural guitars, bombastic bass and piercing punchlines for decades. In the mid 2010s, artists like $uicideboy$ and City Morgue gained a cult following off of SoundCloud with loud guitars over dense bass and lyrics speaking about heavy subject matter. However, artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty are making the sound their own with chart-topping rap-rock albums.

The artists in this revamped genre are equally as interesting as the music they make — each new artist I’ve encountered has a unique sound, and many have their own distinct rockstar personality to boot. Their dedication to music as well as the atmosphere they create keeps me coming back. These three artists, despite being less developed, have started creating something that is more than just music.

Kenny Mason

This image is the official artwork for “6,” distributed by RCA Records.

I first started listening to Kenny Mason in the summer of 2022 before I went to see him open for Denzel Curry at the Fillmore in New Orleans. At the time, I was a huge fan of Curry’s discography and just started getting into the other opener: an 18 year old with two critically acclaimed self produced albums, redveil. Much like the tour I was on, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, redveil uses a similar jazz, melodic rap sound similar to Mason’s newest EP, 6. However, Mason did not perform at the New Orleans show, tweeting just days before the show that he had to cancel for reasons that are still unknown. Although I still won’t forgive him — at least not until he comes to Detroit — he still gained a fan that day after I listened to his debut LP, Angelic Hoodrat. Although I’m not a huge fan of the entire project today, the self-fulfilling prophecy “Hit” quickly became my song of the summer. It was infectious, raw and a hit in every sense of the word. Since then, almost everything Mason has released has been gold. After being brought to a more mainstream audience and being featured twice in fellow Atlanta rapper JID’s critically acclaimed album A Forever Story, Mason has remained unchanged in his underground sound and creative process. Mason’s versatility is unmatched — he ranges from a very rock-heavy sound on his EP Ruffs, to a trap metal sound on his breakout feature on Dreamville’s mosh pit anthem “Stick.” Recently, he released 6, another EP that has quickly become one of my favorite releases of 2023. His melodic flow over gorgeous rock guitar arrangements and use of catchy hooks is unmatched, and he has really proven that his versatility makes him a force in the rap game. As he figures out his sound more and more with each release, Mason is quickly becoming one of the most interesting artists to watch in rap right now.

Chase Plato

This image is the official artwork for the single “ICE CREAM MAN,” distributed by Chase Plato.

I first stumbled upon Chase Plato after seeing his picture in an interview with Lyrical Lemonade. I was intrigued and had to know more. Upon listening to his music, I found a sound I hadn’t heard before. The self-proclaimed founder of Sixth Wave Emo has a limited discography of only five songs, yet his creativity is unmatched. His song “ICE CREAM MAN” is centered around an angelic hook paired with punk-fused lyrics and guitars mimicking City Morgue’s Zillakami. This is starkly contrasted with a Toro y Moi-sounding bridge to bring the listener a brief peace, only to exit with the booming guitars from the intro. His song “SET YOU FREE” intros with a Kingdom Hearts flip, which is followed by angst-filled guitars and lyrics that seem to be pulled straight from 2000s punk. Both of these songs sound like they could be made by completely different artists, but none highlight the diversity in Plato’s five-song discography more than “STRANGER THAN FICTION.” This track is a lo-fi hyperpop song, complete with vocoder-filled lyrics and mellow MIDI keyboards. Further cementing Plato’s talent, almost his entire brand — musically and stylistically — is self-produced: The diverse catalog, his music videos and many of his most memorable outfits are all made by Plato himself. And what’s more amazing? Plato is only 19, and already a rock star in every sense of the word.

Paris Texas

This image is the official artwork for “MID AIR,” distributed by Paris Texas.

MID AIR, West Coast duo Paris Texas’ debut album released this year, perfectly sums up their sound. The duo, consisting of Louis Pastel and Felix, are described as “electropunk, drum ‘n’ bass, hard rock riffage, buzzing synths, funky breaks, alt-rock melodics and more,” by Esquire. As eclectic as these genre comparisons are, they are apt comparisons for the rapper-producer pair. With a sound akin to early BROCKHAMPTON or Jean Dawson, their sound is chaotic and boisterous, yet infectious. The self-released record MID AIR has been one of my personal favorites of the year, simply due to how entertaining it is. The album is filled with punk guitars, trap beats and witty punchlines that keep me coming back to their distinctive style. Hosting a verse of the year candidate by Kenny Mason on “DND (feat. Kenny Mason)” to the absolute insanity of a beat switch on the following track “Sean-Jared.” Another personal highlight of the album is the outro track “We Fall…” Starting with guitars ripped straight from 2000s pop rock, it slowly transforms into a typical rap track, making it clear that Paris Texas is here to stay in the underground rap soundscape. The rest of the album is filled with elements of 2000s punk rock, all executed to rap-rock perfection. If this is just the Paris Texas intro, they will certainly be a top group to watch in the near future.

