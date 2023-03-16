According to the Cracker Island’s Apple music description, Damon Albarn spent just 11 days in pop super-producer Greg Kurstin’s Los Angeles mansion using previously recorded demos and jam sessions to produce Gorillaz’s eighth studio album. The result? An excellent blend of western synth pop and Gorillaz’s iconic sound, with an impressive feature list to boot.

The band is a virtual collective of members — including 2-D, the fictional vocalist played by Albarn — known for its winding lore and the rotating cast of special guests populating its discography. With Cracker Island, Gorillaz manages to pack six features into its ten songs, making for an album that is exciting yet consistent through its exploration across genres.

Following up the well-received “album that wasn’t an album,” Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which opted to ditch the cohesive album format for monthly singles featuring artists acting without conceptual constraint, Cracker Island is the first cohesive project from the digital group since 2018’s The Now Now.

Taking sonic inspiration from ’80s synth-pop, Albarn brings in his melancholy Gorillaz style to create a project that is both sonically cohesive and unique. The album opens with an infectious Thundercat baseline on the track “Cracker Island,” which is then heavily layered with the synths of Albarn and Kurstin’s mellotron — a common theme for the project. Albarn’s iconic voice is juxtaposed with Stevie Nicks’s signature rasp to create “Oil,” a personal favorite of the project.

“The Tired Influencer” brings us in to meet the digital characters that inhabit the Gorillaz universe — feeling surreal and lonesome yet undeniably hopeful, the track instructs the listener to “Always press on / Wear your love.” The next track, “Silent Running,” feels like a song lifted from Depeche Mode’s discography accompanied by Adeleye Omotayo’s background vocals providing fullness and depth to the track. On “New Gold” we see the return of Bootie Brown, whose bar-filled verse is another highlight of the project. This track contrasts with the spacey, dream-filled “Baby Queen.” Bad Bunny makes his Gorillaz debut on “Tormenta,” bringing a reggaeton feel to the classic Gorillaz art pop style.

The penultimate track, “Skinny Ape,” brings a certain introspection to the digital band which hasn’t yet been brought to the Gorillaz discography, constantly repeating “Don’t be sad for me (Ape) / I’m a cartoon G (Ape).” The album concludes with “Possession Island (feat. Beck),” ending the project with a somber, yet wholesome note. The Albarn-Beck duo is something unexpected that I didn’t know I needed, but I would love more to come of this connection.

Some things are simply inevitable: Gorillaz releasing an entertaining project with fun unexpected features year after year is quickly becoming one of these inevitabilities. Cracker Island upholds the gold standard that has become the Gorillaz discography, filled with summery pop tracks to boot.

