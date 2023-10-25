What happens when two of chillhop’s most prolific maestros unify for a surprise album of simple, mellifluous meditations clocking in at only 27 minutes? VOIR DIRE, a project that is equal parts The Alchemist’s elegant, bare-bones samples and Earl Sweatshirt’s dusty, rambly rapping, is born. It came without any warning — if you don’t count The Alchemist’s sly remarks that an album’s worth of material had been floating around on YouTube since at least 2021. After two years, it was finally released to fans exclusively on the label’s website, and to streaming services a little over a month later.

VOIR DIRE sits atop a mountain of both artists’ back catalogs. Sweatshirt has garnered his fair share of critical acclaim, with a steady succession of solo projects dating back to his 2013 debut album Doris under the Odd Future label. Over the next 10 years, his projects only got more and more fractured and abysmal: 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside’s pointed, alienated aggression turned inward on 2018’s Some Rap Songs’s disjointed and emotive ruminations. Sweatshirt’s style became even more muddled and shapeless on 2019’s Feet of Clay, a project cursed with “EAST,” on which Sweatshirt’s offbeat blathering coagulates around an incessant loop of two accordions fighting to out-squeal each other. Thankfully, his 2021 album Sick! shifted gears, indulging in strikingly electronic production that wielded some of his most accessible tracks to date.

As for The Alchemist, he’s been churning out beats since the ’90s. He’s lent his peculiarly wistful, sample-driven production to a myriad of artists, most recently to rapper Larry June in the self-indulgent, feature-filled chillscape The Great Escape, and the swirling, disquieting soundtrack for hellish tales of colonialism on Armand Hammer’s 2021 album Haram. On VOIR DIRE, his beats are subdued and pensive, like in “100 High Street” — with its sweeping string loop seemingly nabbed from a ’50s romance, or on “Mancala” with its homespun, gospel-tinged piano sample clumsily treading in the background.

Though the beats of VOIR DIRE have moments of striking beauty, their simplicity matches Sweatshirt’s apathetic delivery a bit too well, to the point where non-diehard fans might disengage halfway through the album. It’s a somewhat jarring switch from the brittle, intriguing textures of Sweatshirt’s last project, Sick! Each track functions at a slow and steady saunter, filtering into each other until the album melts together, leaving the listener to wonder why nothing is sticking. “27 Braids,” for instance, is a lackluster deep cut that leaves no mark on its listeners. Although we see a brief moment of optimism from Sweatshirt as he cherishes his newborn son, the track provokes concern for his family and brash lifestyle. Bars like “The only way forward is unafraid and focused when I’m holdin’ these reins” don’t sound self-assured. Paired with yet another breezy, unobtrusive beat from The Alchemist, the track goes nowhere in its scant, two-minute runtime. “Dead Zone” is similarly unsatisfying, with an oddly ugly and irresolute three-second, repetitive piano loop. A full three minutes of Sweatshirt meandering on top of it is enough to give a listener a headache.

That’s not to say there aren’t any great moments. “Mancala” featuring Vince Staples is an exceptionally heartfelt and sobering reminder of both artists’ history with gun violence. Sweatshirt sounds great, and the track’s gospel flavor is heightened to the heavens by Staples’s earnestness and atonement: “How many lives you take? How much time you facin’? / How many times you draw your gun? / Sometimes my mind draw blanks.”

The project’s other high point is the Staples-aided “The Caliphate,” a spacey slow-burner on which Sweatshirt’s signature abstract wordplay shines through. Details of shootouts and misfortunes are followed by subtle flexes and testaments to the struggles both Staples and Sweatshirt have faced. “Tell ‘em to blame it on my wrist,” Sweatshirt raps, “It’s as steady as a scalpel’s.” Props go to Staples, however, for his unending wit, as he landed one of the funniest bars on the entire project: “When cheese attract the rats, police attachin’ facts / They ain’t PC, they just trustees, I had to laugh at that / We never talk, just B-boy pose, parolin’ back to back / Soon as I clap, they scat, I been with all that jazz.”

Though VOIR DIRE is not a stylistic reinvention for either artist, nor will it go down as either of their best works, it delivered on the promise to satiate fans with new, genuine material that showcased how well the artists’ idiosyncrasies marry together. Sweatshirt follows through on the premise of the album’s French title, which translates to Speak the Truth. His truths may be self-effacing or downright long-winded, but they are still honest. For future projects, however, his musical truths and formulas may need a bit more embellishment to capture listeners’ interests.

Daily Arts Writer Zachary Taglia can be reached at ztaglia@umich.edu.