“Y’all listened to that new Fall Out Boy song?” is not a question I thought I’d have in the year 2023. Still, that’s what I asked some of my fellow Daily Arts writers last week. Cue a driving piano melody and orchestral backing filling up the silent anticipation at the Arts desk. I began giggling — just a bit — at what came after the half-minute intro. My friend (and fellow Digital Culture writer) Hannah took note: “Saarthak, it worries me a little when you laugh like that.” On cue, the orchestra swelled and then cut out as the rock instrumentation replaced it. Guitars roared and drums slammed as that piano melody still drove on in the background, combined with the orchestra swelling back into this triumphant, symphonic emo rock intro. Hannah, eyes wide, took note again: “It sounds like their old stuff.” I pumped my arms and exclaimed in response: “EXACTLY!”

“Love From The Other Side” — the new single from the upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust — chronicles the band’s past rejection and then their now-triumphant return to their roots, compared to a typical emo ballad of heartbreak. Patrick Stump’s still-soulful voice laments their past as “a hammer to the statue of David,” then a music industry mantra to “give up what you love before it does you in” in the bridge is rejected by a raucous declaration of “love from the other side of the apocalypse” in the chorus. It’s not anything brand-new, per se, but it doesn’t have to be — just the band’s most refined writing and instrumental skills returned to the inception of their appeal. Emo might not be dead. Maybe So Much (For) Stardust will bring it back from the other side.

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.