Being a soprano in a theatre industry dominated by young belters and modern pop musicals can suck. But Kelli O’Hara proves that’s not always the case.

The Tony Award winner and Broadway star has had a deservedly long career on the stage and screen. Starring in musicals like “The King and I” and “The Light in the Piazza,” she is truly a soprano superstar. Her upcoming projects include season two of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” and the new Broadway musical “Days of Wine and Roses.” O’Hara performed at the Michigan Theater on Nov. 12, 2023.

Opening the show with “Pure Imagination” from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” O’Hara set the perfect tone for the rest of the concert — joyful, light and mesmerizing. She exhibited her vibrato, musicality and range with ease and performed the high notes at the end of the song like they were nothing.

Her awe-inspiring vocals, captivating stage presence and comedic timing make it clear why she has found success in both the opera and theatre worlds. While singing Stephen Sondheim’s “What More Do I Need” from “Saturday Night,” O’Hara was unafraid to bop along and share her giddy, genuine love for New York City and its quirks. Forgoing a microphone stand, she made “Just in Time” by Jule Styne, Betty Comden and Adolph Green a hoot, snapping along and striding around the stage. She stood in the crook of the piano, resting her chin on her hand as she listened. And despite its title, “Not Funny” by Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid was perhaps the most riotous song of the night. Expressing her disdain for the lack of comedic roles for sopranos in theatre, O’Hara has reclaimed “boring” roles like Laurey from “Oklahoma!” and made the crowd erupt with laughter. And she couldn’t help but end the song on an impressive high G.

Not only did O’Hara dazzle, but her accompanying pianist, Dan Lipton, often stole the show. He handled songs by notoriously difficult composers like Sondheim and Jason Robert Brown with ease, and he even broke out his own arrangements on songs like “This Nearly Was Mine” from “South Pacific.” He also sang backup for “The Sun Went Out,” written by O’Hara’s husband Greg Naughton. The rapport between the vocalist and pianist was electric and a joy to watch, adding even more to an already stunning performance.

Toward the beginning of the concert, she led a cheery singalong to “Getting to Know You” from “The King and I,” conducting the spectators and prompting the next lyric as we sang. Singing along with O’Hara and the audience members around me was a reminder of the power of the theatrical and musical community. It was a perfect selection for her concert.

It was clear that she chose songs that were personal to her, including the aforementioned piece by her husband, who is a member of the band The Sweet Remains. “The Sun Went Out,” featuring touching lyrics like “I tried to reach you, but the moon got in my way,” brought out the love he and O’Hara share, and the song was a strong addition to a mostly musical theatre-based repertoire. Throughout her concert, she understood and communicated the lyrics to each song, losing herself in the music.

O’Hara’s performance at the Michigan Theater was a testament and an ode to those in the theatre industry who often feel left out or that they aren’t the right “type” for modern performance. O’Hara proves that sopranos with a “classical” feel are just as important as any other vocal type and should feel free to sing whatever they please, even songs written for or traditionally performed by men — “man songs,” as O’Hara put it. It is a joy to know that those who have found success in theatre believe that in a constantly evolving industry, no one should be left behind.

