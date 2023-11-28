On Oct. 29, Alabama native Tamia Monique Carter, better known as Flo Milli, parked her modest black bus in front of Saint Andrew’s Hall for the Detroit leg of her “Thanks For Coming Here, Ho” tour. Relocated from The Fillmore Detroit, which is relatively larger (though not by much), the young rapper amassed a smaller crowd than initially anticipated. While at first glance, we might expect this to be a devastating blow to an artist’s self-esteem or a commentary on the quality of her music, the silver lining scintillates too blindingly not to notice: Flo needed all the extra space she could get for her jubilant, youthful stage presence. Characterized by her playfully wicked flow, at just 23 years old, Flo Milli seemed just as excited to perform as fans were to be watch her.

As a devout Flo Milli fan, I believe that she deserves the world and more — or at least a venue with a capacity that doesn’t cap at 1,000 people. But as a selfish Flo Milli devotee, I was content with an intimate environment, shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow Flo fanatics. The other concertgoers clearly agreed. From demonia-clad ravers to techno-pop girlies — and even a few male high school lacrosse players — the line spilling out from the front doors of Saint Andrew’s Hall and into the biting, late-October rain was proof that good taste knows no aesthetic boundaries. Filing among them into the general admission floor — a personal hell of anyone standing at less than 5’8” hoping to get a glimpse of the stage — I found myself comfortably toward the front of the crowd.

Those behind me weren’t pressed for space either, with the back quarter of the floor left empty for an ever-growing cloud of loud. As I waited a modest (though still disappointing) 30 minutes for the lesser-known, yet abundantly talented, female rapper Maiya The Don, it became increasingly hard to decipher which element of the atmosphere was getting me buzzed: the secondhand smoke or my peers’ contagious excitement. I remained excited when a man named DJ Static whipped up revitalizing remixes of everything from Drake and 21 Savage to Justin Bieber. It was a nice touch, not to mention more considerate than larger artists (who I will not name) that make fans wait twice as long, with nothing more to occupy them than their discontent.

At roughly 8 p.m., Maiya The Don joined DJ Static, coming face-to-face with a crowd that might not have known who she was, but 10 minutes into her hour-and-a-half-long performance, they certainly wanted to know. Emerging in the rap scene during the peak of TikTok, my expectations for Maiya The Don were admittedly low, forecasting yet another so-so, one-hit-wonder fresh off the Instagram-baddie-turned-rapper press. I was egregiously wrong.

It’s clear Maiya isn’t looking to change the face of music, but she has a special, offhandedly confident quality to her sound. With the robust cockiness of Megan Thee Stallion and realness of Missy Elliott over a Fivio Foreign-esque drill broth, Maiya served up a piping hot bowl of chicken soup for the bad bitch’s soul. Despite it being her first time performing in Detroit, Maiya managed to create an aggregate energy unlike any I’d seen from an opening act before. Perhaps it was her provocative choreography, constant crowd engagement or spontaneous interplay with DJ Static on TikTok-famous songs like “Telfy.” Or maybe she’s that good.

Ten minutes later, it was time for the main event. Flo Milli, in all of her bubbly effervescence, practically skipped onto the stage and promptly erupted into an unreleased remix titled “Never Lose Me,” of Babyface Ray’s “Ron Artest,” who later joined her on stage for a song of his own.

Donning an unobtrusive bandana, denim shorts and white tank ensemble, Flo Milli proved that in an industry built on appearances, you can walk the walk without talking the talk, even if you’ve lost your voice before the show — something not one audience member would’ve noticed had she not told us. I could’ve listened to each live song with my eyes closed and genuinely thought I was shuffling through her Spotify catalog. She was that spot-on in her flow. More admirably than her humility, she performed most of her songs with only a backtrack. Her mic was on, and her lungs are better for it. From the widely adored “Beef FloMix” to sprightly hits like “Conceited” and “Roaring 20s,” Flo Milli’s cardiovascular capabilities were put to work throughout the entire show, and she didn’t miss a single beat. Between frenzied jumping and head thrashing, neither did her fans, doing everything in their power to make sure everyone else knew they had each lyric memorized.

In the words of Flo Milli herself, when you know you “walk around like that bitch,” having written one of your most prolific tracks, “Not Friendly,” as a high schooler, commanding an audience — with the advantage of both age and power to critique — is a breeze, especially when every ticket holder loves you. As a “thank you” to her fans, Flo Milli joined them on the floor multiple times, making her way beyond just the first few rows to dance, rap and indulge in the electrifying ambiance of her music with them.

Concluding the show with a selfie with the crowd, Flo Milli reminds us that an artist can be at once young and inexperienced but wise beyond her years.

