We all have an artist who we love more than anything else — someone whose music we listen to every day, whose lyrics we connect to on a cellular level. For as long as I can remember, Hozier has been that artist for me. The sheer power of his voice is awe-inspiring and evokes countless strong emotions.

It should come as no surprise, then, that hearing him sing live has always been at the top of my bucket list. With such high hopes, it may have been smart to lower my expectations before his long-awaited show. Fortunately, Hozier — the miracle worker that he is — exceeded all hopes with his electric performance at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

As crowds of fans filed into the venue, Madison Cunningham, Grammy Award winner for Best Folk Album, took the stage to warm the audience up. The sunset behind Cunningham aided the cozy atmosphere as she launched into her moody medleys. The most notable and perhaps beloved by the audience, evidenced by the sea of flashlights waving in the air, was an ode to the singer’s late grandmother, “Life According to Raechel.” Cunningham’s heartwarming performance brought the room together as she made a promise Andrew Hozier-Byrne would live up to: “He puts on a fucking killer show.”

More than 7,000 screaming fans, myself included, erupted at the sight of the man of the hour the moment he stepped on stage. He waved to the crowd, picked up his guitar and launched into the opening track for his latest album Unreal Unearth. With a backdrop of star constellations and a bright blue spotlight shining down, Hozier’s soft, soulful rendition of “De Selby (Part 1)” became the quiet prelude for the album’s descent into the nine circles of hell described in Dante Alighieri’s “Inferno.” As “De Selby (Part 1)” began its smooth transition into “De Selby (Part 2),” the constellations behind Hozier began to swirl into a portal down to the first circle with the bright, booming, adrenaline-pumping introduction song.

Hozier’s production demands instrumental perfection and variety, both of which were impeccably curated by the members of his band. Each beat of the drums enriched the energy as Hozier descended into his next track, a single from Unreal Unearth, “Eat Your Young.” The energetic melody seemed to course through the artist’s veins as he bounced around the stage, his voice rising to meet the octaves and sounding exactly as he did on studio recordings. He is a master of allusion, calling greed’s destructive nature “putting food on the table selling bombs and guns” — lyrics that are a surefire way to land in hell’s fourth circle.

Hozier’s uncanny ability to mimic his own recordings was down to a science as he transitioned to a long-beloved song, “Jackie and Wilson,” from his debut album. The greed for destructive romance in the track becomes a hope for salvation as Hozier belts out the chorus: “she’s gonna save me, call me ‘baby’ / run her hands through my hair.” With each chorus, his yearning for such a romance rumbled through the speakers, bringing the story to life.

Hozier continued the love for his debut album by letting “From Eden” slither onto the set list as the stars returned to the stage’s screen. Like a glimpse of the sky at the moment of creation, his apparent joy at singing this ode to devout love was ethereal. Ad libbing lyrics like “a rope in hand for your other man to take to the tree,” he put an elegant new spin onto already poetic lines. Hearing his silky voice smile through lyrics fans had been singing for almost a decade felt like meeting an old friend with a changed face — so familiar yet altogether brand new. The passion in every inflection, the exhilaration in playing each note manifested in every strum of his guitar.

The electric atmosphere continued as Hozier belted another song about a true love worth damnation, “Francesca.” Returning to the third circle of hell reserved for the lustful, the background contorted to a gathering storm as he sang about Francesca’s doomed yet worthwhile love with a fervor so intense it nearly shook the room.

Descending even lower, the walls behind him turned red and cavelike, but he found his audience in the darkness. He asked us to belt the notes of “To Be Alone,” remarking that it’s “fucking beautiful” to hear every crack in our voices. Reaching the audience this way connected them completely to the scene in front of them as they screamed their praises. The screams did not subside when he steadily moved into “Dinner and Diatribes,” off his sophomore album. The sultry depth of his tone amplified sensual lyrics like “I’d suffer Hell if you’d tell me / What you’d do to me tonight.” As he held each note longer than the last, testing the limits of the human voice, he became more of an angel than a mere human.

Images of feathers appeared on the screen as Hozier transitioned into slow songs to mark the concert’s halfway point. The acoustic guitar reverberated through the speakers as he played “I, Carrion (Icarian).” Phone flashlights waved in the audience, showing just how much it meant for the audience to hear the song live. Recounting the story of Icarus’s fall through a romantic lens, he muses that “If anything could fall at all, it’s the world / That falls away from me.” As their lights went out, fans’ voices came back in a soft sing-along for “Cherry Wine,” rising to the point that Hozier stepped back to hear them take over through the last verse. “The way she tells me I’m hers and she is mine / Open hand or closed fist would be fine” speak to a story of domestic violence in a relationship, and the subject matter was shown proper respect. This deeply raw, emotional moment touched many hearts. Tears, namely mine, were shed in the crowd.

Hozier leapt headfirst back into tracks from Wasteland, Baby! before perhaps the greatest four minutes of the show: “Take Me to Church.” On the day after his most popular song’s 10th anniversary, Hozier made a spectacle of celebration. Rushing from one end of the stage to the other, slapping his chest at the chorus and erupting into a euphony of “amens,” he made the entire audience feel his passion. Fans waved pride flags as he wholeheartedly rendered lyrics like “There is no sweeter innocence than our gentle sin,” affirming his unyielding support for the Queer community. When he came down to lean on the barricades, the crowd rushed forward to raise their hands toward him. It felt like they were reaching out to be healed by his warm, mesmerizing power. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that he healed my soul with every proud verse. There could be no better ending to the show than this borderline-religious experience.

Though the entire set list mixed songs from across Hozier’s discography, his encore featured more Unreal Unearth tracks, marking the ascent from hell’s ninth circle. “Unknown” and “First Light” wound the show down, but, in true Hozier fashion, he managed to pull out another miracle. He ended his performance with what I consider the greatest song to exist: “Work Song.” Words of devoutness for a lover came alive with every repetition of “No grave can hold my body down / I’ll crawl home to her.” The soft, lovesick melody fell from his mouth like sweet wine from a golden chalice as the crowd joined in for one last hurrah.

Not only was this a cathartic experience for longtime fans, but the sheer power of Hozier’s performance further identified him as the artist of a lifetime for new fans as well. His emphasis has always been on the work itself — on the lyricism and the subtleties of voice — and for that reason, he remains untouchable in the creative sphere. The genuine love he has for his supporters will always be appreciated and reciprocated long after any live performance, but this one in particular will have hardcore fans aching for the next.

Daily Arts Writer Mina Tobya can be reached at mtobya@umich.edu.