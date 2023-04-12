On paper, Hozier never should have “made it.” His rustic instrumentation, bluesy sensibilities and religious overtones are downright esoteric to the Billboard Hot 100. Yet, even today, 10 years and one album later, his lightweight discography casts a long shadow over the pop-cultural landscape. It’s puzzling that Hozier was around in the era of early 2010s pop music — how did “Take Me To Church” ever share airspace with “Call Me Maybe”?

Under the bells, whistles and gospel choirs, there’s a robust engine of pop-song structure ticking away. For all its quirks, Hozier’s songwriting is deceptively simple: almost all of his songs hit the three-minute-30-second sweet spot with well-worn chord progressions and unchallenging melodies. He plays by the rules — yet, in doing so, pushes the mainstream radio’s needle towards newer, more thought-provoking frontiers.

Over the millennia, there have been many visions of hell: Nine concentric circles. A waiting room. Suburbia. But not since Rina Sawayama has hell been as catchy as it is in Eat Your Young.

Despite being patterned after Dante’s Inferno, the Eat Your Young project is surprisingly consonant. Propelled forward by claps and sticks, the EP is lush with soaring harmonies and crystal-clear production. Some have balked at his more radio-friendly side, even though traditional song structure is central to Hozier’s sound. To mix such unorthodox sonic ingredients into pop music is a rare strength.

In 11 short minutes, Hozier bounces between sin and sex and grief, lamenting the incalculable shadow of the pandemic. Each is, at once, divine comedy, worldly commentary and radio fodder. It’s an ambitious conceptual blend; even so, Hozier consistently meets the occasion with requisite talent. In doing so, though, Eat Your Young sometimes bites off more than it can chew.

Most culpable is the title track: While the lyricism in “Eat Your Young” is delightfully evocative, his Hozier’s commentary can trend a bit muddled. Where does the feast of “Eat Your Young” take place — Hell? Ireland? A bedroom? According to Genius commenters, the answer is all of the above.

However, Hozier makes up for the muddled concept through the strength of his voice, both in performance and prose. Even without being treated with church-level reverb, his own set of pipes is enough to make parishioners out of listeners.

On Eat Your Young, Hozier shows — like always — that godliness need not be next to cleanliness. Take “All Things End,” a song where love is God and mistrust is heresy. Religious allusions turn up with the subtlety of a John Woo flick; a flock of doves might as well spring up on the line “all that we intend is built on sand.” To some, Hozier’s religious twist on eroticism is trotted-out and corny, but I revel in its sheer bombast. That flair for the dramatic is put to good use on “All Things End”: Hozier has a keen eye for dynamics, flipping effortlessly between breathy falsetto and hearty belt.

The EP’s dark horse, “Through Me (The Flood),” breaks from the Dantean motif to discuss Hozier’s unmooring during the pandemic. Whisked along by the swells of an organ, Hozier finds novel ways to describe a familiar grief. When he turns to God for guidance, his grieving body keeps the score: How do you measure a loss? Devastatingly put: “The unemployment of the mouth.” The tune lingers in the ears like seawater, unshakable, always felt.

As a collection, these tracks encapsulate most of Hozier’s strengths — but also provide a taste of his shortcomings. Take any one motif he promises on the coming album, and it would be a knockout hit. Tackling all of them at once, miraculously, hasn’t hurt the power of his songwriting. With a new album surely on the horizon — and a trip to all nine circles of his hell — we can only hope to be Virgil on this voyage and wait with bated breath for his return.

