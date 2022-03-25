Greta Van Fleet fans came from all corners of the country to Fischer Hall in Frankenmuth, Mich., last Tuesday to an invite-only event. Organized and hosted by MGG Management out of Nashville, Tenn., the event intended to raise funds for the band’s hometown historical association and the Hurley Foundation.

The Hurley Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving the Flint-area hospital’s mission. The Frankenmuth Historical Association operates a museum dedicated to the history and evolution of the community and also owns the attached Fischer Hall, which has hosted community events since the 1890s.

TikTok and “peace, love and unity” were responsible for the event and attendance of over 50 fans from Washington, to California, to Oklahoma. Aubree Gomez of MGG Management told The Michigan Daily that she inquired about interest in a possible event through a TikTok and began to plan after receiving an overwhelming response. Gomez told The Daily she also used TikTok to share the interest form through which she randomly chose invitees. Many in attendance said that the event’s charitable aspect aligned with the band’s motto of “peace, love and unity” when explaining their decisions to travel to the small town for the celebration.

Knowing about the band’s tour dates in Michigan, Gomez told The Daily she sought to put on an event with the intention to match the personality of the band and its fanbase while raising funds for charity. Throughout the night, funds were raised through raffles, games and other activities in between welcome remarks, dinner and a social hour including a playlist featuring the Beatles, Weezer and Faces. Gomez revealed via email that the event raised approximately $2,500 total for the two charities.

Gretna Van Fleet, a Frankenmuth local whose name inspired that of the band, also made a special appearance. Van Fleet told The Daily that she had volunteered for the Frankenmuth Historical Association in the past, continuing her support of the community with her attendance. Speaking about the recognition she has experienced since the band’s creation, Van Fleet lightheartedly said that it means she now “has to behave all the time.”

Many of those in attendance were also catching the band’s shows around the state, a few of which have been postponed due to illnesses in the band. When asked about their willingness to travel for the fundraiser, Danielle Kubrock from Washington told The Daily that the band “gives off love and so much light” and that she was happy to contribute to an event that “follows in the footsteps” of the band’s message, which Kubrock called “wise words to the world.”

