Different from Indigo De Souza’s usual soundscape, her new single “Younger & Dumber” is gentle and somber in its approach, leaning heavily on atmospheric sounds rather than clamorous drums and gritty guitars. The track opens with reserved piano and guitar moving in sync and then diverging — one line moving upwards, another dipping down before meeting again in the middle. Indigo’s voice parts the dancing melodies. It’s heavy and weary, almost on the verge of breaking, and at moments, you half expect to hear her dissolve into desolation. The stripped-back instrumentation heightens the bone-sore, aching delivery of disarming lyricism, offering us a new vantage point from which to observe: “I get so tired of filling the space all around mе / And the love I feel is so powerful it can take you anywhere.”

“Younger & Dumber” teems with the melancholy of nostalgia; it’s about sorrow for a past self, for a childhood, or for a memory. Crushing, cascading drums rumble in the lower regions of the envelope, building, building, building towards a soaring moment in the chorus where the track balloons up and swells with a quivering hope. It’s an earth-shattering apex that is both devastating and exultant. Maybe once we were naive and stupid; maybe once we were taken advantage of by someone we loved; but now, in this moment, we are smarter, bigger and stronger than anyone who has ever hurt us. “Younger & Dumber” holds us in a bone-crushing embrace throughout its nearly five-minute play time, leaving us wiser and more sure-footed than ever.

This is a new sonic landscape for Indigo De Souza, whose discography leans into chattering drums and dense bass lines running steadily underneath rough electric guitar. I love that side of Indigo, where she explores the fast-paced and sonically dense, but in the simple act of stripping back, the track opens itself up to listeners, tearing back the soft and squishy parts, exposing a beating heart and the crimson life rushing through it. Listeners are allowed to bear witness to an unfiltered, bare-faced reckoning with a past self, an almost love letter, or even a memory. A track as human as this leaves me excited for more, hanging onto her every move with bated breath and eager anticipation.

