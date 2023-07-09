What do you get when you put together a witty lyrical rapper and house/electronic record producer? A lifelong friendship and collaboration and, hopefully, the album of the summer. KAYTRAMINÉ, a duo made up of rapper Aminé and record producer KAYTRANADA, was nine years of hidden collaboration and friendship in the making. In 2021, the duo finally made their creative vision come to life in a rented Malibu beachfront property.

After the show-stopping April release of their single “4EVA” — a dancey, funky Coachella-stage-played Pharell-featuring song of the summer contender — expectations were sky-high for their debut 33-minute self-titled album: KAYTRAMINÉ.

With two artists whose individual strengths should only amplify the other’s, the self-titled album succeeded as a new soundtrack for long days by the water. But beyond a few hit songs, beats and collaborations, KAYTRAMINÉ did not quite meet expectations.

KAYTRANADA opens “Who He Iz” with a sample from Notorious BIG urging listeners to “jump the fuck up.” The rest of the song does not quite necessitate “jump(ing) the fuck up,” but it’s still fun. KAYTRAMINÉ combines a hip-hop beat with oddly eerie chords. Aminé floats above the beat and makes catchy, yet cocky, claims of fame. His lyrics urge a small smile, but not much else.

In the dreamy, chime-filled melodic “letstalkaboutit,” Aminé raps with skill, a fun vocal range and classic ad-libs. Freddie Gibbs enters with catchy, hilariously vulgar verses in his signature booming voice, which creates a new intensity and delivers on the project’s (often too) cocky attitude. The track feels like a party.

Aminé became famous for his lyrics in his first hit albums, ONEPOINTFIVE and Limbo, combining emotional and contemplative tracks, romantic jams and witty party hits. In his last album, TWOPOINTFIVE, he shifted to dry wit, with occasionally laugh-out-loud lyrics. In KAYTRAMINÉ, however, Aminé does not joke or contemplate; he flexes. While this makes it a great album to put in a pre-party playlist, it does not speak to his talents.

Aminé’s lackluster lyricism manifests itself once again in “UGH UGH,” which has a goofy and catchy chorus ruined by constant sex noises. “UGH UGH” only redeems itself in its groovy production and the lyric “I’m Jennifer Coolidge I was on vacay.”

KAYTRANADA, internationally renowned for his mix of lo-fi and hi-fi, creative sampling and one of the best Boiler Room performances of all time, always makes something exciting out of simple melodies and beats. However, his talent is not enough when the songs do not click.

Unlike many of the album’s tracks, “Westside” does not emphasize either artist’s talent. Classical string instrumentals and rap are a perfect pair, but here, they distract from one another. Over the din, Aminé’s cliche lyrics exit the realm of humor and wit and enter Drake-level overconfidence.

The album’s second half brings a beachside-relaxing vibe. In “Master P,” the duo blends vintage record-rewinding sounds and falsetto samples with a simple beat and hazy-sounding (yet expletive-heavy) chorus. Big Sean pulls through with a change in flow and a rawer-than-usual rap that proves him to be an excellent feature artist.

“Rebuke” sticks to the easy-listening feel, but doesn’t excite. Aminé sings most of the song in the same lovely high register, with pining, romantic, witty lyricism absent from the rest of the album’s tracks. With the low-fi instrumentals, though, the song is too sleepy to be a hit.

Unlike its neighbors on the record, “STFU3” is not an easy listen, but it is an interesting one. KAYTRANADA layers the song with high vocals reminiscent of the “White Lotus” theme song that overshadow the funk-filled instrumentals and occasionally throw off the flow of the rap. Aminé nearly whispers his rap with his unique tone and heavy use of the F in STFU. “STFU3” is the most experimental song on the album, and garnered the least listens.

Features add needed depth to even the best listens on the album. “Sossaup,” which features Afropop rising star Amaarae, delivers on “4EVA”’s promises of a danceable summer record. The song — infused with Afrobeats and groovy electronic instrumentals — is KAYTRANADA at his best. Aminé delivers in his poppy singing, repeatedly singing “sossaup” (sauce her up), yet slightly falters in a sexual reference ramble. Amaarae’s feature adds some needed feminine energy to the song with a stunning falsetto.

The best feature on the album, however, comes from Snoop Dogg on “EYE.” The house/dance track is reminiscent of the percussion-heavy fun of 2000s hip hop. Snoop Dogg’s flow is excellent, shining over the already danceable song with a baby’s-skin-smooth voice that seems to echo through his verses.

The project ends strongly with “K&A.” Aminé raps without missing a beat and KAYTRANADA thrives with muffled, summery instrumentals and soulful backup vocal features. K&A, true to the title, shows off each artist’s talents.

As with any debut project, this self-titled album is not fully fleshed-out. Lyrics falter, and instrumentals occasionally miss, yet KAYTRAMINÉ is still an exciting and fun-filled record.

KAYTRAMINÉ is best enjoyed without overthinking it, and that may be just what makes it the perfect summer listen. The prospect of the duo’s sophomore album is not disheartening — it’s thrilling, summer album or not.

Daily Arts Writer Kaya Ginsky can be reached at kginsky@umich.edu.