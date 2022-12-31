Once the holiday season rolls around, opening the floodgates for her massively popular Christmas album to ascend to the top of the charts, I begin referencing the Tiktok of Mariah Carey declaring “It’s tiiime!” My friend Alex asked a question that caught me off-guard the other day, “Isn’t Mariah Carey known for Christmas songs?” This was mind-boggling to me, considering her impact on the Billboard Hot 100 in the ’90s, churning out hit after chart-topping hit like “Fantasy,” “Heartbreaker” and her 16-week number-one single “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men, which was the longest running number-one hit single for a couple of decades after its release. But no, her most memorable song to date is undeniably (need I say the name?) “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Every Christmastime since 2019, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and Carey has reaped around $2 million in royalties each year from the track. However, several changes to the Billboard Hot 100’s chart rules made this possible. For one, the song was only released to radio but not to any physical formats — this was back in 1994 when CDs were the shit, before the MP3 and Limewire rose to prominence. Before 1998, any song that was not released as an official single was ineligible to chart on the Hot 100, so “All I Want For Christmas Is You” did not make its first appearance until that year. It peaked at No. 83 in 2000, returning to the list annually until 2005, when Billboard decided not to allow recurrent hits back on the Hot 100, instead funneling them to the Billboard Hot 100 Recurrents Chart. The song sat atop the Recurrents Chart every December from 2005 to 2008, and it wasn’t until 2012 that another change was implemented to the Hot 100, allowing for recurrent songs to chart so long as they have enough points to break the top 50. Since 2012, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has slowly inched its way up the chart every year around the holidays until finally reaching number one in 2019, 25 years after its initial release.

The 2012 ruling has not only dragged Mariah Carey’s Christmas staple back onto the charts, but also every other Christmas staple you have most likely heard before, from Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” to Burl Ives’s “A Holly Jolly Christmas” to Wham’s “Last Christmas.” Funnily enough, before Mariah Carey, no other Christmas song has been able to hit number one, besides “The Chipmunk Song” by Alvin and the Chipmunks in 1958, a song made by a cartoon virtual band for a comedy record. Thanks to radio and streaming services, Christmas cuts manage to choke out almost every non-Christmas song on the Hot 100 more and more each year. For the Hot 100 chart dated December 24, 2022, six out of 10 songs in the top 10 are Christmas cuts, and the current chart dated December 30, 2022 features seven Christmas songs in the top 10.

This serves as a major threat to album releases — nowadays, the charts are swallowed by Christmas songs every winter. SZA’s album SOS, released earlier this month, had all of its tracks debut within the Hot 100, yet I wonder if they could have charted higher if not for the infestation of Christmas songs. Without “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” blocking the top two spots, “Kill Bill” by SZA would have debuted at the number one spot, and every single one of her tracks would have at least cracked the top 40 if we subtract every Christmas song from the chart. The same happened with Metro Boomin’s project HEROES & VILLAINS, which debuted on the charts the week prior, with multiple songs shielded from cracking the top 20.

Unless Billboard changes its rules once again to combat the incessant influx of Christmas carols in the Hot 100, I predict that non-Christmas projects created by major artists will slowly start to dwindle during the holiday season. On the contrary, there has been a recent surge of artists and bands creating Christmas songs and albums. For instance, Lizzo, Camila Cabello and Giveon have all released Amazon-exclusive covers of Christmas songs. Even The Backstreet Boys and Alicia Keys released entire Christmas albums this year, which is peculiar considering they are both acts who have arguably reached their prime nearly two decades ago. It seems these older artists are taking hints from Carey, mapping the Christmas carol route back to relevancy.

Perhaps Carey is content with being the supposed Queen of Christmas music. She definitely seems to be, having tried (and failed) to trademark “Queen of Christmas” for branding for her various cosmetics and clothing. Maybe Keys has figured that taking a chance on being recognized for a perennially-charting Christmas album instead of “Empire State of Mind” is worth it. It all comes down to money, and making and heavily promoting a Christmas album is a worthwhile way to make a generous amount of moolah every year, granted that said album is successful enough. Either way, you’d best prepare yourself for a Mariah Carey Christmas all holiday season, every holiday season.

