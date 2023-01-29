Nearly five years after their 2018 eponymous EP, boygenius — formed by indie rock stars Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — is back with three tracks teasing an upcoming record, humorously titled the record, out on March 31 of this year. They quietly returned to the scene dropping three new tracks without warning, serving us a much-needed helping of the great chemistry and performances reminiscent of boygenius’s previous output.

The lumbering and throttling “$20” is a rollicking start to the teaser EP. Led primarily by Baker, with Bridgers and Dacus providing background support, Baker sings about boredom and reminisces on her daredevilish desires (“In another life we were arsonists”) and her childhood. The track comes to a chaotic conclusion with Bridgers screaming her head off as the culmination of their fears of losing time and money from having too much fun heightens to a climax, reflective of Baker’s fleeting youth. The song is a propulsive opener to the sampler and leaves the listener on the edge of their seat wondering what comes next.

Bridgers turns down the heat on “Emily I’m Sorry,” instead apologizing to an ex-lover from a polyamorous relationship she had a few years ago. The apology comes off more like a plea from the way Bridgers sings: She laments becoming someone she’s not and asks if they can “make it up as (they) go along,” her voice softly quivering as she hits high notes. The personal story of the track is its main selling point, though the enchanting harmonies and chemistry the group provides are enough to satisfy any fan.

Last but not least, Dacus leads the grand “True Blue,” discussing her relationship with a close friend and with herself. The sea of drums, strummed guitars and background vocals buoys Dacus’s deep singing voice wonderfully. As a “true-blue” confessional, the track serves its purpose well, sounding incredibly earnest and heartfelt with Dacus coming clean (“I can’t hide from you like I hide from myself”). Though this is not the last the public will hear from boygenius, “True Blue” closes this batch of personal, emotive tracks off beautifully, and any listener will be left itching for the release of the record.

