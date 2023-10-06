On Aug. 20, 2023, a University of Michigan student allegedly recorded a video inside the K-pop boy group NCT’s hotel room. She didn’t break in, she said, but shje wasn’t invited in either. The door was merely open.

This is, of course, the most extreme end of fan behavior. Even so, the tiny minority of superfans who behave this way translates into massive profit for the hotels, ticket scalpers and “saseng taxi” services that cater to them.

From Beatlemaniacs to the Beyhive, the United States has its own storied tradition of superfans. What sets our fixation with K-pop apart is that this whirlwind of metrics-minded promotion occurs at every level of chart placement. Even the freshest rookies find their group nominated for multiple awards, their albums sold out in every color and their singles streamed to high heaven. The average K-pop fan is expected to drop obscene amounts of money on album collectibles, concert tickets and limited-time merchandise.All this has quickly created a reputation: K-pop fandoms are some of the most passionate — and profitable — ones out there.

This notion isn’t unfounded. In America, K-pop fans spend 75% more on music than the average music listener. BTS alone was worth $4.65 billion of South Korea’s pre-pandemic GDP. Today, halfway through 2023, most of the top 10 highest-selling albums in the U.S. are those of K-pop acts — a fervor only rivaling Swifties in its intensity. Clearly, the “stan dollar” is a force to be reckoned with.

These numbers are especially eye-popping at a time when much of the world’s music is available freely online. This works in K-pop’s favor. Producer Steve Aoki attributes K-pop’s surge of popularity to the “large voice” fans are given on music streaming apps. Liberated from the payola-driven “tastes” of radio DJs, listeners can consume any genre in Spotify’s library — including its treasure trove of maximalist, high-concept K-pop. However much these platforms democratize access to music, they are largely considered an unsustainable, broken and exploitative system within the music industry. In 2021, the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers ignited a nationwide campaign against Spotify’s underpayment of the artists that keep its platform afloat.

Since Spotify pays pennies, musicians might look to alternative streams of revenue; for many, that means catering to their superfans. “This route requires artists to create content of an even more debased sort: update videos, fan requests, personalized greetings,” writes Mitch Theriau for Drift Magazine. One look at their suite of fan apps — some of which let fans pay to DM their idols — could prove that the K-pop industry has taken this idea to heart.

What could possibly have created this culture of mass participation in the “patron economy”? What drives fandoms to drop hundreds of dollars per album release? Kristine Kim, general manager of the Korean chapter of SURF Music, claims that the dominance of physical album sales isn’t just collector’s mentality — it’s out of a duty to the idols. “What drives these fandoms and CD sales is they just want to support the artists,” says Kim in the interview with Billboard. In an industry where trainees may endure strenuous workweeks, follow hyper-restrictive diets and accrue enormous amounts of debt, only to risk dying off three to five years after debut — all of which is an open secret — fans feel enormous pressure to recompense their favorite idols for their time and effort.

These purchasing habits, already ingrained into many fan communities, directly counteract the pitfalls of streaming culture. In an age where musicians’ hard work is emulsified into AI-generated “mood-enhancement” playlists, for which they are paid just $0.0033 per stream, putting your foot down and making a subculture out of compensating artists for their work is almost radical. Is stanning the solution to the streaming economy?

Not entirely. The revenue splits in idol contracts are notoriously tipped toward the entertainment company; at worst, artists like Lee Seung-gi can go a decade without seeing a cent for their work. Though these “slave contracts” have since been banned, further reforms face an uphill battle.

As long as these conditions persist, consumption-heavy fandom behavior will never be the solution to industry problems. Expecting fans to make up the deficits in an idol’s paycheck is not only unreasonable but financially destructive. Forget the fan trucks: What’s needed is a large-scale campaign.

Entertainment companies know what their groups’ fandoms are capable of: any interview with their executives will tell you as much. It was fans who reported they abuses of Omega X’s agency, and it was fans who executed the boycott for LOONA’s independence. If fans can make any album go platinum, just imagine the possibilities: With sufficient organization, a group with the size, dedication and purchasing power of a K-pop fandom can be an incredible agent for good.

This is where I pass the baton to you: you, who knows your group’s struggles inside and out. You, with the voting account on Twitter. You, who sent rice to Gwangju, or money to Black Lives Matter. Continue organizing in solidarity. Lord knows the idols need it.

Daily Arts Writer Amina Cattaui can be reached at aminacat@umich.edu.