I am sick and tired of the Ed Sheeran slander.

I am not a Sheerio (aka an Ed Sheeran fan). I don’t know much about Sheeran: his story, his dating history, his newest songs. I love his radio hits as much as the next middle-aged mom, and I know more about the redhead memes than his actual discography. But after experiencing the Mathematics Tour, I will passionately protect this man like I am a 7th-grade boy defender playing capture the flag.

As a casual listener, I respect his talented songwriting and production, from songs like “Castle on the Hill” to ghostwritten songs like “Little Things” by One Direction. But I couldn’t predict this tour to be the best concert experience of my life — and this is coming from someone who went to Taylor Swift last month. Let me explain.

I went into the Mathematics Tour blind on July 15. All I knew was tickets were cheap (more on that later), the concert was close to Ann Arbor and Sheeran’s Eras-esque tour would cover all of his albums: +, x, ÷, = and – (hence the name Mathematics). Why not go? Plus, it would be funny to show up in high school math team shirts with my boyfriend. Compare this to the Eras Tour, where I went in knowing every song Swift would sing, the order, the outfits and every single lyric from start to finish.

We took the $6 bus from Ann Arbor’s infamous Blake Transit Center to Detroit, eager and wide-eyed, looking for Sheerios in the wild. We had no idea what the Ed Sheeran demographic would be. Fellow redheads? Soccer moms? Lovesick teenage girls? Walking into Ford Field, it was all of the above and more. There was a solid amount of millennials, adorable elderly couples and a surprising amount of children. I’ve always loved people-watching, and Sheeran’s tour was filled with stories and characters. My favorite observation was a family where each kid wore a different math operation shirt to represent one of Sheeran’s albums.

The opening acts were Rosa Linn and Khalid, with my inner high school self surprising me with how many Khalid songs I knew: “Young Dumb & Broke,” “8TEEN,” “Location.” Khalid was simply a wholesome, joyful man that just seemed happy to be there. He had a contagious smile that spread throughout the entire crowd and was a perfect opener for Sheeran.

As Sheeran rose from the stage playing his first song of the night, I found that I didn’t know it. In fact, I didn’t know the first three opening songs. I started to get a little nervous about the fact that I sang along to Khalid more than Sheeran at an Ed Sheeran concert. I was worried that it was going to be a long night. He started to play “Shivers,” which I’m familiar with because of the radio but have never been a huge fan of. But then, all of a sudden, Sheeran smacked us so fast that my life flashed before my eyes. All at once, it was hit after hit. Overwhelmed with nostalgia, suddenly I was in 6th grade singing along to “The A Team,” “Love Yourself” and “I Don’t Care.” It was a delightful shock to hear so many melodies that were buried deep in the back of my mind, and soon enough my admiration for Sheeran continued to grow throughout the night.

The concert was notably interactive. Sheeran loved talking to the audience, explaining stories to songs and asking us to sing different harmonies. It was mesmerizing watching him use a loop pedal during the show, creating captivating backtracks live.

I will say this: It was somewhat of a breeding ground, crawling with lovey-dovey couples staring into each other’s eyes during “Perfect.” A solid amount of handsy newlyweds enjoying “Shape of You,” making one feel extremely touch-deprived. There were young teenage couples jumping and screaming to “Galway Girl” together. There were grandparents sweetly swaying to “Photograph.” So forewarning, do not go to the Mathematics Tour if you are longing for a relationship. If you weren’t before, you definitely would be desperate for a partner soon after (luckily for me, I was a part of the “Galway Girl” crowd, gushing with my partner as we watched the girl who played the fiddle without an Irish band).

On top of all of that, Sheeran is a troll. Because the show was in Detroit, he told us that he wanted to perform a cover in honor of Eminem — a famous Detroit resident. Just by the cover alone, I was already in shock; Ed Sheeran is singing his own rendition of “Lose Yourself,” what more could you ask for?

But after the first verse, another figure in a black hoodie appeared on stage, and in unison, the entire crowd — Millenials and Gen Zs alike — jumped in pure and utter astonishment. Eminem appeared on stage and began rapping to rows of gaped-open mouths, shaky phones and “I told you so’s.” A middle school boy sitting in front of me, bored out of his mind and clearly dragged along by his parents, was suddenly rapping every single word, living in pure and utter bliss.

Disbelief and adrenaline filled the entire stadium, many of us unaware of Ed and Eminem’s friendship.

To top it all off, the tickets cost $40. In a world where people are selling Eras Tour tickets for upward of $13,000, the overall cost to experience value was incomparable. To be fair, I was lucky enough to purchase Taylor tickets at face value. Yet, for two people, we ended up spending less for two-way transportation, food, Ed Sheeran socks and tickets than my single Eras seat.

As we walked back to the bus, eating the free hot dogs from the stadium, I walked back reflecting on the experience with a myriad of questions. How did the internet brainwash me into believing Ed Sheeran was just another artist? How did they manage to downplay him this much? Maybe it was the lack of advertisement for the show. Perhaps he just got pushed to the side while Taylor Swift took over the rest of the nation with her record-breaking tour.

Maybe it was his infamous redhead reputation. I genuinely believe that Ed Sheeran would have a larger following than Harry Styles, he would be even more popular than he already is … if he wasn’t ginger. From ginger discrimination to proclaimed misogyny in his “teen girl music,” the Sheeran hate is a complex issue. Sheeran is talented, no one is contesting that. But if he wasn’t a redhead, would Ed Sheeran be considered “hot”? That’s a question for a whole other article.

Because of the internet’s instilled attitude towards gingers, I will admit, I was embarrassed at first to go to the Mathematics Tour. I insisted to everyone that it was a joke, that I just had to fill my time during my summer in Ann Arbor. But from the price to the production to the surprise appearances, Ed Sheeran exceeded my expectations. Ed evoked every emotion I’ve ever experienced, and he expanded my view on what it means to be a Sheerio.

Daily Arts Writer Maurice Tobiano can be reached at mtobiano@umich.edu.