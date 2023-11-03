I have a confession: I come from a long line of parrotheads. Parrotheads, of course, meaning fans of the recently deceased musician Jimmy Buffett. My parents have seen him on tour five or six times, my brother has Volcano on vinyl and my grandparents had a Margaritaville-themed 70th anniversary party. Buffett was such a prevalent part of my early childhood, so I was perplexed when I mentioned his passing on Sept. 1 and my housemates responded, “Who?”

At 19 years old, they are not the intended audience for Buffett’s siren songs about retirement and giving up on dreams, but I was still dumbfounded that they hadn’t also grown up floating on the water listening to classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise” or “Margaritaville.”

We discussed the possibility that this was due to a geographic difference — I am one of the few people among my friends from the South. It is reasonable to assume that the tropical, calypso sounds in albums like Volcano and Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes wouldn’t take off in the colder climate of the Midwest and New England as they had in Kentucky and on beach trips to Alabama.

However, I always considered Buffett “yacht rock” — a subgenre of soft rock dominated by boating and beach culture that seems made to be played on Michigan’s many lakes, invalidating the previous geographic claim. My friend retorted, “What makes music yacht rock?” and to this, I had no answer. I responded with my rough definition: “Beachy-ish music meant to be played on boats, usually kind of tropical but it doesn’t have to be.” I gave examples of artists like Buffett, songs like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes, the modern example of The Backseat Lovers, though they are likely too poppy to be true yacht rock.

These examples were, of course, influenced by my definition of yacht rock. But what is yacht rock? I took to the internet. The answers? Completely unclear. On one hand, you have articles bidding farewell to the beloved “Yacht Rocker,” describing Buffett’s music as “drunken Caribbean rock ‘n’ roll,” but you also have Reddit threads in r/yachtrock where many users argue that Buffett pandered too much and watered down what could be considered true yacht rock. I had to keep searching.

The term “yacht rock” was coined by comedians JD Ryznar, Hunter Stair and Lane Farnham in order to make fun of the lifestyle and music of the prevailing genre produced in LA in the late ’70s and early ’80s. The genre nomenclators gave three characteristics of yacht rock songs: crystalline production, harmonic sophistication and creation in the LA area. But upon further look, the comedians’ descriptions of the 40-year-old genre create glaring problems with the more exact genre classification of the modern age.

The first two characteristics are accurate, but create a catch-all “vibe” category for yacht rock. Sharp production and sophisticated harmonies are common attributes of musicians from all genres, ranging from the sounds of Marvin Gaye of the ’60s and ’70s to the sounds of Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar today. The first two categories intend to illustrate that despite the relaxed, easy-going rhythms of the genre, the creators were highly trained, using talented studio musicians to create a signature sound. Think of the “yacht rock” sound of gentle acoustic and electric guitars, soft harmonized background melodies and an easygoing cadence to boot — this sound makes up an enormous part of the Eagles’ and Steely Dan’s discography.

Now enter Buffett. Sharp production? Check. Sophisticated harmonies? Debatable to some, but to Buffett fans, check. Topics covered? Summer love, boating and relaxing on the beach. Check. Buffett’s initial years of popularity overlap with the classics of the genre. The limiting factor? Buffett made his tropical sound in New Orleans and Florida, not LA.

The fact that a simple geographic difference can immediately discount a song or artist from a genre is astonishing. Stringent genre classifications are flawed when it comes to the subjectivity of music. Despite set, making hard and fast rules about musical classifications will never satisfy everyone’s heuristics about genre. To me and many others, Buffett meets all the criteria of yacht rock.

Though Buffett may be a silly example, the issue runs deeper. Music creation and listening is more accessible than ever, and it’s commonplace for artists to make music wholly for themselves, avoiding classification by one genre. Genre labels are becoming increasingly arbitrary. Yet as this happens, the industry seems to be doubling down on genre classification. The Grammy’s saw this issue in 2020, when they awarded Tyler, The Creator “Best Rap Album” for Igor, an album most would not consider exclusively rap, sparking controversy about the racial bias in the award categories. Even streaming services emphasize genre classification, although with a much wider lens. Spotify artificial intelligence renders a “Daylist” that finds music for users by algorithmically using genre, accounting for more nuanced classifications that use bizarre genres such as “Surf,” “Golf,” and even “Swedish Cat” to describe a playlist.

Although I don’t think Spotify is on to anything revolutionary with the “Daylist,” this does demonstrate how arbitrary labeling can be. Today’s music is a diverse, never-ending soundscape. Any one genre usually has more exceptions than clear definitions. As a listener, by limiting yourself to a single genre, you miss out on multitudes that exist.

Rarely is the list of genres that Spotify, Apple Music and other music services provide accurate — and the only way to know for sure is to listen for yourself. Genres fulfill a human need to classify, but there is merit to approaching the music we consume with an open mind. After all, one person’s yacht rock classics could be another’s “shitty pandered soft rock.”

