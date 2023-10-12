In 1985, the cyberfeminist philosopher Donna Haraway proclaimed, “I’d rather be a cyborg than a goddess.” On Powders, Eartheater proves you can be both.

One part Cat Power, one part Björk, the music of Alexandra Drewchin (“Eartheater”) is labeled avant-garde by critics. In practice, her brand of “freak folk” satiates today’s cultural appetite for humanist electronica — an unmistakably fashionable sound. Eartheater literally soundtracked a runway — one on which she also walked — for Mugler’s 2021 Spring/Summer collection.

Released on Sept. 20, 2023, Eartheater’s Powders bears another mark of the high fashion world: its experimentation in form. For a folk artist, the album is remarkably divorced from material reality — aside from a guitar and a smattering of drums, the tracks are devoid of real instruments. Sounds, both synthesized and organic, are grafted together to form the backbone of each track. More than anything, this backbone is made from Drewchin’s own voice, chopped and screwed.

Journalists differ when labeling Drewchin’s range — three octaves or four. She cut her teeth singing psychedelic pitch-shifted harmonies with the band Guardian Alien; on Powders, she breaks glass with her falsetto. Seeded throughout the album is this versatile voice, floating just above the mix like a stratus cloud. Take “Clean Break,” which uses Drewchin’s vocals as both atmosphere and centerpiece. She needs no showy riffs or soaring belts to show her chops; instead, the whispers and the particulates of her breath are woven into the instrumentation, brushing up against the hard ticks of hi-hats and shiny blips of synthesizer. The mix is less like a spotlight and more like a steam bath — not meant to draw attention to the singer herself, but to paint across the frequency spectrum.

Given her fascination with shaping sounds, it should be no surprise that this album is partly self-produced — and to great effect. However, the result of Drewchin et al.’s craftwork is not particularly experimental.

This is especially obvious in comparison to Eartheater’s previous project, Trinity. Its vibe was more sinister: Voices whisper, shudder, come from all sides, roll over you like waves. The beats flutter like a beetle behind your ear; it makes the hair stand up on your neck. On Powders, everything is soaked in just a bit more reverb. The highlighter is blended in a little more.

The closest Powders gets to Trinity’s edgy, unsettling quality is in “Pure Smile Snake Venom.” The backtrack deflates; the percussion clicks and crawls. Over top, Drewchin breathes, “I could rip you to shreds but I choose not to” with her deceptively languid cadence. It’s a inspired by the name of a Japanese sheet mask — venom to make you dewy and poreless. But not even this gets under my skin.

The folksier elements of Eartheater’s sound only ever rear their heads on her cover of “Chop Suey.” Despite using only two instruments, it doesn’t sound particularly raw; even here, the song is immersed in reverb and tape delay, which offer it an incorrigible incandescent sheen. At worst, it risks sounding like what’s been termed “algorithm indie”: dull composition carried by atmospheric effects, like a light breeze over dead air.

A visit to Eartheater’s website is trip-inducing on its own; the edges are embroidered with symmetrical, skeuomorphic designs. The site shows the earliest stages of web rot: Broken links gather in the corner like some fungal tree blight. There is no merch store. The copyright is a year out of date. The visuals are impenetrable — computer-generated animals and tech company logos sit side by side. At its center is an overexposed photo of Drewchin herself, caught with a mouthful of nude Barbie dolls, like Saturn and his son. Behind it all, she sits beside a waterfall, wearing only underwear and sneakers, watching, overtaken by her creations. This is the vibe she hopes to cultivate: glossy but not slick, woodsy but not raw, a transgression of the separation between nature and machine.

Lyrically, Drewchin is transfixed by metaphysical forces — primordial elements, cosmic truths, unforeseeable futures. On “Crushing,” she reads off a list of objects and their corresponding movements: crashing waves, melting sand, mind-blowing bodies. Perhaps her work here represents one last movement, the one that gave the project its title and ground all its substance into formless, glittering powder.

Daily Arts Writer Amina Cattaui can be reached at aminacat@umich.edu.